Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Match Prediction
GLAM
45%
Chance of Winning
LEI
55%
Batery
List a
Cardiff
Facts:
- Both teams are already knocked out of the tournament, with Glamorgan winning no games. They are languishing at the bottom of the table.
- Leicestershire have just one win from their last five games, with three defeats and one tie. They tied the game against Derbyshire when both teams ended the innings at 312 runs.
Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning
Glamorgan would like to finish the One-Day Cup on a positive note with a win in their final Group A fixture. They are reeling at the bottom of the standings with just two points to their credit, having lost six of their seven games while one getting washed out.
As for Leicestershire, they are seventh on the group table with 10 points from seven outings. They have won two games and have lost four, with one match ending in a thrilling tie. Leicestershire haven't won a game in their last four attempts and would love to end the tournament on a high.
- Glamorgan chances of winning - 45%
- Leicestershire’ chances of winning - 55%
Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Ben Cox has had an outstanding season with the bat for Leicestershire. He has piled on 278 runs from seven innings at an average of 55.60 while striking at over 100. He has smashed three half-centuries in the tournament. Backing him to score at least 25 runs would be a good choice.
Kiran Carlson has been one of the better batters for Glamorgan in their otherwise disappointing campaign. He has amassed 265 runs at an exceptional strike rate of 129 while averaging 44. He has hit one century and a half-century in the competition. Back him to score at least 23 runs in this game.
Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction
In the only game hosted at Cardiff in the ongoing tournament, the chasing team won the contest by seven wickets quite comfortably. Teams would look to exploit any moisture on the surface in the morning by bowling first. So expect the captain winning the toss to opt to field first.
Weather Report
The weather in Cardiff is likely to be partly sunny and breezy throughout the Tuesday afternoon. Rain should not be a serious threat with only a 6% chance of precipitation. The wind gusts will travel at up to 50 kmph in the afternoon. As for the temperature, it should be ranging between 18 to 23 degrees Celsius.
Glamorgan News & Player List
Glamorgan Player List
Kiran Carlson (C), Henry Hurle, Billy Root, James Harris, Andy Gorvin, Ben Morris, Ned Leonard, Zain ul Hassan, Will Smale, Alex Horton, Asa Tribe, Romano Franco, Eddie Bryom, Sam Northeast, Dan Douthwaite, Henry Hurle, Billy Root
Predicted Playing XI
|
Eddie Byrom
|
Batter
|
Asa Tribe
|
All-Rounder
|
Henry Hurle
|
Batter
|
Kiran Carlson (C)
|
All-Rounder
|
Will Smale
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Zain ul Hassan
|
All-Rounder
|
Billy Root
|
Batter
|
Dan Douthwaite
|
All-Rounder
|
Andy Gorvin
|
Bowler
|
Ben Morris
|
Bowler
|
Romano Franco
|
Bowler
Glamorgan Team Form
Glamorgan are struggling at the bottom of the table in Group A, with six defeats from seven games. They have a Net Run Rate of -1.236, and are entering the game on the back of five successive defeats. One game was also a washout in the competition.
Leicestershire News & Player List
Leicestershire Player List
Rishi Patel, Soloman Budinger, Lewis Hill, Shan Masood, Peter Handscomb(c), Ben Cox(w), Ian Holland, Liam Trevaskis, Tom Scriven, Ben Mike, Alex Green, Roman Walker, Samuel Wood, Chris Lewis
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rishi Patel
|
Batter
|
Soloman Budinger
|
Batter
|
Lewis Hill
|
Batter
|
Shan Masood
|
Batter
|
Peter Handscomb (c)
|
Batter
|
Ben Cox (wk)
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Ian Holland
|
Allrounder
|
Liam Trevaskis
|
Allrounder
|
Ben Mike
|
Allrounder
|
Tom Scriven
|
Allrounder
|
Alex Green
|
Bowler
Leicestershire Team Form
Leicestershire have played seven games, and have won two matches, with four defeats. They are currently seventh in the points table, with 10 points.
Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Head to Head
Glamorgan and Leicestershire have played 18 matches in List A cricket. Glamorgan have won 9, while Leicestershire have managed eight victories. One match ended in a No Result.
Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Betting Odds
Glamorgan to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire
Eddie Byrom and Asa Tribe have done well as openers so far for Glamorgan. Both are in decent form this season and have stitched useful partnerships at the top together. In the last game, Eddie scored 41, while Tribe got a 125-ball 122. On the other hand, both Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger managed less than five in the last game. Hence, Glamorgan are expected to have a better opening partnership.
Glamorgan vs Leicestershire
List a
Cardiff, null
Glamorgan
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Leicestershire
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Top Batters
Asa Tribe to be Glamorgan’s top batter
Tribe is the leading run-scorer for Glamorgan this season. He has three successive forty-plus scores, making 43, 71 and an unbeaten 122 in his last three games. He started the season with knocks of 14, 16 and 4, but now tops the run-charts for Glamorgan, with 270 runs at an average of 54. While Kiran Carlson and Eddie Byrom also have more than 230 runs for the side, Tribe can be expected to lead the charge for the side at the top of the order once again.
Shan Masood to be Leicestershire's top batter
Shan Masood is the only batter to cross 300 runs for his team in the season so far. He made 88 off 87 balls in the last game, taking his team close in the run chase of 329. Overall, Masood has 382 runs at an average of 54.57 for Leicestershire, with one hundred and three fifties. He is also one of three batters from the team to score a hundred in the competition. Hence, Shan Masood can become the top batter for Leicestershire in this game.
Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers
Zain-ul-Hassan to be Glamorgan’s top bowler
Zain-ul-Hassan has five wickets in the season in five games. He is one of three bowlers with at least five wickets for the team this season, averaging 35.20. Zain will be keen on adding more to his tally and hence, can be expected to become the top bowler for his side in this clash.
Alex Green to be Leicestershire's top bowler
Alex Green is the leading wicket-taker in the 2025 One-Day Cup so far. He has picked up 16 wickets so far in six innings at an impressive average of 18.06. The 18-year-old, who is a right-arm fast bowler, already has three five-wicket hauls in the tournament, and we predict him to be the top bowler for Leicestershire.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Leicestershire
- Glamorgan to win - 2.30 (Batery Bet)
- Leicestershire to win - 1.63 (Batery Bet)
Batery
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