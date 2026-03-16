Facts: Glamorgan won the previous edition of the One-Day Cup, beating Somerset in the final by 15 runs.

Hampshire made it to quarterfinals last season but lost to Leicestershire.

Glamorgan vs Hampshire Chance of Winning

Glamorgan are the defending champions and they will be itching to defend their title this season. However, their squad has been disturbed with The Hundred also starting in parralel to the One-Day Cup and that has affected their player availability. Nevertheless, the inexperienced squad will have to find some energy from the defending champions tag to beat Hampshire.

As for Hampshire, they also made it to the quarterfinal after finishing third in the points table last season. They lost to Leicestershire in the knockout clash but will be keen on making a progress this time around. Tilak Varma of India will feature for Hampshire in this clash and that has certainly boosted their batting. However, to beat the defending champions, Hampshire will have to play their best cricket.

Glamorgan’s chances of winning - 45%

Hampshire’s chances of winning - 55%

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Glamorgan vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sara Phillips is the leading wicket-taker for Glamorgan this season with six wickets to her name. She is also coming off a brilliant spell in the previous game, returning with the figures of 2/40 in 10 overs. She is a very good bowler and induces a false shot off the batter by bowling consecutive dot balls. Phillips can be expected to pick at least two wickets even in this game and make a lasting impact.

Nick Gubbins is the captain of Hampshire and he will be keen on leading from the front for his county team. Gubbins has a lot of experience of playing 90 List-A matches and has scored 3460 runs at an average of 40.23 with nine centuries and 19 fifties. Gubbins will open the innings for Hampshire in this game and can be expected to score at least 25 runs.

Glamorgan vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

This is the first game of the season at the venue and both teams are unaware of the behaviour of the pitch. With this being the start of the tournament, the surface is expected to be a decent one for the batters unless there are dark clouds overhead. A score around 280-290 runs is expected to be par on this surface. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather forecast is for cloudy skies in Neath on Tuesday (August 5) with little to no chance of rain. It is expected to remain cloudy right through the match time with only a 15% chance of precipitation around 1 PM local time. The temperature is likely to be around 18-20 Degrees Celsius during the action in the middle.

Glamorgan News & Player List

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (C), Henry Hurle, Billy Root, James Harris, Andy Gorvin, Ben Morris, Ned Leonard, Zain ul Hassan, Will Smale, Alex Horton, Asa Tribe, Romano Franco, Eddie Bryom

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Carlson (C) Batter Will Smale Wicketkeeper Billy Root Batter Eddie Bryom Batter Henry Hurle Batter Asa Tribe Batter Ned Leonard All-Rounder Andy Gorvin Bowler James Harris Bowler Ben Morris Bowler Zain ul Hassan Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan won the One-Day Cup last season and will be keen on defending their title. This is their first game of the season and the team would want to start their campaign with a win over Hampshire.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

Nick Gubbins (C), Joseph Eckland (WK), Eddie Jack, Dom Kelly, Manny Lumsden, Ben Mayes, Fletcha Middleton, Andrew Neal, Felix Organ, Ali Orr, Tom Prest, Tilak Varma, Joe Weatherley

Predicted Playing XI

Fletcha Middleton Batter Nick Gubbins (C) Batter Tom Prest All-Rounder Joe Weatherley Batter Tilak Varma Batter Ali Orr Batter Joseph Eckland Wicketkeeper Felix Organ All-Rounder Dominic Kelly Bowler Eddie Jack Bowler Andrew Neal Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire are playing their first match of the season and will be looking to start their campaign on a high.

Glamorgan vs Hampshire Head to Head

Glamorgan and Hampshire have faced each other 44 times in List A cricket. Glamorgan have won 20 matches while Hampshire have emerged victorious on 24 occasions.

Glamorgan vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Glamorgan to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire

It is very tough to predict which opening pair will add more runs in this game as this is the first encounter for both teams. Kiran Carlson and Will Smale open the innings for Glamorgan while Nick Gubbins and Fletcha Middleton do the job at the top of the order for Hampshire. Carlson and Smale were decent in the previous season as Glamorgan won the tournament eventually. On that note, Glamorgan are expected to have better opening partnership than their Hampshire counterparts.

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Glamorgan vs Hampshire Top Batters

Billy Root to be Glamorgan’s top batter

Billy Root is one of the best players in this squad for Glamorgan. He played 10 matches last season and scored 296 runs to finish as the leading run-scorer for his side. He scored runs at an average of 37 with a half-century to his name. Notably, his performance came while batting at number six and this time around, he might get promoted to three. Hence, Billy Root is expected to be top batter for Glamorgan.

Tilak Varma to be Hampshire's top batter

Tilak Varma is a talented young Indian batter who has already impressed for Hampshire in the ongoing County season. The left-hander has played a handful of games at the international level and has the experience to put it to use in this game. He has played 36 List-A matches so far and has scored 1494 runs at an average of 48.19 with five centuries and eight fifties to his name. Tilak will mostly bat at four or five for Hampshire in this game and is expected to be the top batter for them.

Glamorgan vs Hampshire Top Bowlers

Andy Gorvin to be Glamorgan’s top bowler

Andy Gorvin was the best bowler hands down for Glamorgan throughout the season. He finished as the leading wicket-taker for them, accounting for 19 scalps in nine innings at an average of 18.52 and an economy of 5.15 with a five-wicket haul to his name. Gorvin is a genuine wicket-taker for Glamorgan and can become the top bowler for his side.

Eddie Jack to be Hampshire's top bowler

Eddie Jack is very young but has already picked up decent wickets in the 50-over format. He featured in five matches for Hampshire last season and accounted for 10 wickets at an impeccable average of 21.9 and an economy of 4.99. His numbers are really good and has a chance to make an impact in the One-Day Cup opener for his side. Jack is expected to the top bowler for Hampshire in this game.