Facts: Durham’s Will Rhodes is the top batter and the second leading bowler of the One Day Cup with 228 runs and 10 wickets in three innings.

Sam Robson is the top run scorer for Middlesex so far with 107 runs in two innings.

Durham vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Durham returned to winning ways with their last match against Kent where the bowlers restricted the latter to 238 runs. Durham’s top order was prolific and opener Emilio Gay was at the top of his game with an unbeaten 119 runs. Colin Ackermann and Will Rhodes were also quite helpful with knocks of 38 and 32 runs, respectively. The Ollie Robinson-led side did not have to break a sweat in order to chase down the target, having taken victory by a large margin of seven wickets.

Middlesex bounced back from their defeat against Somerset in the first match as they beat Sussex in the previous encounter. The latter scored 255 runs while batting first and Middlesex’s top order batters did the bulk of the scoring during their chase; Sam Robson and opener Joe Cracknell were excellent with the bat, having notched up 89 and 78 runs, respectively, and the others pitched in just enough to get the team over the line. In the end, they clinched victory by a five-wicket margin.

Durham chance of winning - 70%

Middlesex chance of winning - 30%

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Durham vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Middlesex to score high before first dismissal

Middlesex’s Joe Cracknell and Joshua De Caires are a solid opening partnership for the team and they made a strong start with a 63-run stand in the first game. However, they experienced a slight dip in performance as they scored just 17 runs together in the next game. Cracknell and De Caires both have impressive batting averages of 50.50 and 36.00, respectively, and they are expected to return to form in their third game of the season.

Durham vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

Riverside Ground hosted three matches in the last season where the teams fielding first have a 2-1 scoreline. The toss winners elected to bat first twice but the average stand of 251 was quite low, and that will make the toss winning skipper of the upcoming match want to chase.

Weather Report

There is a low 5% chance of rainfall at Chester-le-Street with partially cloudy skies and a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.

Durham Player List

Ollie Robinson (c), Alex Lees, Ben McKinney, Emilio Gay, Graham Clark, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, James Neesham, Mitchell Killeen, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, Will Rhodes, Zakary Foulkes, David Bedingham, Brendan Doggett, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Codi Yusuf, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, James Minto, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Neil Wagner, Samuel Conners, Haydon Mustard.

Predicted Playing XI

Scott Borthwick Batter Emilio Gay Batter Will Rhodes Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder Ollie Robinson (C) Wicket-keeper Ben Raine Bowler Haydon Mustard Batter George Drissell Bowler Paul Coughlin Bowler Mitchell Killeen All-rounder James Minto Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham have a powerful top and middle order, especially with Emilio Gay, Ollie Robinson and Will Rhodes in fine form at the moment.

Middlesex Player List

Ben Geddes (c), Aaryan Sawant, Joshua De Caires, Kane Williamson, Leus du Plooy, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Sebastian Morgan, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Stephen Eskinazi, Blake Cullen, Dane Paterson, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Josh Little, Naavya Sharma, Noah Cornwell, Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Helm, Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Cracknell Wicket-keeper Joshua De Caires Batter Sam Robson Batter Ben Geddes (C) Batter Jack Davies Batter Luke Hollman Bowler Nathan Fernandes All-rounder Toby Roland-Jones Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler Josh Little Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex’s opening wicket is their greatest asset this season but their bowlers need to work on conceding fewer runs.

Durham vs Middlesex Head-to-Head

Durham lead their head-to-head tally against Middlesex, having won two of the last five games while the latter emerged victorious once.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Durham - 2

Middlesex - 1

Abandoned - 1

No Result - 1

Durham vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Joe Cracknell and Joshua De Caires have been a strong opening duo for Middlesex considering the openers have secured stands of 17 and 63 runs in the last two matches. The latter faltered in the last game which resulted in a low total but he has what it takes to bounce back from it. Durham’s first wicket has improved over the course of the tournament but they remain unstable since Emilio Gay is their only recurring opener, having added 38, 12 and 0 runs to the first wicket in the last three matches. Middlesex’s openers are favored to outclass Durham in this regard in the upcoming game.

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Durham vs Middlesex Best Batters

Will Rhodes to be Durham’s Best Batter

Will Rhodes was among the top batters for Durham during the last game against Kent where he scored 32 runs. He has extended his lead at the top with 228 runs in three innings which includes a century and a half-century. With an average of 76.00, he is expected to be their standout batter against Middlesex.

Sam Robson to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

In the previous encounter against Sussex, Sam Robson emerged as the leading run scorer for Middlesex as he notched up an 89-run half-century. He has made his way to the top of the team’s standings with a total of 107 runs in two innings so far. Moreover, his average of 53.50 is the best of the lot and he is anticipated to lead the charge in the next match as well.

Durham vs Middlesex Best Bowlers

Will Rhodes to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Will Rhodes was the second leading bowler for Durham in the previous outing versus Kent, having claimed two wickets in seven overs which included a maiden and an economy rate of 5.00. He is the team’s top bowler overall with ten wickets in three innings and a stellar average of 10.70, making him the top contender for the upcoming game.

Toby Roland-Jones to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Toby Roland-Jones delivered eight overs in the last game versus Sussex which yielded two wickets, one maiden and an economy rate of 4.37. He is tied for second place overall with two wickets in two innings, and although his average of 45.50 is rather unfavorable, he is expected to come into his own in the next match.