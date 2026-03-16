Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction
GLO
55%
Chance of Winning
DER
45%
List a
College Ground
Facts:
- Miles Hammond was the highest run-scorer for Gloucestershire last season with 354 runs from 8 games at an average of 44.25
- Zak Chappell was the highest wicket-taker for Derbyshire with 17 wickets in the previous season of the England Domestic One-Day Cup
- Overall, in his List A career, Came has managed 884 runs at an average of 34.00
Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning
One of the strongest sides in the England one-day domestic competition, Gloucestershire will hope that Miles Hammond will once again step up like he did in the last season of the England Domestic One-Day Cup, being their highest run-scorer. Cameron Bancroft will once again continue as the overseas pro and will look to add consistency with his experience.
On the other hand, Derbyshire will hope for more of the same consistency from the likes of Harry Came and Caleb Jewell at the top of the order. In the bowling department, Zak Chappell will look to better his tally of 17 wickets from last season. With a structured squad at their disposal, they will like to perform to the best of their capabilities.
- GLO’s chance of winning is 55%
- DER’s chance of winning is 45%
Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Betting Tips
Picking Miles Hammond is a no-brainer, for hebats in the top order and was also the highest run scorer for his side in the last season. His being prolific augurs well for Gloucestershire and is a safe option to bet on. Veteran all-rounder Samit Patel is also another smart choice to bet on as he will be contributing massively with both bat and ball and will bring the edge to his side with leadership experience.
Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction
Only one game has been played at Cheltenham in the past, and that came in the 2023 edition of the England Domestic One-Day Cup. Gloucestershire won the toss against Derbyshire and opted to bowl. They ended up winning the game comfortably.
Weather Report
With AccuWeather predicting only a 12% chance of rain, the game between Gloucestershire and Derbyshire is likely to proceed without any weather interruptions.
Gloucestershire Player List
Cameron Bancroft, Jack Taylor, Chris Dent, Ben Charlesworth, Miles Hammond, Joe Phillips, Tommy Boorman, Graeme van Buuren, Luke Charlesworth, Ahmed Syed, Tom Price, Ed Middleton, Ollie Price, James Bracey, Todd Murphy, Josh Shaw, Tom Smith, David Payne, Zaman Akhter, Aman Rao, Archie Bailey, Marchant de Lange
Predicted Playing XI
|
Miles Hammond
|
Batter
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Batter
|
James Bracey
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Jack Taylor
|
Batter
|
Ollie Price
|
All-rounder
|
Graeme van Buuren
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Charlesworth
|
Batter
|
Tom Price
|
All-rounder
|
David Payne
|
Bowler
|
Josh Shaw
|
Bowler
|
Tom Smith
|
Bowler
Gloucestershire Team Form
Gloucestershire won four games out of their eight last season in Group B and has a net run rate of +0.244 with eight points. They missed out on qualification to the quarterfinals by just two points..
Derbyshire Player List
Wayne Madsen, Samit Patel (c), Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Caleb Jewell, Luis Reece, David Lloyd, Martin Andersson, Anuj Dal, Alex Thomson, Yousaf Bin Naeem, Harry Came, Ross Whiteley, Mitch Wagstaff, Zak Chappell, Ben Aitchison, Pat Brown, Harry Moore, Nick Potts, Blair Tickner, Jack Morley, Allah Ghazanfar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Harry Came
|
Batter
|
Caleb Jewell
|
Batter
|
Brooke Guest
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Samit Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Aneurin Donald
|
Batter
|
Martin Andersson
|
Batter
|
Ross Whiteley
|
Batter
|
Allah Ghazanfar
|
Bowler
|
Ben Aitchison
|
Bowler
|
Pat Brown
|
Bowler
|
Zak Chappell
|
Bowler
Derbyshire Falcons Team Form
Derbyshire had a decent season last time around in Group A with five wins from their eight games and 10 points to their name.However, their net run rate of +0.048 was not enough to see them through to the quarterfinals.
Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Head-To-Head
Gloucestershire have an impressive head-to-head record against Derbyshire in the England Domestic One-Day Cup. Out of the 45 matches that the two teams have played against each other, Gloucestershire have won 27, while the Falcons have won 16, with two ending in no result.
Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds
Gloucestershire to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)
Miles Hammond, Cameron Bancroft, and James Bracey are good enough batters to turn the fortunes of any team around with their consistency. Take their recent List A performance into account, and you realise that the trio have combinedly averaged 68 runs per dismissal in the powerplay in the last two years. So there is every reason to be hopeful.
Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire
List a
College Ground, null
Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Best Batters
Miles Hammond to be Gloucestershire’s best batter (Parimatch)
Miles Hammond was the highest run-scorer for Gloucestershire in the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2024. He scored 354 runs in eight games at an impressive average of 44.25. In his List A career, he has 669 runs at an average of 39.35 with two centuries and three half-centuries to his name. It will be a smart idea to place a bet on him.
Harry Came to be Derbyshire’s best batter (Parimatch)
Harry Came was the highest run-scorer for Derbyshire Falcons in the previous edition of the England Domestic One-Day Cup. He scored 281 runs in seven games at an average of 46.83. Overall, in his List A career, Came has managed 884 runs at an average of 34.00, with one century and four half-centuries to his name. It will be a safe bet ahead of the new season.
Gloucestershire vs Derbyshire Best Bowlers
David Payne to be Gloucestershire’s best bowler (Parimatch)
David Payne didn’t feature in the England Domestic One-Day Cup last season. However, he was the highest wicket-taker across formats for his team with 33 wickets last season and has received the call-up to the List A side this time around. Expect him to have an instant impact, and so it is a great idea to place a bet on him.
Zak Chappell to be Derbyshire’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Zak Chappell was impressive with the ball last season, being Derbyshire’s highest-wicket taker in the competition. He picked up 17 wickets and also played some handy cameos down the order. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and make sure you have a decent stake on him.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Gloucestershire
- GLO to Win - 1.57 (Parimatch)
- DER to Win - 2.16 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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