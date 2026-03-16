Facts: Tom Westley is the fifth highest run-scorer in the England Domestic One-Day Cup with 443 runs from 7 innings at an impressive average of 63.28.

Caleb Jewell has scored 422 runs from six innings at an outstanding average of 70.33 and is the highest run-scorer for Derbyshire.

Ben Aitchison has been in fine form with the ball for Derbyshire, picking up 11 wickets from 5 matches at an economy rate of just 5.69.

Derbyshire vs Essex Chance of Winning

Derbyshire have won just one out of their seven games so far and are all but out of the race for the qualification to thew quarterfinals. They have some in-form players like Caleb Jewell with the bat and Ben Aitchison with the ball and will hope that more players come to the party so that they can end their season on a high.

Essex, meanwhile, are in incredible form and are on a four-match winning streak, winning their previous game against Gloucestershire by a massive margin of 130 runs. Tom Westley’s form in the top-order and Matthew Critchley’s all-round efforts have been instrumental for them in their winning run. Charlie Bennett’s bowling form has also been a huge uptick for Essex and would keep them in good stead.

DER’s chance of winning is 28%

ESS’s chance of winning is 72%

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Derbyshire vs Essex Betting Tips

Tom Westley has been the fifth-highest run-scorer in the competition so far and the highest run-scorer for Essex this season with 443 runs from 7 innings at an average of 63.28. He should be a straightforward betting choice. Ben Aitchison has been in fine form with 11 wickets from just 5 innings and would be a great option to place a bet on. Caleb Jewell is the highest run-scorer for Derbyshire this season with 422 runs from 6 innings at a brilliant average of 70.33 and will be another easy choice for a decent stake.

Derbyshire vs Essex Toss Prediction

The County Ground in Derby has traditionally favoured teams chasing. In the four England Domestic One-Day Cup matches held here last season, the toss-winning side chose to bowl first on every occasion and went on to win each time. However, two out of the three games this season at Derby have been won by teams batting first.

Weather Report

With AccuWeather predicting a 67% chance of precipitation, weather disruptions are expected in the clash between Derbyshire and Essex. 62% cloud cover promises some early swing for the new ball bowlers.

Derbyshire Player List

Harry Came, Caleb Jewell, Matthew Montgomery, Brooke Guest (wicket‑keeper & captain), Martin Andersson, Amrit Basra, Ross Whiteley, Joe Hawkins, Ben Aitchison, Nick Potts, Rory Haydon, Muhammed Naeem, Anuj Dal, Jack Morley, Zak Chappell

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Came Batter Caleb Jewell Batter Matthew Montgomery Batter Brooke Guest Wicket-Keeper Martin Andersson All-rounder Amrit Basra All-rounder Anuj Dal All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler Ben Aitchison Bowler Nick Potts Bowler Joe Hawkins Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire have won just one out of their seven matches so far this season and after their loss against Hampshire, are out of contention for a place in the quarterfinals. They have just 8 points on the board and are in eighth position with an NRR of +0.016.

Essex Player List

Ali Orr, Nick Gubbins (c), Tilak Varma, Brandon McMullen, Joe Weatherley, Tom Prest, Ben Mayes (wk), Felix Organ, Andrew Neal, Dominic Kelly, Edward Jack, Joseph Robert Eckland, Jan Lumsden, Fletcha Middleton, Kyle Abbott

Predicted Playing XI

Robin Das Batter Matthew Critchley Batter Tom Westley Batter Charlie Allison All-rounder Luc Benkenstein All-rounder Curtis Campher All-rounder Simon Harmer Bowler Simon Fernandes Wicket-keeper Shane Snater Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler Charlie Bennett Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex lost their first three games of the season, but managed to get on a sensational winning run, winning their next four matches in a row. They find themselves in fourth position on the points table with 16 points and an NRR of +0.768.

Derbyshire vs Essex Head-To-Head

Essex and Derbyshire have faced off against each other in 40 List A games so far, with Essex having a dominant record, having won 30 off them, while Derbyshire have won just 10 games.

Derbyshire vs Essex Betting Odds

Derbyshire to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

In the 2024 season of the ODI Cup, Derbyshire managed 56 runs on average in the powerplay, making them one of the better sides in the competition. This year, they have continued the same as well, scoring at a strike rate of 103. So backing them to do well once again in the first 10 overs isn’t far-fetched.

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Derbyshire vs Essex Best Batters

Caleb Jewell to be Derbyshire’s best batter (Parimatch)

Caleb Jewell continued his rich vein of form in the tournament with a well-made 98 against Hampshire in his previous game. He has now scored a staggering 422 runs in just six innings at a brilliant average of 70.33 with one century and three fifties to his name. It will be a straightforward decision to have Derbyshire’s highest run-scorer this season as one of your betting picks.

Tom Westley to be Essex’s best batter (Parimatch)

Tom Westley has been the highest run-scorer in the England Domestic One-Day Cup so far for Essex with as many as 443 runs from seven innings at an impressive average of 63.28 with one hundred and three fifties to his name. He is also the second-highest run-getter in the tournament and scored a fine 92 in his previous game against Gloucestershire. It is an absolute no-brainer to trust him with a decent stake.

Derbyshire vs Essex Best Bowlers

Ben Aitchison to be Derbyshire’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Ben Aitchison was the pick of the bowlers for Derbyshire in their previous fixture against Hampshire as he picked up figures of 3/50. He is also the highest wicket-taker in the tournament for Derbyshire so far with 11 wickets from just 5 innings at an economy rate of 5.69. His wicket-taking ability makes him a no-brainer to be trusted with a decent stake.

Charlie Bennett to be Essex’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Charlie Bennett has been the pick of the bowlers for Essex so far in this competition with 11 wickets from 6 innings at an economy rate of just 5.16. Bennett has the ability to swing the new ball both ways and can strike early if he gets the conditions in his favor. This makes him a smart choice to bet on.