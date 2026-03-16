Warwickshire Women vs The Blaze Women Match Prediction
WAR
57%
Chance of Winning
BLAZ
43%
List a
Edgbaston
Facts:
- Warwickshire Women’s Emily Arlott is now the third leading batter of the competition with 132 runs in two innings.
- Kathryn Bryce is the top run scorer for The Blaze Women with 124 runs in two innings.
Warwickshire Women vs The Blaze Women Chances of Winning
Warwickshire Women’s victory over Essex Women was rather commanding in the last match where they secured an impressive stand of 289 runs. After the Edgbaston-based team’s top and middle order batters crumbled under pressure and posted virtually nothing on the board, the lower order came in clutch as Emily Arlott scored 130 runs while Chloe Brewer, Charis Pavely and Issy Wong contributed 44, 31 and 29* runs, respectively. The bowlers finished the game in style by dismissing Essex Women for 181 runs, winning by a remarkable margin of 108 runs.
The Blaze Women had a successful outing, too, as they took on Durham Women in the last match and the latter were limited to precisely 200 runs. The Blaze Women’s openers, Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont, laid down the foundation with a 55-run partnership and Kathryn Bryce came in at one-down to score 54 runs. The others added miscellaneous totals and were able to complete the chase with five wickets to spare.
- Warwickshire Women chance of winning - 57%
- The Blaze Women chance of winning - 43%
Warwickshire Women vs The Blaze Women Betting Tips
The Blaze Women to score high before first dismissal
Skipper Tammy Beaumont took some time to settle in and her partnership with Amy Jones did not flourish in the first outing where the pair scored a mere 17 runs before the former was dismissed. However, they were able to outdo themselves in the second encounter, having secured a stand of 55 runs. Although Beaumont’s average of 13.00 is not impressive by any means, she has the potential to improve and Jones is averaging at 32.50. They have it in them to keep the momentum going in the next match as well.
Warwickshire Women vs The Blaze Women Toss Prediction
Hampshire Women elected to bat first at Edgbaston in the last game against Warwickshire Women which was a huge risk and they nearly lost before they salvaged a tie. Chasing is a much more reliable option at this venue, evidenced by an average first innings stand of 233 and 31 victories for the teams fielding first in 65 ODIs while those batting first won 27 times.
Weather Report
There is no threat of rain at Birmingham with a 5% chance of precipitation. The conditions will be conducive with mostly sunny skies and a maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius.
Warwickshire Women Player List
Georgia Davis (c), Chloe Brewer, Meg Austin, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Charis Pavely, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Issy Wong, Katie George, Millie Taylor, Sterre Kalis.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sterre Kalis
|
Batter
|
Abbey Freeborn
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Wicket-keeper
|
Davina Perrin
|
All-rounder
|
Katie George
|
Bowler
|
Natasha Wraith
|
Batter
|
Chloe Brewer
|
Batter
|
Emily Arlott
|
Bowler
|
Bethan Ellis
|
All-rounder
|
Charis Pavely
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Davis (C)
|
Bowler
|
Hannah Baker
|
Bowler
Warwickshire Women Team Form
Warwickshire Women’s batters certainly have their work cut out in the next game since the bowlers have been cleaning up their mess.
The Blaze Women Player List
Tammy Beaumont (c), Ella Claridge, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Prisha Thanawala, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Kathryn Bryce, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Orla Prendergast, Amy Jones, Sarah Bryce, Scarlett Hughes, Amy Wheeler, Cassidy McCarthy, Charley Phillips, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Kirstie Gordon, Lucy Higham, Olivia Baker, Sarah Glenn.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tammy Beaumont (C)
|
Batter
|
Amy Jones
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kathryn Bryce
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Elwiss
|
Batter
|
Georgie Boyce
|
Batter
|
Orla Prendergast
|
All-rounder
|
Ella Claridge
|
All-rounder
|
Sarah Glenn
|
Bowler
|
Josie Groves
|
Bowler
|
Grace Ballinger
|
Bowler
|
Charley Phillips
|
Bowler
The Blaze Women Team Form
The Blaze Women’s batters improved in the previous game and they have the firepower to challenge Warwickshire Women. However, their bowling still misses the mark.
Warwickshire Women vs The Blaze Women Head-to-Head
Since The Blaze Women are participating in the tournament for the first time, there is no head-to-head record with Warwickshire Women.
Warwickshire Women vs The Blaze Women Betting Odds
The Blaze Women to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire Women
Sterre Kalis is out of form at the moment which has affected Warwickshire Women’s first partnership while Abigail Freeborn has been inconsistent. In the last two matches, they have added paltry scores of 4 and 35 runs to the first wicket. On the other hand, The Blaze Women had a slow start with a stand of 17 runs in the first match but Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont went on to score 55 runs together in the previous game. Since their progression is more convincing, The Blaze Women are expected to outclass Warwickshire Women’s first wicket in the next match.
Warwickshire Women vs The Blaze Women
List a
Edgbaston, null
Warwickshire Women vs The Blaze Women Best Batters
Abigail Freeborn to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Batter
Wicket-keeper batter Abigail Freeborn had a forgettable outing against Essex Women where she was dismissed for a mere seven runs. However, she scored a half-century in the first game with 70 runs. She is now the second leading batter for the team with 77 runs in two innings and an average of 38.50, making her the top choice against The Blaze Women.
Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Batter
Kathryn Bryce emerged as the top run scorer for The Blaze Women in the previous encounter where she scored 54 runs. In the tournament so far, she has two back-to-back half-centuries which makes her their top batter with 124 runs in two innings. With an average of 62.00, she is expected to lead the charge once more.
Warwickshire Women vs The Blaze Women Best Bowlers
Chloe Brewer to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Bowler
Chloe Brewer has been the leading wicket-taker for Warwickshire Women for two matches in a row, having picked three wickets on both occasions. In the last match against Essex Women, she delivered four overs, claimed three wickets and achieved an economy rate of 4.50. She leads the team’s bowling unit overall with six wickets and an excellent average of 9.66 which makes her the leading choice for the next match as well.
Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Bowler
Kathryn Bryce is an exceptional all-rounder and she was tied as the second leading bowler for The Blaze Women in the last game, having picked two wickets in 8.2 overs against Durham Women with an economy rate of 3.12. She is also the second highest wicket-taker overall with three wickets in two innings. Averaging at 23.00, she is the top pick against Warwickshire Women, too.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Warwickshire Women
- Warwickshire Women to win @ 2.18 (Parimatch)
- The Blaze Women to win @ 1.68 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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