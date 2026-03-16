Facts: Jake Libby is the highest run-scorer for Worcestershire and the fifth highest in the England Domestic One-Day Cup season so far, with 214 runs from 3 innings at a mind-blowing average of 107

Ben Allison’s figures of 6/35 against Hampshire are his best figures ever in his List A career so far

Ben Aitchison has been the standout bowler for Derbyshire this season with 6 wickets from two innings, including a match-winning spell of 4/34 against Nottinghamshire

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning

Derbyshire will be high on confidence after getting their first win of the season on the board with the likes of Caleb Jewell, Amrit Basra, and Ross Whiteley all scoring half-centuries. Ben Aitchison has been doing really well for them in the bowling department, and that keeps them in good stead.

Meanwhile, Worcestershire will look to continue their two-match winning streak on the back of solid batting performances from Jake Libby and Kashif Ali. In the bowling department, Ben Allison and Ethan Brookes have been on fire, and that gives Worcestershire a great chance of winning.

DER’s chance of winning is 33%

WOR’s chance of winning is 67%

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Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Jake Libby has been simply brilliant this season, and his List A record speaks volumes about his ability. In just 43 games, he has scored 1825 runs at an outstanding average of 60.83 with three hundreds and 15 fifties to his name. Betting on him is an absolute no-brainer. Kashif Ali is just one run behind Libby in the run-scoring list in the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2025, with 213 runs to his name. If you want a smart punt, he is a reliable choice to bet on. Ben Aitchison has picked up 21 wickets in 15 List A matches and has shown enough promise to be a reliable betting pick.

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

The County Ground in Derby has traditionally favoured teams chasing. In the four England Domestic One-Day Cup matches held here last season, the toss-winning side chose to bowl first on every occasion and went on to win each time. However, Derby’s huge 127-run win batting first against Nottinghamshire this season at the venue might tempt the team winning the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

With AccuWeather predicting just a 6% chance of precipitation, the clash between Derbyshire and Worcestershire is expected to go ahead without any weather disruptions.

Derbyshire Player List

Harry Came, Caleb Jewell, Matthew Montgomery, Brooke Guest (wicket‑keeper & captain), Martin Andersson, Amrit Basra, Ross Whiteley, Joe Hawkins, Ben Aitchison, Nick Potts, Rory Haydon, Muhammed Naeem, Anuj Dal, Jack Morley, Zak Chappell

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Came Batter Caleb Jewell Batter Muhammad Naeem Batter Brooke Guest Wicket-Keeper Martin Andersson All-rounder Amrit Basra All-rounder Ross Whiteley All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler Ben Aitchison Bowler Jack Morley Bowler Rory Haydon Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire had just two points from their first two games, but a sensational 127-run win over Nottinghamshire has propelled them to six points in Group A. They are fifth in their group with an NRR of +0.680.

Worcestershire Player List

Isaac Mohammed, Brett DOliviera, Jake Libby (C), Kashif Ali, Ethan Brookes, Henry Cullen (wicket-keeper), Matthew Waite, Bem Allison, Jack Home, Fateh Singh, Adam Finch, Khurram Shahzad, Rob Jones, Tom Hinley

Predicted Playing XI

Isaac Mohammed Batter Brett DOliviera All-rounder Jake Libby Batter Kashif Ali Bowler Ethan Brookes Bowler Henry Cullen Wicket-Keeper Matthew Waite Bowler Ben Allison Bowler Jack Home Bowler Fateh Singh Bowler Adam Finch Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire began their season with a tie against Nottinghamshire, but back-to-back wins in their next two games see them sit pretty in the second place on the points table in Group A. They are on 10 points at the moment with an NRR of +0.733.

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Head-To-Head

Derbyshire and Worcestershire have faced off 54 times overall in one-day competitions and have a pretty close head-to-head record. Worcestershire have won 29 times, while Derbyshire have emerged victorious 25 times.

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

In the 2024 season of the ODI Cup, Derbyshire managed 56 runs on average in the powerplay, making them one of the better sides in the competition. This year, they have continued the same as well, scoring at a strike rate of 103. So backing them to do well once again in the first 10 overs isn’t far-fetched.

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Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Best Batters

Ross Whiteley to be Derbyshire’s best batter (Parimatch)

Ross Whiteley was the top scorer for Derbyshire in their previous encounter against Nottinghamshire, where he scored a sensational 80 runs off just 52 balls, including eight fours and four sixes. He has shown that he can tee off from any situation and that makes him a great choice to bet on.

Jake Libby to be Worcestershire’s best batter (Parimatch)

Worcestershire captain Jake Libby has been their best batter this season and is the fifth-highest run-scorer in the competition at the time of writing. In three innings, he has scored 214 runs at a magnificent average of 107 with a hundred and a fifty to his name. He is a safe option to bet on, given his prolific form.

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Best Bowlers

Ben Aitchison to be Derbyshire’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Ben Aitchison has been the pick of the bowlers for Derbyshire in this season of the England Domestic One-Day Cup so far, with six wickets from two innings. His figures of 4/34 in their previous game were one of the main reasons for their 127-run win margin. This makes him an attractive choice to bet on in this contest.

Ben Allison to be Worcestershire’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Ben Allison has been simply sensational for Worcestershire in his two outings so far this season, with seven scalps to his name at an average of just 11.57. He picked up stunning figures of 6/35 in his previous game, and that makes him an absolute no-brainer to bet on.