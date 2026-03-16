Facts: Shan Masood is the highest run-scorer for Leicestershire this season with 272 runs from five innings at an average of 54.40

Alex Green is the second-highest wicket-taker in the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2025 with 11 wickets from just four innings and already has two five-fers

Caleb Jewell has scored 208 runs in three innings for Derbyshire at an average of 69.33 and is in stunning form

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning

Leicestershire will hope to end their two-match losing streak and will hope that their batters like Soloman Budinger, Shan Masood and Peter Handscomb continue to bat well and help them post a mammoth total. They missed Alex Green’s services in the previous game and having him back in the side would be a huge boost for them.

Derbyshire, meanwhile, need more players to step up as they seem to have been overdependent on the likes of Caleb Jewell to ensure they post a competitive total. He needs support from the likes of Brooke Guest and others too. Ben Aitchison has been impressive with the ball, but others will also need to chip in if they are to return to winning ways.

LEI’s chance of winning is 61%

DER’s chance of winning is 39%

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Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Betting Tips

Shan Masood’s staggering List A record speaks volumes about why he has been a dependable batter for Leicestershire this season and why he would be a straightforward betting pick. In 134 List A games so far, Masood has scored 5993 runs at an average of 52.57 with 37 fifties and has as many as 16 hundreds to his name. Alex Green has picked up 11 wickets in four innings in the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2025 so far and he will be another good choice to place a decent stake on. Peter Handscomb has already scored a century this season and banking on his experience to come good again won’t be a bad idea.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction

In the last five games that have been played at Grace Road, Leicester, teams have always won the toss and opted to bowl first. However, the results are tipped slightly in the favor of teams batting first as they have won three out of the five matches, with the chasing side winning the remaining two.

Weather Report

With AccuWeather predicting just a 3% chance of precipitation, the clash between Derbyshire and Leicestershire is expected to go ahead without any weather disruptions. 97% cloud cover promises some early swing for the new ball bowlers.

Leicestershire Player List

Peter Handscomb (C), Sol Budinger, Ben Cox, Alex Green, Lewis Hill, Ian Holland, Shan Masood, Ben Mike, Rishi Patel, Tom Scriven, Liam Trevaskis, Sam Wood, Chris Wright, Louis Kimber, Rehan Ahmed, Matt Salisbury, Josh Hull, Roman Walker, Logan van Beek

Predicted Playing XI

Ian Holland All-rounder Soloman Budinger Batter Lewis Hill Batter Shan Masood Batter Peter Handscomb Batter Ben Cox Wicket-Keeper Ben Mike Bowler Tom Scriven All-rounder Roman Walker Bowler Samuel Wood Bowler Alex Green Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire had won two out of their first three games, but defeats in their last two games mean that they are now in sixth position in Group A with 8 points from five games and an NRR of +0.572.

Derbyshire Player List

Harry Came, Caleb Jewell, Matthew Montgomery, Brooke Guest (wicket‑keeper & captain), Martin Andersson, Amrit Basra, Ross Whiteley, Joe Hawkins, Ben Aitchison, Nick Potts, Rory Haydon, Muhammed Naeem, Anuj Dal, Jack Morley, Zak Chappell

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Came Batter Caleb Jewell Batter Matthew Montgomery Batter Brooke Guest Wicket-Keeper Martin Andersson All-rounder Amrit Basra All-rounder Ross Whiteley All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler Ben Aitchison Bowler Jack Morley Bowler Rory Haydon Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire will be concerned with their form as they have managed to win just one out of their four games so far this season. They find themselves in seventh position in Group A with six points and an NRR of 0.375.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Head-To-Head

Derbyshire have a slight advantage over Leicestershire when it comes to their head-to-head record in the England Domestic One-Day Cup. In the 27 matches that they have played against each other, Derbyshire have won 15, while Leicestershire have won 12.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

In the 2024 season of the ODI Cup, Derbyshire managed 56 runs on average in the powerplay, making them one of the better sides in the competition. This year, they have continued the same as well, scoring at a strike rate of 103. So backing them to do well once again in the first 10 overs isn’t far-fetched.

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Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Best Batters

Shan Masood to be Leicestershire’s best batter (Parimatch)

Shan Masood has been in fine form for Leicestershire this season so far and is their highest run-scorer. In five games, he has scored 272 runs at an average of 54.40 with 2 fifties and a hundred in his previous three innings. His rich vein of form makes him a reliable betting option.

Caleb Jewell to be Derbyshire’s best batter (Parimatch)

Despite batting just three times this season, Caleb Jewell has been the highest scorer for Derbyshire so far and that shows just how prolific he has been at the top of the order. He has scored 208 runs in three innings at an impressive average of 69.33 with a hundred and a half-century to his name. His explosive game and consistency makes him a straightforward choice for a decent stake.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Best Bowlers

Alex Green to be Leicestershire’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Alex Green has been the pick of the bowlers for Leicestershire so far this season and has been the second-highest wicket taker in the competition. In four innings, he has picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of just 5.60 with two five-wicket hauls already. He is in red-hot form with the ball and betting on him should be a no-brainer.

Ben Aitchison to be Derbyshire’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Ben Aitchison continues to be the highest wicket-taker for Derbyshire so far this season with seven wickets in just 3 innings. He has made a massive difference to Derbyshire’s bowling since the time he has come into the side and betting on his fine form would augur well. So what are you waiting for?