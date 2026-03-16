Facts: Harry Came was the highest run-scorer for Derbyshire in the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2024 with 281 runs from seven games at an average of 46.83.

Robert Lord picked three wickets in the first game and an absolute blinder of 83 off just 59 balls in his previous game

Tom Moores’ 148 is the second-highest individual score in the England Domestic One-Day Cup this season

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Chance of Winning

Derbyshire are yet to register a win after having just two points from their opening two games of the season so far. They will hope for Brooke Guest to continue his rich vein of form after a fine knock of 86 against Gloucestershire and will be hopeful of the opening pair of Harry Came and Caleb Jewell to fire on all cylinders.

On the other hand, Nottinghamshire would want to build on the strong start that they have had this season, with six points from two games. Tom Moores’ sensational knock of 148 in their first game and Robert Lord's impressive performances with his all-round ability keep them in good stead.

DER’s chance of winning is 45%

NOT’s chance of winning is 55%

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Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

If you’re looking for smart punts, Brooke Guest should be on your radar. With 997 runs from 33 List A games and seven fifties, he’s as reliable as they come. Robert Lord is another must-have, with three wickets in the opener and then an explosive 86 in the next game that nearly took his side over the line. And don’t sleep on James Haynes. Fresh off a four-wicket haul, he’s in the sort of form that can rack up big returns.

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

The County Ground in Derby has traditionally favoured teams chasing. In the four England Domestic One-Day Cup matches held here last season, the toss-winning side chose to bowl first on every occasion and went on to win each time.

Weather Report

With AccuWeather predicting just a 1% chance of rain, the clash between Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire is expected to go ahead without any weather disruptions.

Derbyshire Player List

Harry Came, Caleb Jewell, Matthew Montgomery, Brooke Guest (wicket‑keeper & captain), Martin Andersson, Amrit Basra, Ross Whiteley, Joe Hawkins, Ben Aitchison, Nick Potts, Rory Haydon, Muhammed Naeem, Anuj Dal.

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Came Batter Caleb Jewell Batter Matthew Montgomery Batter Brooke Guest Wicket-Keeper Martin Andersson All-rounder Amrit Basra All-rounder Ross Whiteley All-rounder Joe Hawkins Bowler Ben Aitchison Bowler Nick Potts Bowler Rory Haydon Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire narrowly missed out on a quarterfinal berth last season despite collecting 10 points from their eight group matches. This time around, they are still searching for their first win, having managed only a loss and a no result so far, leaving them on two points and sixth in Group A.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Ben Slater, Jack Haynes, Sam Seecharan, Lyndon James, Tom Moores (wicket-keeper), Daniel Sams, Joe Pocklington, Robert Lord, Brett Hutton, James Hayes, Ben Martindale, Tom Giles, Byron Hatton‑Lower

Predicted Playing XI

Haseeb Hameed Batter Ben Slater Batter Jack Haynes Batter Sam Seecharan Batter Tom Moores Wicket-Keeper Lyndon James All-rounder Daniel Sams All-rounder Joe Pocklington All-rounder Robert Lord All-rounder Brett Hutton Bowler James Hayes Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire have made a strong start to the season, registering one win and a tied game. With six points and a healthy net run rate of +0.548, they sit comfortably in third place on the table.

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Head-To-Head

Nottinghamshire boast a dominant head-to-head record over Derbyshire in the England Domestic One-Day Cup, winning 17 of their 24 encounters. Derbyshire, meanwhile, have managed just 7 victories, making the Trent Bridge outfit clear favourites on paper.

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

In the previous season of the ODI Cup, Nottinghamshire managed 67 runs on average in the powerplay, which was significantly good for any side in the ODI Cup. Only Durham and Somerset were better than them last season. So in the most ideal case scenario, Nottinghamshire will come out triumphant.

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Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Brooke Guest to be Derbyshire’s best batter (Parimatch)

Brooke Guest was a dependable batter for Derbyshire in the 2024 edition of the England Domestic One-Day Cup, scoring 237 runs from eight innings at an average of 39.50. He has begun the 2025 season well with a sparkling knock of 86 against Gloucestershire. So trust him to do well in the upcoming match.

Tom Moores to be Nottinghamshire’s best batter (Parimatch)

Despite falling short in his previous outing, Tom Moores’ early-season fireworks are hard to overlook. He announced himself with a blistering 148 off just 92 balls, laced with 18 fours and five sixes. Over his List A career, Moores has amassed 924 runs at an average of 42.00 and a strike rate of 117.40. With that kind of pedigree, he remains a strong contender for another big score, making him a tempting pick for your bet.

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Nick Potts to be Derbyshire’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Despite Derbyshire conceding a massive 341/8 against Gloucestershire, Nick Potts was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/72 from his eight overs. Although a touch expensive, Potts’ wicket-taking ability stands him in good stead ahead of the clash against Nottinghamshire. He can be an enticing option to place a bet on.

Robert Lord to be Nottinghamshire’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Robert Lord was the highest wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire in the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2024 with 11 scalps from eight games at an economy rate of 5.72. He already has a three-fer this season and is a prime candidate to place a bet on.