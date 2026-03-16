Facts: Warwickshire Women’s Emily Arlott is the second highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 13 wickets in six innings.

Lancashire Women’s Emma Lamb and Eve Jones remain the competition’s top two batters with 405 and 359 runs, respectively, in six innings.

Warwickshire Women and Lancashire Women are tied with a 2-2 scoreline in their head-to-head tally so far.

Warwickshire Women vs Lancashire Women Chances of Winning

Warwickshire Women come into this match on the back of two defeats, and their last one was rather embarrassingly at the hands of an inferior Durham Women. Warwickshire Women’s batters piled on a low total of 243 runs where Charis Pavely and Katie George were the top batters with 57 and 42 runs, respectively. The bowlers did not have much to work with but they did the best they could by toppling seven wickets. Ultimately, though, the score was just not adequate and the Edgbaston-based team suffered a three-wicket defeat.

Lancashire Women, on the other hand, were exceptional in their previous match against The Blaze Women where the latter were bundled out for a mere 222 runs. Lancashire Women’s Emma Lamb led the innings with 74 runs and she set up an 88-run opening stand with Eve Jones. Despite taking a considerable time to finish the chase, Lancashire Women emerged victorious by three wickets.

Warwickshire Women chance of winning - 43%

Lancashire Women chance of winning - 57%

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Warwickshire Women vs Lancashire Women Betting Tips

Lancashire Women to score high before first dismissal

Lancashire Women’s openers have refused to back down in the tournament so far and their partnership is still going strong after six matches. Eve Jones and Emma Lamb are both formidable batters and their collaboration has yielded stands of 88, 53, 106, 185, 151 and 34 runs. It is quite clear that they are simply invincible and they have the opportunity to go hammer and tongs against Warwickshire Women’s vulnerable bowling attack.

Warwickshire Women vs Lancashire Women Toss Prediction

Edgbaston is a fielding track but in the tournament so far, the teams fielding first have had no luck whatsoever. Out of three matches, two were won by those batting first and the remaining match was a tie. The low average first innings total of 252 has been defended quite effectively, making batting first the top strategy for the next game.

Weather Report

Birmingham will be sunny on match day with a minor 5% possibility of precipitation. The forecast predicts the temperature to reach 21 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Women Player List

Georgia Davis (c), Chloe Brewer, Meg Austin, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Charis Pavely, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Issy Wong, Katie George, Millie Taylor, Sterre Kalis.

Predicted Playing XI

Sterre Kalis Batter Abbey Freeborn Wicket-keeper Davina Perrin All-rounder Katie George Bowler Natasha Wraith Batter Chloe Brewer Batter Emily Arlott Bowler Bethan Ellis All-rounder Charis Pavely All-rounder Georgia Davis (C) Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler

Warwickshire Women Team Form

Warwickshire Women’s batters are still underperforming which is hampering their chances of making their way up the standings. They were particularly awful in the previous game against Durham Women, and the top order need to up the ante.

Lancashire Women Player List

Eleanor Threlkeld (c), Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Katie Mack, Liberty Heap, Fi Morris, Sophie Ecclestone, Ailsa Lister, Seren Smale, Alana King, Hannah Jones, Hannah Rainey, Kate Cross, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris, Eve Jones.

Predicted Playing XI

Eve Jones All-rounder Emma Lamb Batter Katie Mack Batter Seren Smale Batter Fi Morris Bowler Mahika Gaur All-rounder Danielle Collins Batter Kate Cross Bowler Eleanor Threlkeld (C) Wicket-keeper Hannah Jones Bowler Sophie Morris Bowler

Lancashire Women Team Form

Lancashire Women seem to have put the worst behind them and their two consecutive wins put them in a great position against Warwickshire Women. Their top order batters are a force to be reckoned with, and their bowling has improved.

Warwickshire Women vs Lancashire Women Head-to-Head

Warwickshire Women and Lancashire Women are neck and neck in their head-to-head tally with two wins apiece.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

Warwickshire Women - 2

Lancashire Women - 2

Warwickshire Women vs Lancashire Women Betting Odds

Lancashire Women to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire Women

Sterre Kalis and Abigail Freeborn have been far too inconsistent this season and in the last three games that Warwickshire Women have played, the pair of them added 13, 77 and 19 runs to the first wicket. They absolutely pale in comparison to Lancashire Women’s openers, considering Eve Jones and Emma Lamb have secured partnerships of 88, 53 and 106 in the previous three encounters. There is no contest between the sides in this regard and Lancashire Women are in a league of their own, making them the favorite opening pair for the next game.

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Warwickshire Women vs Lancashire Women Best Batters

Davina Perrin to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Batter

Davina Perrin was among the top run scorers for Warwickshire Women in the previous game versus Durham Women where she scored 32 runs. She is the team’s leading batter with 210 runs in six innings so far, including two half-centuries. She has an average of 35.00 and remains the top choice for the upcoming match.

Emma Lamb to be Lancashire Women’s Best Batter

Emma Lamb notched up her third half-century of the season during the previous outing versus The Blaze Women, having scored 74 runs. She is their top batter with a total of 405 runs in six innings so far which includes one ton and three half-centuries. Her average of 81.00 is remarkable and she is expected to be their standout batter once again.

Warwickshire Women vs Lancashire Women Best Bowlers

Emily Arlott to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Bowler

As predicted, Emily Arlott emerged as Warwickshire Women’s leading wicket-taker against Durham Women as she claimed two wickets in nine overs and achieved a brilliant economy rate of 5.44. She remains unchallenged as their top bowler with 13 wickets in six innings and an impressive average of 19.30, making her the top contender against Lancashire Women as well.

Emma Lamb to be Lancashire Women’s Best Bowler

Emma Lamb delivered just five overs against The Blaze Women last time around and she managed to bag a single wicket but she is still miles ahead of the other bowlers from the team with 11 wickets in six innings. Her bowling average of 21.36 is impressive and she is the leading pick for the next game, too.