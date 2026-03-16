Facts: Georgia Davis led Warwickshire Women’s bowling attack in the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup 2019 with 12 wickets in seven innings.

Hampshire Women have a 2-0 lead over Warwickshire Women in their head-to-head tally thus far.

Warwickshire Women vs Hampshire Women Chances of Winning

Warwickshire Women finished their 2019 campaign with a single victory to their credit and that was in the penultimate match against Surrey Women. In the last match of the season against Lancashire Women, Warwickshire Women batted first in a rain-reduced 39-over game where they scored a mere 148 runs. Even though opener Ria Fackrell and Kathryn Bryce managed to secure impressive individual scores of 65* and 45 runs, respectively, the team’s scoring pace was terribly slow. Lancashire Women were already ahead of the required run rate by the end of six overs where the match had to be halted due to the rain, giving them a nine-wicket victory via the D/L method.

Hampshire Women had a slightly better run in the tournament last season and they ended on a positive note with a victory over Surrey Women. Batting first, Hampshire Women racked in an outstanding 273 runs with Charlie Dean, Lucia Kendall and Fi Morris as the top scorers, having notched up 52, 50 and 46 runs, respectively. The bowlers then came in clutch as they restricted Surrey Women to a mere 81 runs in 22 overs, taking victory by a margin of 192 runs.

Warwickshire Women chance of winning - 62%

Hampshire Women chance of winning - 38%

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Warwickshire Women vs Hampshire Women Betting Tips

Hampshire Women to score high before first dismissal

Maia Bouchier opened for Hampshire Women during the previous season of the competition and she was partnered up with Charlie Dean. The latter was underperforming which had an adverse effect on the team’s first wicket, resulting in totals of 16, 5, 45, 8 and 10 runs in the last five matches of the season. However, this time around, Maia Bouchier has the likes of Georgia Adams, Ellyse Perry and Charli Knott among others for company at the front which will certainly allow the team’s opening wicket to flourish.

Warwickshire Women vs Hampshire Women Toss Prediction

In the One Day International format so far, Edgbaston has served as host to 65 matches where the teams batting and fielding first have a record of 27-31. The chasing sides have the upper hand at this venue with an average first innings score of 233 which is not a daunting total to chase. Fielding first will be favored by the toss winning skipper of the next encounter.

Weather Report

A 35% threat of rain prevails at Birmingham and showers are expected to interrupt the match. The temperature is predicted to reach 14 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Women Player List

Chloe Brewer, Meg Austin, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Charis Pavely, Emily Arlott, Georgia Davis, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Issy Wong, Katie George, Millie Taylor.

Predicted Playing XI

Chloe Brewer Batter Meg Austin Batter Davina Perrin All-rounder Abbey Freeborn Wicket-keeper Natasha Wraith Batter Bethan Ellis All-rounder Emily Arlott Bowler Issy Wong Bowler Georgia Davis Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler Katie George Bowler

Warwickshire Women Team Form

Warwickshire Women’s poor batting displays cost them a lot of matches in the last season and their batting lineup for the upcoming season does not look particularly promising either.

Hampshire Women Player List

Abigale Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Ella McCaughan, Georgia Adams, Maia Bouchier, Poppy Tulloch, Ava Lee, Charli Knott, Ellyse Perry, Freya Kemp, Mary Taylor, Naomi Dattani, Rhianna Southby, Daisy Gibb, Freya Davies, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Megan Sturge, Nancy Harman, Rebecca Tyson.

Predicted Playing XI

Maia Bouchier Batter Georgia Adams Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Charli Knott All-rounder Freya Kemp All-rounder Naomi Dattani All-rounder Rhianna Southby Wicket-keeper Lauren Bell Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Freya Davies Bowler Daisy Gibb Bowler

Hampshire Women Team Form

Hampshire Women were a middling team in the previous tournament but their present squad appears rather powerful, especially with Maia Bouchier, Georgia Adams, Ellyse Perry, Charli Knott and Lauren Bell.

Warwickshire Women vs Hampshire Women Head-to-Head

In the two matches that Warwickshire Women and Hampshire Women have played against each other, the latter have the edge with two victories.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Warwickshire Women - 0

Hampshire Women - 2

Warwickshire Women vs Hampshire Women Betting Odds

Hampshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire Women

During the 2019 season of the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup, Warwickshire Women had reliable batters like Marie Kelly and Amy Jones to open the innings which resulted in totals of 5, 160 and 33 runs before the first dismissal. However, that is not the case this time around as Meg Austin and Davina Perrin are the only recognized batters from the team, and depending on them early in the season is quite dicey. Although Hampshire Women’s openers set up scores of 16, 5 and 45 runs in the last three games of the previous season, they come into this season with a much stronger opening lineup than Warwickshire Women, making the former the favorite first partnership.

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Warwickshire Women vs Hampshire Women Best Batters

Bethan Ellis to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Batter

Bethan Ellis emerged as the second leading batter for Central Sparks in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy during the 2024 season with 370 runs in 13 innings. She scored three half-centuries over the course of the season and was quite a dependable batter for the team. Averaging at 33.63, she is the top pick for the upcoming game.

Ellyse Perry to be Hampshire Women’s Best Batter

Ellyse Perry has always been a force to be reckoned with and in her ODI career thus far, she has amassed 4187 runs in 128 innings. This includes three centuries and a whopping 35 half-centuries. With a career average of 48.68, she is expected to emerge as their leading run scorer in the next encounter.

Warwickshire Women vs Hampshire Women Best Bowlers

Georgia Davis to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Bowler

Georgia Davis was the leading wicket-taker for Warwickshire Women during the Royal London Women's One-Day Cup in 2019 where she captured a total of 12 wickets in seven innings. She was consistent and ended up with a remarkable bowling average of 16.08 which makes her the top choice against Hampshire Women in the upcoming fixture.

Lauren Bell to be Hampshire Women’s Best Bowler

Lauren Bell has a brilliant record in her ODI career thus far, having bagged a total of 34 wickets in 19 innings along with an average of 24.58. She was also the top bowler for Berkshire Women in the 2019 season where she took 13 wickets in seven innings. She achieved an average of 13.00 and will be anticipated to be their premier bowler against Warwickshire Women.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Hampshire Warwickshire Women to win @ 2.28 (Parimatch)

Hampshire Women to win @ 1.60 (Parimatch) Warwickshire Women were not competitive at all during the 2019 season despite being a part of Division One. They finished eighth and last in the standings with a single win and six defeats during their campaign. Although Hampshire Women were only two places higher in sixth, they managed to take three wins including one against Warwickshire Women which makes the former the favorites to emerge victorious. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





