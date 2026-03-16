Facts: With 468 runs, James Bracey is the leading run scorer for Gloucestershire this season.

With 582 runs, Nick Gubbins is the leading run scorer for Hampshire in this campaign.

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Chance of Winning

Gloucestershire has had a sensational campaign so far as they started the campaign with six wins in six games, in the last match they surrendered their winnings streak against Essex. Essex batted first and scored 289 runs, Gloucestershire batters failed to show up as they lost the game by 130 runs.

On the other hand, Hampshire head into this game after a solid performance against Derbyshire. Hampshire won the game with three wickets to spare. They head into this game after three wins in the last four matches. As per our calculations, Gloucestershire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Gloucestershire ’ chances of winning - 61%

Hampshire’ chances of winning - 39%

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Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Cameron Bancroft had an underwhelming game in the last outing regardless he has been exceptional this season and has scored 284 runs with an average of 47.33 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Fletcha Middleton missed the start of the season but has been brilliant so far. In four matches he has scored 140 runs with an average of 70. In the last match he scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Gloucestershire Opening Partnership to be Under 35.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Hampshire Opening Partnership to be Under 32.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Gloucestershire 1.74 Bet on Parimatch

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

The teams that have bowled first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last two matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather in Bristol during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Gloucestershire News & Player List

Gloucestershire Player List

Cameron Bancroft, Ben Charlesworth, James Bracey (wk), Oliver Price, Jack Taylor (c), Graeme van Buuren, Miles Hammond, Craig Miles, Josh Shaw, Matt Taylor, Daaryoush Ahmed, Tommy Boorman, Zaman Akhter, Joe Phillips, Ed Middleton

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Batter Oliver Price Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter Miles Hammond All-rounder James Bracey Wicket-keeper Jack Taylor All-rounder Graeme van Buuren All-rounder Daaryoush Ahmed All-rounder Craig Miles Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler Matt Taylor Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire surrendered their six games winning run in the last match against Essex and are currently at the top of the table.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

Nick Gubbins (c), Alistair Orr, Fletcha Middleton, Brandon McMullen, Ben Brown (wk), Ben Mayes, Felix Organ, Andrew John Neal, James Fuller, Kyle Abbott, Brad Wheal, Tom Prest, Edward Jack, Joseph Robert Eckland, Manny Lumsden, Dominic Kelly

Predicted Playing XI

Alistair Orr Batter Nick Gubbins Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Brandon McMullen All-rounder Ben Brown Wicket-keeper Ben Mayes All-rounder James Fuller All-rounder Felix Organ All-rounder Andrew John Neal Bowler Kyle Abbott Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire have had a solid campaign so far as they have managed five wins in seven matches and are third on the table.

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Head to Head

Historically Gloucestershire have an upper hand in this fixture against Hampshire in this tournament 31-28.

Head to Head

Gloucestershire: 31

Hampshire: 28

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire

Gloucestershire and Hampshire head into this game after both sides have had a brilliant campaign so far and most likely, we are going to see both teams in the playoffs this season. Gloucestershire had an incredible start to the campaign as they won each of the first six matches but in the last game they lost against Essex but still remain at the top of the table. On the other hand once again this season Hampshire have dome enough to make the playoffs but even though they have five wins in seven matches, they still need a point to guarantee a playoff spot this season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Gloucestershire have managed to have a better opening partnership in three of the last four matches which makes us believe Gloucestershire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Top Batters

James Bracey to be Gloucestershire’ top batter

James Bracey heads into this game after a decent performance in the last game where he scored 37 runs. So far this season he has scored 468 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nick Gubbins to be Hampshire’ top batter

Nick Gubbins has had a sensational campaign so far as he has been consistent and so far this season he has scored 582 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire Top Bowlers

Matt Taylor to be Gloucestershire’ top bowler

Matt Taylor has been the standout bowler this season. In the last game he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. With 11 wickets he is one of the leading wicket takers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Andrew Neal to be Hampshire’ top bowler

Andrew Neal has been solid so far this season as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers and with ten wickets, Neal is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.