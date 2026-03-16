Facts: Alex Lees stands as the top batter for Durham in the County Championship Division One this season with 822 runs in 20 innings.

James Coles leads Sussex’s run charts in the County Championship with 890 runs in 19 innings.

Sussex lead their head-to-head tally against Durham by a 3-1 scoreline in the last five matches.

Durham vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Durham lost their second game on the trot when they took on Surrey in the last encounter of the County Championship. The former, having batted first, posted a measly target of 153 runs with Colin Ackermann’s 51 being the only noteworthy innings. Needless to say, Surrey surpassed it with ease and scored 322 runs in response. Durham found their feet in the second innings with the bat where they notched up 344 runs - Emilio Gay’s 99 was the top score while Colin Ackermann and Codi Yusuf were tied for second place with 43 runs apiece - but it was not enough to keep Surrey at bay. The latter made up the deficit with five wickets in hand in the end.

Sussex, too, were on a two-match losing streak by the end of their County campaign and they lost the previous match against Yorkshire. Having batted first, Sussex scored 222 runs where Danny Lamb top-scored with 48 runs while James Coles was a close second with 47 runs. However, Yorkshire notched up a whopping 545 runs and Sussex were under a great deal of pressure at this point. In their final innings with the bat, the latter scored a mere 195 runs; Daniel Hughes, Fynn Hudson-Prentice and Danial Ibrahim scored 57, 52 and 51 runs, respectively. They fell short of the mark by a huge margin of an innings and 128 runs.

Durham chance of winning - 62%

Sussex chance of winning - 38%

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Durham vs Sussex Betting Tips

Sussex to score low before first dismissal

Daniel Hughes and Tom Haines have been a rather subpar opening pair for Sussex in the County Championship this season and their scores are far from compelling. In the last five matches of the season, they set up stands of 19, 12, 28, 3, 98, 9, 0, 11 and 10 runs. Barring one big score, they did absolutely nothing to contribute to the team’s opening wicket which puts them on the backfoot in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Durham Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Sussex Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Durham vs Sussex Toss Prediction

A total of 27 One Day International games have been held at Riverside Ground this season out of which the teams fielding first have the upper hand with a 14-11 scoreline. The average first innings score of 242 is an attainable target and the toss winning skipper of the next match will also be inclined to chase.

Weather Report

Partially cloudy skies are predicted at Chester-le-Street with a 25% chance of rain and the temperature is set to reach 18 degrees Celsius.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees, Ben McKinney, Emilio Gay, Graham Clark, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, James Neesham, Mitchell Killeen, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, Will Rhodes, Zakary Foulkes, David Bedingham, Ollie Robinson, Brendan Doggett, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Codi Yusuf, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, James Minto, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Neil Wagner, Samuel Conners.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees Batter Emilio Gay Batter Will Rhodes Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Graham Clark Batter Bas de Leede Bowler George Drissell Bowler Ben Raine Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler Sam Conners Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham are rather inconsistent with the bat and that makes them unpredictable but their top order has the potential to be powerful.

Sussex Player List

Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, George Thomas, Harrison Ward, Nantes Oosthuizen, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Nathan McAndrew, Zach Lion-Cachet, Charlie Tear, John Simpson, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Brad Currie, Gurinder Sandhu, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Ollie Moore, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Troy Henry, Tymal Mills.

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Hughes Batter Tom Haines Batter Tom Clark Batter James Coles All-rounder Danial Ibrahim Batter John Simpson Wicket-keeper Jack Carson Bowler Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder Aristides Karvelas Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler Gurinder Sandhu Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex’s top order has struggled a great deal in the County Championship but the middle order batters are quite strong.

Durham vs Sussex Head-to-Head

Sussex have three victories in the last five matches against Durham in the tournament while the latter have a single win.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Durham - 1

Sussex - 3

Abandoned - 1

Durham vs Sussex Betting Odds

Durham to have a better opening partnership than Sussex

Daniel Hughes and Tom Haines were not a very dependable opening pair in the County Championship this season which is evident in their totals of 19, 12, 28, 3 and 98 runs in Sussex’s last three games. Durham have not been significantly better in the last three games considering mainstays Alex Lees and Ben McKinney added 27, 23, 26, 0, 10 and 262* runs to the first wicket. However, since the latter are more consistent, they are expected to come into the tournament in better form.

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Durham vs Sussex Best Batters

Alex Lees to be Durham’s Best Batter

Alex Lees was not among the top scorers for Durham during the last match against Surrey in the County Championship, having scored 34 and 20 runs. However, he retains his place as the team’s leading run-getter with 822 runs in 20 innings and an average of 45.66 which makes him the top pick against Sussex in the next game.

James Coles to be Sussex’s Best Batter

James Coles was the second leading batter in the first innings against Yorkshire during the last County game where he notched up 47 runs. Overall, he is their top run scorer with 890 runs in 19 innings which includes three tons and four half-centuries. With an average of 49.44, he is the leading contender against Durham in the next game.

Durham vs Sussex Best Bowlers

Ben Raine to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Ben Raine was tied as the top bowler for Durham in the last County encounter against Surrey where he picked a fifer in the first innings and went wicketless in the following innings. He stands as their top wicket-taker overall with 35 wickets in 18 innings. Averaging at 27.71, he is anticipated to come out on top in the upcoming match as well.

Henry Crocombe to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Henry Crocombe delivered 19 overs in his sole spell against Yorkshire in the previous County match where he picked a single wicket. However, he remains a reliable bowler with 12 wickets in six innings and an average of 31.25. He is the top choice to be their premier bowler in the next encounter, too.