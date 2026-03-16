Facts: Tom Westley, Essex’s skipper, is the team’s top batter with 351 runs in six innings.

Gloucestershire’s James Bracey is the third leading batter of the One Day Cup with 431 runs in six innings.

Essex have a 3-2 lead over Gloucestershire in their last five head-to-head games.

Essex vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

Essex made a rocky start to their campaign but turned their form on its head with a three-match winning streak as they come into this game. Batting first, the Chelmsford-based side posted a whopping 371-run total with skipper Tom Westley and Charlie Allison as centurions, having scored 141 and 131 runs, respectively. Simon Harmer in the lower order also made a valuable contribution of 42 runs and the team had a solid score to defend. During Glamorgan’s chase, the bowlers managed to keep the opposition down to 181 runs which allowed Essex to bag a commanding victory by a margin of 190 runs.

Gloucestershire are in a league of their own, though, considering they have six back-to-back victories in the tournament. Their previous match was against Nottinghamshire where the former scored 343 runs - opener and wicket-keeper batter James Bracey top-scored with a huge 182-run total while fellow opener Cameron Bancroft was next in line with 46 runs. The bowlers did not disappoint as they bundled out their rivals for 291, taking home a solid 52-run triumph.

Essex chance of winning - 36%

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 64%

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Essex vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

Gloucestershire to score high before first dismissal

James Bracey and Cameron Bancroft have been a powerful opening pair for Gloucestershire this season and their consistency is remarkable. In the five fixtures leading up to this match, the duo added 121, 17, 43, 105 and 46 runs to the first wicket. Barring one subpar stand together, they are undoubtedly one of the most formidable first partnerships in the tournament so far which puts them in an advantageous position for the next game as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Essex Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Gloucestershire Opening Partnership to be Over 31.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Essex vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

County Ground in Chelmsford has hosted three matches in the tournament so far and the teams batting first have absolutely dominated, having won on all three occasions. Moreover, the average first innings score of 376 is quite high, and the toss winners chose to set the target two out of three times. This makes batting first the favored option once again in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

The conditions at Chelmsford will be overcast but the chance of precipitation is as low as 10% on the day of the fixture. The temperature is expected to remain around 23 degrees Celsius.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Simon Fernandes, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Mackenzie Jones, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Shardul Thakur, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Jamie Porter, Kasun Rajitha, Khaleel Ahmed, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer.

Predicted Playing XI

Robin Das Batter Matt Critchley All-rounder Tom Westley (C) All-rounder Charlie Allison Batter Luc Benkenstein All-rounder Simon Harmer Bowler Noah Thain Bowler Simon Fernandes Wicket-keeper Shane Snater Bowler Jamal Richards Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex have a three-match winning streak in the tournament but they do not have the firepower to give Gloucestershire a run for their money.

Gloucestershire Player List

Jack Taylor (c), Ben Charlesworth, Joe Phillips, Luke Charlesworth, Miles Hammond, Tommy Boorman, Ahmed Syed, Cameron Green, D'Arcy Short, Ed Middleton, Graeme van Buuren, Oliver Price, Tom Price, Cameron Bancroft, Chris Dent, James Bracey, Ajeet Dale, Aman Rao, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Todd Murphy, Tom Smith, Zaman Akhter, Daaryoush Ahmed, Craig Miles.

Predicted Playing XI

James Bracey Wicket-keeper Cameron Bancroft Batter Oliver Price All-rounder Ben Charlesworth Batter Jack Taylor (C) Batter Graeme van Buuren All-rounder Tommy Boorman Batter Daaryoush Ahmed Bowler Zaman Akhter Bowler Craig Miles Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire are the most formidable team in the competition and they have the most balanced squad so far.

Essex vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head

Essex have three wins in the previous five head-to-head games against Gloucestershire in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Essex - 3

Gloucestershire - 2

Essex vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Essex @ 1.62 (Parimatch)

Robin Das and Matt Critchley opened the last three games for Essex but their scores are substandard to say the least considering they posted totals of 25, 18 and 4 runs. Their counterparts at Gloucestershire, on the other hand, are in a different league as James Bracey and Cameron Bancroft have secured opening stands of 121, 17 and 43 runs in the previous three encounters. The latter are in much better form and have proven time and again that they are an explosive duo which makes them the favorite first partnership in the upcoming match, too.

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Essex vs Gloucestershire Best Batters

Tom Westley to be Essex’s Best Batter

Tom Westley stands as the leading run scorer for Essex with 351 runs in six innings. He scored his first ton of the season in the previous outing versus Glamorgan where he notched up 141 runs, and he was the top scorer of the innings. His average of 58.50 in the tournament is exceptional and he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

James Bracey to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

In the previous encounter against Nottinghamshire, James Bracey emerged as the top batter for Gloucestershire where he notched up a 186-run century. He has a total of 431 runs in six innings, making him their leading run scorer overall. With an average of 71.83, he is anticipated to be their standout batter in the upcoming game, too.

Essex vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers

Simon Harmer to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Simon Harmer has a total of seven wickets in three innings this season and his best performance was in the last game versus Glamorgan where he picked a fifer in ten overs which included a maiden and an economy rate of 4.70. His bowling average of 16.71 is the best of the team and he remains the top contender against Gloucestershire as well.

Josh Shaw to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Josh Shaw was tied for second place in the previous match against Nottinghamshire, having claimed one wicket in seven overs with a brilliant economy rate of 5.28. He is their leading wicket-taker so far with 11 wickets in six innings and an average of 22.72, making him the top choice against Essex.