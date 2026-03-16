Essex vs Worcestershire Match Prediction
ESS
38%
Chance of Winning
WOR
62%
Parimatch
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County Ground
Facts:
- With 309 runs, Robin Das was the leading run scorer for Essex in the last campaign.
- With 526 runs, Jake Libby was the leading run scorer for Worcestershire in the last campaign.
Essex vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning
Essex had an underwhelming campaign last term and much like last season they have had a dismal start to the campaign this term. In the opening game, they lost against Nottinghamshire by 51 runs and in the last game they struggled against Hampshire as they lost back to back games and are currently eighth on the table.
Worcestershire went head to head against Nottinghamshire in the opening game of the season and it could end up being the game of the tournament as the match was tied and both sides managed to share the spoils. As per our calculations, Worcestershire are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Essex ’ chances of winning - 38%
- Worcestershire’ chances of winning - 62%
Essex vs Worcestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Tom Westley was solid last season as he scored 289 runs. He has had a brilliant start this season as he has scored 43 and 61 in the first two matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Ethan Brookes struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 113 runs in nine matches. In the opening game against Nottinghamshire, he scored one run which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Essex vs Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction
The teams that have batted first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last two matches have been won by the team that have batted first, regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Nettleworth during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.
Essex News & Player List
Essex Player List
Robin Das, Matthew Critchley, Tom Westley (c), Charlie Allison, Luc Benkenstein, Noah Thain, Nick Browne, Simon Fernandes (wk), Shane Snater, Charlie Bennett, Jamie Porter, Jamal Richards
Predicted Playing XI
|
Robin Das
|
Batter
|
Matthew Critchley
|
Batter
|
Tom Westley
|
Batter
|
Charlie Allison
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All-rounder
|
Simon Fernandes
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Luc Benkenstein
|
All-rounder
|
Noah Thain
|
All-rounder
|
Nick Browne
|
All-rounder
|
Shane Snater
|
Bowler
|
Charlie Bennett
|
Bowler
|
Jamie Porter
|
Bowler
Essex Team Form
Essex have had an underwhelming start to the season this term as they have lost back to back games and are eighth on the table.
Worcestershire News & Player List
Worcestershire Player List
Isaac Mohammed, Brett DOliveira, Rob Jones, Jake Libby (c), Kashif Ali, Ethan Brookes, Henry Cullen (wk), Matthew Waite, Adam Finch, Fateh Singh, Khurram Shahzad, Ben Allison, Tom Hinley, Jack Home
Predicted Playing XI
|
Isaac Mohammed
|
Batter
|
Brett DOliveira
|
Batter
|
Rob Jones
|
Batter
|
Jake Libby
|
All-rounder
|
Henry Cullen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kashif Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Ethan Brookes
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Waite
|
All-rounder
|
Fateh Singh
|
Bowler
|
Jack Home
|
Bowler
|
Khurram Shahzad
|
Bowler
Worcestershire Team Form
Worcestershire were brilliant in the group stages last year as they won five of the eight matches and ended up second on the table.
Essex vs Worcestershire Head to Head
Historically Worcestershire have an upper hand in this fixture against Essex in this tournament.
Head to Head
Essex: 25
Worcestershire: 28
Essex vs Worcestershire Betting Odds
Worcestershire to have a better opening partnership than Essex
Essex and Worcestershire go head to head in this game after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Essex struggled for consistency last season as they managed just three wins last season and missed the playoffs. This season once again has been a struggle so far as they have lost back to back games and are yet to register a points thus far. On the other hand, Worcestershire head into this game after a tie against Nottinghamshire in the opening game. They were brilliant in the group stages last season and we expect them to make the playoffs once again this season. We believe Worcestershire bowlers will dominate with the new ball and they will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Essex vs Worcestershire
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County Ground, null
Essex vs Worcestershire Top Batters
Robin Das to be Essex’ top batter
Robin Das was the standout batter last season for Essex and he has been solid so far this season. In the two matches so far, he has scored 46 and 50 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jake Libby to be Worcestershire’ top batter
Jake Libby was sensational last season as he scored 526 runs last term. He has brilliant in the opening game of the season as Libby scored 112* against Nottinghamshire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Essex vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers
Jamie Porter to be Essex’ top bowler
Jamie Porter struggled in the last game against Hampshire regardless we are going to back him as in the opening game he bagged four wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jack Home to be Worcestershire’ top bowler
Jack Home missed the opening game of the season but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as last season with 16 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Worcestershire
- Essex to win - 2.09 (PariMatch)
- Worcestershire to win - 1.61 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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