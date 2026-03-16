Facts: Both teams are already knocked out of the tournament, with Glamorgan winning no games. They are languishing at the bottom of the table.

Leicestershire have just one win from their last five games, with three defeats and one tie. They tied the game against Derbyshire when both teams ended the innings at 312 runs.

Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning

Glamorgan would like to finish the One-Day Cup on a positive note with a win in their final Group A fixture. They are reeling at the bottom of the standings with just two points to their credit, having lost six of their seven games while one getting washed out.

As for Leicestershire, they are seventh on the group table with 10 points from seven outings. They have won two games and have lost four, with one match ending in a thrilling tie. Leicestershire haven't won a game in their last four attempts and would love to end the tournament on a high.

Glamorgan chances of winning - 45%

Leicestershire’ chances of winning - 55%

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Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ben Cox has had an outstanding season with the bat for Leicestershire. He has piled on 278 runs from seven innings at an average of 55.60 while striking at over 100. He has smashed three half-centuries in the tournament. Backing him to score at least 25 runs would be a good choice.

Kiran Carlson has been one of the better batters for Glamorgan in their otherwise disappointing campaign. He has amassed 265 runs at an exceptional strike rate of 129 while averaging 44. He has hit one century and a half-century in the competition. Back him to score at least 23 runs in this game.

Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction

In the only game hosted at Cardiff in the ongoing tournament, the chasing team won the contest by seven wickets quite comfortably. Teams would look to exploit any moisture on the surface in the morning by bowling first. So expect the captain winning the toss to opt to field first.

Weather Report

The weather in Cardiff is likely to be partly sunny and breezy throughout the Tuesday afternoon. Rain should not be a serious threat with only a 6% chance of precipitation. The wind gusts will travel at up to 50 kmph in the afternoon. As for the temperature, it should be ranging between 18 to 23 degrees Celsius.

Glamorgan News & Player List

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (C), Henry Hurle, Billy Root, James Harris, Andy Gorvin, Ben Morris, Ned Leonard, Zain ul Hassan, Will Smale, Alex Horton, Asa Tribe, Romano Franco, Eddie Bryom, Sam Northeast, Dan Douthwaite, Henry Hurle, Billy Root

Predicted Playing XI

Eddie Byrom Batter Asa Tribe All-Rounder Henry Hurle Batter Kiran Carlson (C) All-Rounder Will Smale Wicketkeeper Zain ul Hassan All-Rounder Billy Root Batter Dan Douthwaite All-Rounder Andy Gorvin Bowler Ben Morris Bowler Romano Franco Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan are struggling at the bottom of the table in Group A, with six defeats from seven games. They have a Net Run Rate of -1.236, and are entering the game on the back of five successive defeats. One game was also a washout in the competition.

Leicestershire News & Player List

Leicestershire Player List

Rishi Patel, Soloman Budinger, Lewis Hill, Shan Masood, Peter Handscomb(c), Ben Cox(w), Ian Holland, Liam Trevaskis, Tom Scriven, Ben Mike, Alex Green, Roman Walker, Samuel Wood, Chris Lewis

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Soloman Budinger Batter Lewis Hill Batter Shan Masood Batter Peter Handscomb (c) Batter Ben Cox (wk) Wicketkeeper Ian Holland Allrounder Liam Trevaskis Allrounder Ben Mike Allrounder Tom Scriven Allrounder Alex Green Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire have played seven games, and have won two matches, with four defeats. They are currently seventh in the points table, with 10 points.

Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Head to Head

Glamorgan and Leicestershire have played 18 matches in List A cricket. Glamorgan have won 9, while Leicestershire have managed eight victories. One match ended in a No Result.

Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Glamorgan to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire

Eddie Byrom and Asa Tribe have done well as openers so far for Glamorgan. Both are in decent form this season and have stitched useful partnerships at the top together. In the last game, Eddie scored 41, while Tribe got a 125-ball 122. On the other hand, both Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger managed less than five in the last game. Hence, Glamorgan are expected to have a better opening partnership.

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Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Top Batters

Asa Tribe to be Glamorgan’s top batter

Tribe is the leading run-scorer for Glamorgan this season. He has three successive forty-plus scores, making 43, 71 and an unbeaten 122 in his last three games. He started the season with knocks of 14, 16 and 4, but now tops the run-charts for Glamorgan, with 270 runs at an average of 54. While Kiran Carlson and Eddie Byrom also have more than 230 runs for the side, Tribe can be expected to lead the charge for the side at the top of the order once again.

Shan Masood to be Leicestershire's top batter

Shan Masood is the only batter to cross 300 runs for his team in the season so far. He made 88 off 87 balls in the last game, taking his team close in the run chase of 329. Overall, Masood has 382 runs at an average of 54.57 for Leicestershire, with one hundred and three fifties. He is also one of three batters from the team to score a hundred in the competition. Hence, Shan Masood can become the top batter for Leicestershire in this game.

Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers

Zain-ul-Hassan to be Glamorgan’s top bowler

Zain-ul-Hassan has five wickets in the season in five games. He is one of three bowlers with at least five wickets for the team this season, averaging 35.20. Zain will be keen on adding more to his tally and hence, can be expected to become the top bowler for his side in this clash.

Alex Green to be Leicestershire's top bowler

Alex Green is the leading wicket-taker in the 2025 One-Day Cup so far. He has picked up 16 wickets so far in six innings at an impressive average of 18.06. The 18-year-old, who is a right-arm fast bowler, already has three five-wicket hauls in the tournament, and we predict him to be the top bowler for Leicestershire.