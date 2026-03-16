Facts: Gloucestershire have won all three matches they’ve played so far this season.

Glamogan are yet to win a single game after playing three matches.

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning

Glamorgan have not started their One-Day Cup season on a good note. They have lost two and the third match was abandoned and are languishing in the eighth place in the points table. In the previous game, Glamorgan lost even after posting 308 runs batting first as DLS method kicked in and Surrey chased down 146 runs in less than 16 overs. Glamorgan will be keen on registering their first win of the season.

As for Gloucestershire, they have started their One-Day Cup campaign on a perfect note, winning all three matches they’ve played so far. They are sitting pretty on top of the points table and are coming into this game after chasing down 286 runs against Leicestershire. Gloucestershire will be looking to continue their winning momentum and thereby strengthen their place at the top of the table.

Glamorgan’s chances of winning - 40%

Gloucestershire’s chances of winning - 60%

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Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sam Northeast is one of the better batters for Glamorgan and also bats at number three for them. He scored 24 runs off 33 balls in the previous game against Surrey with four fours to his name. Northeast will be keen on putting on a much better show in this game and can be expected to score at least 30 runs against Gloucestershire.

Cameron Bancroft has played for Australia at the international level and opens the innings for Gloucestershire. He scored 40 runs off 49 balls in the 286-run chase, getting the team off to a brilliant start with four fours to his name. Bancroft will be looking to score runs in the match against Glamorgan and aim to go big in this encounter. He can be expected to score at least 50 runs in this encounter.

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction

County Ground in Bristol has hosted only one match this season in the One-Day Cup. Gloucestershire chased down 286 runs in that game against Leicestershire. The surface is expected to be good for this match as well, even as the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first with an aim to gun down the total.

Weather Report

The weather in Bristol is likely to be partly cloudy with the match starting at 2 PM local time. There is no chance of rain though and the forecast is for the sun to come out around 7 PM local time. The fans are expected to get to witness full 100 overs of action, even as the temperature is likely to be in the mid-20s during the match.

Glamorgan News & Player List

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (C), Henry Hurle, Billy Root, James Harris, Andy Gorvin, Ben Morris, Ned Leonard, Zain ul Hassan, Will Smale, Alex Horton, Asa Tribe, Romano Franco, Eddie Bryom, Sam Northeast, Dan Douthwaite

Predicted Playing XI

Eddie Byrom Batter Asa Tribe Batter Sam Northeast Batter Kiran Carlson (C) All-Rounder Will Smale Batter Zain ul Hassan All-Rounder Alex Horton Wicketkeeper Dan Douthwaite All-Rounder Andy Gorvin Bowler Ned Leonard Bowler Romano Franco Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan have struggled so far in the ongoing season of the One-Day Cup. They have played three matches and lost two while the other match was abandoned.

Gloucestershire News & Player List

Gloucestershire Player List

James Bracey (WK), Cameron Bancroft, Oliver Price, Ben Charlesworth, Jack Taylor (C), Joe Phillips, Tommy Boorman, Zaman Akhter, Craig Miles, Matt Taylor, Josh Shaw

Predicted Playing XI

James Bracey Wicketkeeper Cameron Bancroft Batter Oliver Price All-Rounder Ben Charlesworth All-Rounder Jack Taylor (C) All-Rounder Joe Phillips Batter Tommy Boorman Batter Zaman Akhter Bowler Craig Miles Bowler Matt Taylor Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire are in great form at the moment in the ongoing season of One-Day Cup. They have won all three matches so far and will be keen on continuing the winning momentum.

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Head to Head

Glamorgan and Gloucestershire have faced each other 41 times in List A cricket. Glamorgan have won 16 matches while Gloucestershire have emerged victorious on 24 occasions and one match ended in no result.

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Glamorgan to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire

James Bracey and Cameron Bancroft opened the innings for Gloucestershire in the previous game and added 105 runs together. On the other hand, Eddie Byrom and Asa Tribe could only stitch 37 runs for the first wicket. Both Bracey and Bancroft are in brilliant form and are expected to add more runs together yet again. For the same reason, Glouecestershire openers are likely to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan in this One-Day Cup clash.

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Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Top Batters

Kiran Carlson to be Glamorgan’s top batter

Kiran Carlson started the One-Day Cup with a brilliant century, scoring 135 runs and then scored 25 runs in the second game. He is the captain of the team and has to lead from the front if Glamorgan are to register their first win of the season. Carlson mostly opens the innins for Glamorgan and can take the attack to the opposition with his experience. Hence, Carlson is expected to be the top batter of Glamorgan in the clash against Gloucestershire.

James Bracey to be Gloucestershire's top batter

James Bracey is in great form at the moment and has started the One-Day Cup season on a high. He has so far scored 203 runs at an average of 67.66 with two half-centuries to his name. He has been dismissed once in the 90s this season and will be itching to get to the three-figure mark in this game. Bracey is known to be consistent and will be key yet again for Gloucestershire in this game. Hence, Bracey is expected to be the top batter for his team in the next game.

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan Top Bowlers

Dan Douthwaite to be Glamorgan’s top bowler

Dan Douthwaite played for the first time in the previous game and picked up two wickets in 3.3 overs. Though he went for 40 runs in his spell, Douthwaite is a wicket-taker and can turn the match on its head on any given day. Douthwaite will open the bowling for Glamorgan in the game against Gloucestershire as well and will be required to pick wickets to register their first win. For the same reason, he is expected to be the top bowler for Glamorgan.

Zaman Akhter to be Gloucestershire's top bowler

Zaman Akhter has impressed in three matches so far in the One-Day Cup for Gloucestershire. He has picked up eight wickets so far at an average of 19.12 and a strike rate of 19.6. He has sent down 26.1 overs so far this season and has conceded 153 runs but has been the top wicket-taker for them as well. Hence, Akhter is expected to be the top bowler for Gloucestershire.