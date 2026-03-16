Facts: Surrey have won the previous three games the two teams have played in the 50-over format.

There has been only one knockout stage appearance between Derbyshire and Surrey in the last seven seasons.

Derbyshire vs Surrey Chance of Winning

Hosts Derbyshire are staring at an exit in the 2025 One Day Cup having failed to put together regular wins. In the five games they have played, the Falcons have won just once - against Nottinghamshire County. Their tournament started with a loss to Gloucestershire while the game against defending champions Glamorgan was abandoned. The win over Notts County was followed by a loss to Worcestershire while they managed a tie against Leicestershire. They need to put together a winning run, which could start at home against Surrey.

The Brown Caps are looking at yet another bottom two finish in the One Day Cup, having finished second from bottom in each of the previous two games. They are currently occupying the same spot in Group A of the tournament with just 1 win in 5 games. A rain-affected game aided them to get off the mark against Glamorgan while they’ve suffered losses versus Leicestershire, Gloucestershire, Essex, and most recently, Hampshire. They look bereft of any ideas and no matter what combination they pick, they are likely to end up on the losing side.

Derbyshire Chance of Winning - 66%

Surrey Chance of Winning - 34%

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Derbyshire vs Surrey Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

If the two games played so far in Derby in the 2025 edition of the One-Day Cup are anything to go by, a high-scoring game awaits us. Three of the four innings have seen scores above 300 with batsmen scoring five sixes and two hundreds. We’re expecting another high scoring game at the venue which has entertained fans with the bat so far.

Derbyshire’s openers have been hugely impressive, especially Caleb Jewell. The left-hander has scores of 113 and 60 in the two matches he has played in Derby this season and we’re expecting him to make it a hat-trick of solid scores. We’re ignoring Surrey’s batters for the match and are backing the Falcons’ talented German, Matthew Montgomery, to do well. The 25-year-old has scores of 42, 92, and 47 in the three games he has played and could go big once again.

Match Prediction Best Odds Derbyshire to outscore Surrey in the first 15 overs 1.62 Bet on Melbet Surrey’s Ben Foakes to score under 23.5 runs in the match 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Derbyshire to have the better opening partnership 1.72 Bet on Batery

Derbyshire vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction

Both the games that the County Ground in Derby have hosted so far this season have seen captains opt to field first after winning the toss. While Derbyshire successfully defended their total in the first game, Worcestershire chased the target down in the most recent game played there. Last season, all four games in Derby were won by teams that bowled first. Hence, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to send the opposition in to bat.

Weather Report

The weather gods look like they are in the mood for some kindness for the match. There is very little chance of rain while the temperature is set to be in the teens. We should see a full game play out amidst gentle winds.

Derbyshire News & Player List

Derbyshire Player List

Brooke Guest (c), Harry Came, Caleb Jewell, Matthew Montgomery, Ross Whiteley, Anuj Dal, Amrit Basra, Martin Andersson, Rory Haydon, Joe Hawkins, Nick Potts, Ben Aitchison, Muhammed Naeem, Zak Chappell, Jack Morley

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Came Batter Caleb Jewell Batter Matthew Montgomery Batter Brooke Guest Wicketkeeper Martin Andersson Allrounder Anuj Dal Allrounder Ross Whiteley Allrounder Zak Chappell Bowler Ben Aitchison Bowler Jack Morley Bowler Rory Haydon Allrounder

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire have had a stop-start run at the 2025 One Day Cup so far. In their five games, they have won once, but lost only twice. Their match against Glamorgan was abandoned due to rain while their most recent game ended in a tie.

Surrey News & Player List

Surrey Player List

Nick Gubbins (c), Dominic Kelly, Jan Lumsden, Ben Mayes, Joseph Robert Eckland, Joe Weatherley, Fletcha Middleton, Tilak Varma, Tom Prest, Alistair Orr, Felix Organ, Edward Jack, Andrew John Neal, Brandon McMullen, Kyle Abbott, Brad Wheal

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Thomas Batter Ben Foakes Batter Rory Burns Batter Nikhil Gorantla Batter Josh Blake Wicketkeeper Cameron Steel Allrounder Ollie Sykes Batter James Taylor Bowler Nathan Barnwell Bowler Yousef Majid Bowler Alex French Bowler

Surrey Team Form

One win in five games has Surrey looking at the bottom of the barrel, hoping to save face as they face yet another One Day Cup group stage exit. The win, surprisingly, came against the defending champions, but they’ve lost all of their other four matches.

Derbyshire vs Surrey Head to Head

Surrey have a commanding lead over Derbyshire in the head-to-head record in List A cricket. The Brown Caps have won 27 times while they’ve lost 17 out of the 48 games they’ve played. Derbyshire have lost each of the previous three games they have played against Surrey, a record they’ll be keen to correct.

Head to Head

Derbyshire: 17

Surrey: 27

No Result: 3

Abandoned: 5

Tied: 1

Derbyshire vs Surrey Betting Odds

The hosts to have the better opening partnership

Derbyshire’s opening pair has looked in good touch this season, giving their middle order a solid platform to build on in nearly each of the matches. They have accumulated 191 runs in four games they have played. In fact, their partnership of 81 in the previous game itself nearly matched the total runs - 91 - that Surrey’s openers have managed in five matches for the first wicket. Hence, we’re backing the Falcons to put together a better partnership for the first wicket than the visitors.

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Derbyshire vs Surrey Top Batters

Caleb Jewell to be Derbyshire’s top batsman

Derbyshire’s opening batsman Caleb Jewell is currently averaging over 61 in the tournament. The 28-year-old left-hander has scores of 35, 113, 60, and 39 in the four games so far with the fifty and hundred coming at home. With the team playing at home again, Jewell could very well turn out to be the jewel in the Derbyshire batting line-up once again.

Ollie Sykes to be Surrey’s top batsman

While the Surrey batters have failed to perform consistently, Ollie Sykes started the tournament well with two fifties. He has scored 177 runs so far in five games at an average of 35. Interestingly, both of his half-centuries so far in the tournament have come away from home.

Derbyshire vs Surrey Top Bowlers

Ben Aitchison to be Derbyshire’s top bowler

Medium pacer Ben Aitchison has been Derbyshire’s star bowler so far this season with 8 wickets in the 4 games he has played. 5 of those wickets came at home including a 4-wicket haul against Nottinghamshire in the team’s only win of the season. We’re expecting him to do well once again at home.

Alex French to be Surrey’s top bowler

Teenage pacer Alex French is our pick to be the best bowler from Surrey’s bowling unit. The 18-year-old has taken 6 wickets in the four games he has played and established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet with his disciplined bowling. The medium pacer could cause the Derbyshire batsmen plenty of trouble in Derby.