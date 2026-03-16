Facts: Warwickshire Women’s Emily Arlott and Georgia Davis are tied as the top bowlers for the team with seven wickets apiece in four innings.

Fran Wilson leads Somerset Women’s run charts with 132 runs in four innings thus far.

Warwickshire Women vs Somerset Women Chances of Winning

Warwickshire Women pulled off an impressive chase in the previous game against Surrey Women after the bowlers conceded 313 runs to the latter. Although Warwickshire Women’s openers were not particularly helpful, Davina Perrin came in at one down and went hammer and tongs to score 69 runs. Bethan Ellis and Natasha Wraith were also incredibly helpful with knocks of 63* and 54, respectively. Eventually, the team completed the chase with three wickets in hand.

Somerset Women, too, edged out a close win against Durham Women in the last match where the latter piled on 216 runs in a rain-reduced match with 39 overs of play. Opener Rebecca Odgers led the innings with a brilliant 60-run half-century and Fran Wilson took it up a notch with 68 runs. Their scores were able to take Somerset Women over the line by a margin of four wickets.

Warwickshire Women chance of winning - 45%

Somerset Women chance of winning - 55%

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Warwickshire Women vs Somerset Women Betting Tips

Somerset Women to score low before first dismissal

Somerset Women’s first wicket stands saw a steep drop-off after the first game where Heather Knight and Emma Corney added a whopping 122 runs to the first wicket. In the next two games, the pair scored 10 and 33 runs together before the fall of the first wicket. This was not competitive at all, and their linchpin Heather Knight was replaced by Rebecca Odgers for the previous game. It had no impact on their opening wicket as they secured an 18-run total, and they are not anticipated to score big in the next encounter either.

Warwickshire Women vs Somerset Women Toss Prediction

The wicket at Edgbaston is fielding friendly and Warwickshire Women elected to do so in the previous match against The Blaze Women held here. Although it did not pay off, the venue has an average first innings total of 230 in the tournament so far. For the upcoming match, too, chasing will be the top strategy.

Weather Report

Birmingham is going to be cloudy but there is a mild 10% forecast for the rain with the temperature reaching 16 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Women Player List

Georgia Davis (c), Chloe Brewer, Meg Austin, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Charis Pavely, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Issy Wong, Katie George, Millie Taylor, Sterre Kalis.

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Austin Batter Abbey Freeborn Wicket-keeper Davina Perrin All-rounder Katie George Bowler Natasha Wraith Batter Chloe Brewer Batter Emily Arlott Bowler Bethan Ellis All-rounder Charis Pavely All-rounder Georgia Davis (C) Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler

Warwickshire Women Team Form

Warwickshire Women’s batting has been inconsistent and that makes their lineup a tad unreliable despite their exceptional display against Surrey Women.

Somerset Women Player List

Sophie Luff (c), Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Jess Hazell, Rebecca Odgers, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Charlie Dean, Dani Gibson, Erin Vukusic, Lola Harris, Niamh Holland, Olivia Barnes, Amelie Munday, Katie Jones, Chloe Skelton, Ellie Anderson, Laura Jackson, Mollie Robbins.

Predicted Playing XI

Rebecca Odgers Batter Emma Corney Batter Sophie Luff (C) Batter Fran Wilson Batter Charlie Dean All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Katie Jones Wicket-keeper Alex Griffiths All-rounder Chloe Skelton Bowler Ellie Anderson Bowler Laura Jackson Bowler

Somerset Women Team Form

All-rounder Heather Knight’s absence from the team is going to hurt them but they held their own quite well in the previous match. They will be able to fight for the top spot if they keep this positive momentum going.

Warwickshire Women vs Somerset Women Head-to-Head

In the two head-to-head matches between Warwickshire Women and Somerset Women in the history of the tournament, one match was tied and the former emerged victorious once.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Warwickshire Women - 1

Somerset Women - 0

Tie - 1

Warwickshire Women vs Somerset Women Betting Odds

Warwickshire Women to have a better opening partnership than Somerset Women

Both sides made a change to their first wicket in their respective previous games and for Warwickshire Women, it was Meg Austin who replaced Sterre Kalis to open alongside mainstay Abigail Freeborn. In the last three matches, the openers scored 19, 48 and 4 runs before the first dismissal. Surrey Women have not been significantly better in this regard as Emma Corney and Rebecca Odgers added 18 runs to the first wicket in the last match while the former’s partnership with Heather Knight yielded 33 and 10 runs prior to that. Since Warwickshire Women’s openers are in better form on an individual level, they are expected to outdo Surrey Women’s first partnership.

Warwickshire Women vs Somerset Women Best Batters

Davina Perrin to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Batter

Davina Perrin scored her second half-century of the season in the last encounter versus Surrey Women, having amassed 69 runs. She is now the second leading batter for Warwickshire Women with 141 runs in four innings and an average of 35.25. Her present form makes her the favorite to lead the charge in the upcoming game.

Fran Wilson to be Somerset Women’s Best Batter

Fran Wilson top-scored for Somerset Women in the previous game against Durham Women as she notched up her first half-century of the season with 68 runs. With this performance, she has claimed the top spot among the team’s run scorers with a total of 132 runs in four innings. She also has an average of 44.00 which makes her the leading choice against Warwickshire Women.

Warwickshire Women vs Somerset Women Best Bowlers

Emily Arlott to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Bowler

In the last outing against Surrey Women, Emily Arlott emerged as the joint highest wicket-taker for the team with two wickets in ten overs and an economy rate of 5.10. She is also tied for the top spot overall with seven wickets in four innings and an average of 20.14, making her the favorite for the next match as well.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be Somerset Women’s Best Bowler

Amanda-Jade Wellington was not the top bowler for Somerset Women during the last game against Durham Women, and she managed to take a single wicket in her eight-over spell, coupled with an economy rate of 5.12. She is the second highest wicket-taker for the team overall, having bagged six wickets in three innings. Although her average of 29.83 could be improved, she is the top pick for the upcoming fixture.





