Facts: Durham’s Will Rhodes is the second leading batter of the One Day Cup with 291 runs in four innings.

George Bartlett is Northamptonshire’s top run scorer with 77 runs in two innings.

Durham have a 4-1 scoreline against Northamptonshire in the previous five head-to-head fixtures.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Durham squandered the opportunity to take a third win this season when victory was within reach, having faced Middlesex in the previous outing. The former batted first and notched up a monumental total of 387 runs - skipper and opener Alex Lees returned to the first squad and remained unbeaten on 138 while David Bedingham kicked off his first game of the season with a 107-run ton. Will Rhodes and Colin Ackermann scored 63 and 53 runs, respectively, but the bowlers faltered terribly when it was their turn to defend. They managed to take five wickets but failed to curtail runs which allowed Middlesex to take an easy win despite such a huge total.

Northamptonshire have had a difficult run in the competition so far, and they faced two back-to-back defeats. They went up against Warwickshire in the previous game where the latter posted 291 runs on the board. Northamptonshire’s batters, though, had a tough time during their chase; George Bartlett’s 47 and Justin Broad’s 43 were the only noteworthy scores and the others collapsed with virtually no contribution. By the 43rd over, the team found themselves bundled out for 229, leading to a huge 62-run defeat.

Durham chance of winning - 64%

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 36%

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Durham vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Durham to score over 29.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Emilio Gay has been the only recurring opener for Durham in the tournament so far and in the four games they have participated in, he has opened alongside Alex Lees twice, while Ollie Robinson and Scott Borthwick opened the remaining two games. Their scores of 1, 38, 12 and 0 runs are hardly convincing but Lees returned to the top order during the last game and notched up a century. The openers are expected to have better synergy in the next game and give Northamptonshire’s bowlers a run for their money.

Match Prediction Best Odds Durham Opening Partnership to be Over 29.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Northamptonshire Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Durham vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

Riverside Ground is a fielding track through and through, evidenced by the fact that Middlesex chased down a 387-run target in the last game held here. Moreover, the teams fielding first took two victories in three games in the previous season, making it the toss winner’s preferred option for the upcoming match.

Weather Report

A mild 20% chance of rainfall is predicted at Chester-le-Street and the conditions will be mostly cloudy on match day. The temperature is expected to touch 21 degrees Celsius.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Ollie Robinson, Ben McKinney, Emilio Gay, Graham Clark, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, James Neesham, Mitchell Killeen, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, Will Rhodes, Zakary Foulkes, David Bedingham, Brendan Doggett, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Codi Yusuf, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, James Minto, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Neil Wagner, Samuel Conners, Haydon Mustard, Luke Robinson, Archie Bailey.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees (C) Batter Emilio Gay Batter Will Rhodes Batter David Bedingham Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Ben Raine Bowler George Drissell Bowler Codi Yusuf Bowler Luke Robinson All-rounder Archie Bailey Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham’s batting order is powerful, especially their top and middle order. Alex Lees has returned to captain the squad and lead the onslaught, putting them in a favorable position for the next game.

Northamptonshire Player List

Lewis McManus (c), Arush Buchake, George Bartlett, James Sales, Matthew Breetzke, Tim Robinson, Aadi Sharma, David Willey, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Luke Procter, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Ben Sanderson, Dominic Leech, Freddie Heldreich, George Scrimshaw, Harry Conway, Liam Guthrie, Lloyd Pope, Nirvan Ramesh, Raphael Weatherall, Tiaan Louw, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Lewis McManus (C) Wicket-keeper Aadi Sharma Batter Tim Robinson Batter Justin Broad Bowler George Bartlett Batter Luke Procter Batter Rob Keogh All-rounder Dominic Leech Bowler Liam Guthrie Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire are not in great form at the moment, having lost both matches they have played until now.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head

Durham have the upper hand over Northamptonshire in their head-to-head tally with four wins in the previous five encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Durham - 4

Northamptonshire - 1

Durham vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Durham to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire @ 1.58 (Parimatch)

Ricardo Vasconcelos and Lewis McManus have been a solid opening duo for Northamptonshire in the competition so far, and it reflects in their scores of 30 and 46 runs in the last two matches. Durham’s opening wicket has been quite far off the mark and their openers have changed over the course of the season. Emilio Gay has been their only mainstay and the openers added 1, 38 and 12 runs to the first wicket in the previous three outings. However, with Alex Lees’ return to the front of the pack, their first partnership is expected to improve a great deal going forward.

Durham vs Northamptonshire List a Riverside Ground, null Durham Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.56 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.647 Bet Now! Northamptonshire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.63 Bet Now!

Durham vs Northamptonshire Best Batters

Will Rhodes to be Durham’s Best Batter

Will Rhodes notched up his second half-century of the season with 63 runs in the previous encounter against Middlesex. Although he was not the top scorer, he stands as their leading batter overall with 291 runs in four innings, including a century and two half-centuries. Averaging at 72.75, he is expected to be their top bowler in the upcoming fixture.

George Bartlett to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

George Bartlett top-scored for Northamptonshire during the last outing versus Warwickshire where he scored 47 runs, narrowly missing out on a half-century. Nevertheless, he stands as their top run-getter thus far with 77 runs in two innings. His average of 38.50 is the best of the team and he is anticipated to be their standout batter in the next game.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Best Bowlers

Will Rhodes to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Will Rhodes went wicketless after delivering nine overs against Middlesex in the last match but he continues to be Durham’s leading bowler with ten wickets in four innings. He has a brilliant bowling average of 18.50 in the tournament so far and will be expected to be their premier bowler against Northamptonshire in the next encounter.

Liam Guthrie to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Liam Guthrie was the joint leading bowler for Northamptonshire in the last encounter with Warwickshire, having claimed two wickets in ten overs with a brilliant economy rate of 6.50. He is their top bowler overall with five wickets in two innings and although his average of 30.40 is rather unfavorable, it is the best of the team and he remains the top contender against Durham, too.