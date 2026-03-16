Facts: Warwickshire Women’s Emily Arlott is now the third leading batter of the competition with 132 runs in two innings.

Kathryn Bryce is the top run scorer for The Blaze Women with 124 runs in two innings.

Warwickshire Women vs The Blaze Women Chances of Winning

Warwickshire Women’s victory over Essex Women was rather commanding in the last match where they secured an impressive stand of 289 runs. After the Edgbaston-based team’s top and middle order batters crumbled under pressure and posted virtually nothing on the board, the lower order came in clutch as Emily Arlott scored 130 runs while Chloe Brewer, Charis Pavely and Issy Wong contributed 44, 31 and 29* runs, respectively. The bowlers finished the game in style by dismissing Essex Women for 181 runs, winning by a remarkable margin of 108 runs.

The Blaze Women had a successful outing, too, as they took on Durham Women in the last match and the latter were limited to precisely 200 runs. The Blaze Women’s openers, Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont, laid down the foundation with a 55-run partnership and Kathryn Bryce came in at one-down to score 54 runs. The others added miscellaneous totals and were able to complete the chase with five wickets to spare.

Warwickshire Women chance of winning - 57%

The Blaze Women chance of winning - 43%

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Warwickshire Women vs The Blaze Women Betting Tips

The Blaze Women to score high before first dismissal

Skipper Tammy Beaumont took some time to settle in and her partnership with Amy Jones did not flourish in the first outing where the pair scored a mere 17 runs before the former was dismissed. However, they were able to outdo themselves in the second encounter, having secured a stand of 55 runs. Although Beaumont’s average of 13.00 is not impressive by any means, she has the potential to improve and Jones is averaging at 32.50. They have it in them to keep the momentum going in the next match as well.

Warwickshire Women vs The Blaze Women Toss Prediction

Hampshire Women elected to bat first at Edgbaston in the last game against Warwickshire Women which was a huge risk and they nearly lost before they salvaged a tie. Chasing is a much more reliable option at this venue, evidenced by an average first innings stand of 233 and 31 victories for the teams fielding first in 65 ODIs while those batting first won 27 times.

Weather Report

There is no threat of rain at Birmingham with a 5% chance of precipitation. The conditions will be conducive with mostly sunny skies and a maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius.

Warwickshire Women Player List

Georgia Davis (c), Chloe Brewer, Meg Austin, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Bethan Ellis, Davina Perrin, Abbey Freeborn, Natasha Wraith, Charis Pavely, Emily Arlott, Hannah Baker, Hannah Hardwick, Issy Wong, Katie George, Millie Taylor, Sterre Kalis.

Predicted Playing XI

Sterre Kalis Batter Abbey Freeborn Wicket-keeper Davina Perrin All-rounder Katie George Bowler Natasha Wraith Batter Chloe Brewer Batter Emily Arlott Bowler Bethan Ellis All-rounder Charis Pavely All-rounder Georgia Davis (C) Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler

Warwickshire Women Team Form

Warwickshire Women’s batters certainly have their work cut out in the next game since the bowlers have been cleaning up their mess.

The Blaze Women Player List

Tammy Beaumont (c), Ella Claridge, Georgie Boyce, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Prisha Thanawala, Georgia Elwiss, Heather Graham, Kathryn Bryce, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Orla Prendergast, Amy Jones, Sarah Bryce, Scarlett Hughes, Amy Wheeler, Cassidy McCarthy, Charley Phillips, Grace Ballinger, Josie Groves, Kirstie Gordon, Lucy Higham, Olivia Baker, Sarah Glenn.

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont (C) Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Georgia Elwiss Batter Georgie Boyce Batter Orla Prendergast All-rounder Ella Claridge All-rounder Sarah Glenn Bowler Josie Groves Bowler Grace Ballinger Bowler Charley Phillips Bowler

The Blaze Women Team Form

The Blaze Women’s batters improved in the previous game and they have the firepower to challenge Warwickshire Women. However, their bowling still misses the mark.

Warwickshire Women vs The Blaze Women Head-to-Head

Since The Blaze Women are participating in the tournament for the first time, there is no head-to-head record with Warwickshire Women.

Warwickshire Women vs The Blaze Women Betting Odds

The Blaze Women to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire Women

Sterre Kalis is out of form at the moment which has affected Warwickshire Women’s first partnership while Abigail Freeborn has been inconsistent. In the last two matches, they have added paltry scores of 4 and 35 runs to the first wicket. On the other hand, The Blaze Women had a slow start with a stand of 17 runs in the first match but Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont went on to score 55 runs together in the previous game. Since their progression is more convincing, The Blaze Women are expected to outclass Warwickshire Women’s first wicket in the next match.

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Warwickshire Women vs The Blaze Women Best Batters

Abigail Freeborn to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Batter

Wicket-keeper batter Abigail Freeborn had a forgettable outing against Essex Women where she was dismissed for a mere seven runs. However, she scored a half-century in the first game with 70 runs. She is now the second leading batter for the team with 77 runs in two innings and an average of 38.50, making her the top choice against The Blaze Women.

Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Batter

Kathryn Bryce emerged as the top run scorer for The Blaze Women in the previous encounter where she scored 54 runs. In the tournament so far, she has two back-to-back half-centuries which makes her their top batter with 124 runs in two innings. With an average of 62.00, she is expected to lead the charge once more.

Warwickshire Women vs The Blaze Women Best Bowlers

Chloe Brewer to be Warwickshire Women’s Best Bowler

Chloe Brewer has been the leading wicket-taker for Warwickshire Women for two matches in a row, having picked three wickets on both occasions. In the last match against Essex Women, she delivered four overs, claimed three wickets and achieved an economy rate of 4.50. She leads the team’s bowling unit overall with six wickets and an excellent average of 9.66 which makes her the leading choice for the next match as well.

Kathryn Bryce to be The Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

Kathryn Bryce is an exceptional all-rounder and she was tied as the second leading bowler for The Blaze Women in the last game, having picked two wickets in 8.2 overs against Durham Women with an economy rate of 3.12. She is also the second highest wicket-taker overall with three wickets in two innings. Averaging at 23.00, she is the top pick against Warwickshire Women, too.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Warwickshire Women Warwickshire Women to win @ 2.18 (Parimatch)

The Blaze Women to win @ 1.68 (Parimatch) Warwickshire Women let victory slip in the first match against Hampshire Women which ended in a tie but they avenged themselves with a win against an inferior Essex Women. They are placed second in the standings with seven points while The Blaze Women a few spots below in fifth with a defeat and a win. Both sides showed their competitiveness in their respective last games but Warwickshire Women, in particular, have a superior bowling lineup which has helped them in both matches thus far and makes them the favorites to take victory this time around. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





