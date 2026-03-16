Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction
GLO
43%
Chance of Winning
LEI
57%
List a
County Ground
Facts:
- Gloucestershire’s Zaman Akhter is the third leading bowler of the One Day Cup so far with six wickets in two innings.
- Alex Green leads Leicestershire’s bowling attack after having claimed a fifer in the first game against Surrey.
- Leicestershire have a 3-2 lead against Gloucestershire in the last five games in the tournament.
Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning
Gloucestershire bagged a dominant victory against Surrey last time out, having secured a huge total of 293 while batting first. Even though their entire batting order pitched in to help the team with a big score, Ben Charlesworth’s 80-run knock was the standout performance which bolstered their innings. The bowlers, too, were quite effective as they bowled out Surrey for 208 runs in the 44th overs, giving the Bristol-rooted side a formidable 65-run victory in their second game of the season.
Leicestershire, too, come into this match on the back of a triumph against Surrey where the latter were bundled out for a measly score of 174. This made life easy for Leicestershire who had absolutely no trouble chasing down the total - all six batters who played the innings made an equal contribution and wicket-keeper batter Ben Cox’s unbeaten 38 was the top score from the team. They did not have to break a sweat in order to achieve a six-wicket win.
- Gloucestershire chance of winning - 43%
- Leicestershire chance of winning - 57%
Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Betting Tips
Leicestershire to score high before first dismissal
Leicestershire have advanced a great deal from the County Championship, particularly in terms of opening totals. Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger faced quite the drought during their campaign as their first wicket stands of 37, 0, 3, 20 and 7 runs in the last three games were not convincing at all. However, they kicked off the One Day Cup on the right foot, having added a whopping 69 runs to the first wicket in the previous game versus Surrey. They are expected to build on this form and give Gloucestershire’s bowlers a run for their money.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Gloucestershire Opening Partnership to be Under 32.5
Leicestershire Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5
Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction
Three out of four matches held at County Ground, Bristol, in the 2024 season of the One Day Cup went in favor of those chasing and the toss winners also elected to field first on three occasions. The average first innings score of 213 was rather low, granted two matches were reduced due to the rain. Nevertheless, chasing is an advantage here and it will be the top choice in the next game.
Weather Report
The weather at Bristol will remain mostly sunny with a slight 15% possibility of rainfall. The temperature is predicted to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.
Gloucestershire Player List
Jack Taylor (c), Ben Charlesworth, Joe Phillips, Luke Charlesworth, Miles Hammond, Tommy Boorman, Ahmed Syed, Cameron Green, D'Arcy Short, Ed Middleton, Graeme van Buuren, Oliver Price, Tom Price, Cameron Bancroft, Chris Dent, James Bracey, Ajeet Dale, Aman Rao, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Todd Murphy, Tom Smith, Zaman Akhter, Daaryoush Ahmed.
Predicted Playing XI
|
James Bracey
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Cameron Bancroft
|
Batter
|
Oliver Price
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Charlesworth
|
Batter
|
Jack Taylor (C)
|
Batter
|
Graeme van Buuren
|
All-rounder
|
Tommy Boorman
|
Batter
|
Daaryoush Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Zaman Akhter
|
Bowler
|
Matt Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Josh Shaw
|
Bowler
Gloucestershire Team Form
Gloucestershire’s batting is excellent but their top order is a tad inconsistent. Moreover, their bowling attack is not as powerful as their opposition.
Leicestershire Player List
Peter Handscomb (c), Rishi Patel, Shan Masood, Sol Budinger, Ben Green, Ben Mike, Ian Holland, Logan van Beek, Louis Kimber, Tom Scriven, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Lewis Hill, Alex Green, Chris Wright, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Matt Salisbury, Rehan Ahmed, Roman Walker, Sam Wood.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rishi Patel
|
Batter
|
Sol Budinger
|
Batter
|
Shan Masood
|
Batter
|
Lewis Hill
|
Batter
|
Peter Handscomb (C)
|
Batter
|
Ben Cox
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ian Holland
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Scriven
|
All-rounder
|
Liam Trevaskis
|
Bowler
|
Chris Wright
|
Bowler
|
Alex Green
|
Bowler
Leicestershire Team Form
Leicestershire’s batting has depth and their bowling unit is absolutely solid. Alex Green and Ian Holland absolutely wiped out Surrey in the previous game and they are expected to bring the same form into the next outing as well.
Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head
Leicestershire lead their tally against Gloucestershire with three wins in the last five games while the latter won the remaining two matches.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Gloucestershire - 2
Leicestershire - 3
Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds
Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire
Gloucestershire have played two matches thus far where James Bracey and Cameron Bancroft opened both games together. They improved a great deal since they posted an eight-run partnership in the first match, having secured 46 runs together in the second outing. However, Leicestershire’s Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger were outstanding right off the bat as they posted a massive 69-run stand in their last game against Surrey. Since the latter have already staked their claim as the superior opening pair, they are anticipated to set up a better total than Gloucestershire’s first partnership in the upcoming match.
Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire
List a
County Ground, null
Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Best Batters
Ben Charlesworth to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter
Ben Charlesworth scored two back-to-back half-centuries in the tournament so far, and his top score was during the last match where he scored 80 runs. He leads the team’s run charts with 140 runs in two innings and a brilliant average of 70.00, making him the top pick for the upcoming game as well.
Peter Handscomb to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter
Peter Handscomb remained unbeaten on 23 during Leicestershire’s previous match against Surrey. In the County Championship this season, he was among the top batters for the team with 601 runs in 17 innings and an average of 40.06. His consistency makes him the favorite for the next encounter against Gloucestershire.
Gloucestershire vs Leicestershire Best Bowlers
Zaman Akhter to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler
Zaman Akhter is the top bowler for Gloucestershire at the moment with six wickets in two innings and a stellar average of 13.66. In the last match versus Surrey, he captured two wickets in 6.1 overs along with an exceptional economy rate of 5.67. He remains the top choice to be their premier bowler against Leicestershire.
Ian Holland to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler
Ian Holland was the second leading bowler for Leicestershire in the previous game against Surrey, having captured a four-wicket haul in ten overs which included one maiden and an economy rate of 3.70. He was also their top bowler during the County Championship with 31 wickets in 17 innings and a phenomenal average of 17.32 which makes him the leading contender for the upcoming fixture.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Leicestershire
- Gloucestershire to win @ 1.88 (Parimatch)
- Leicestershire to win @ 1.75 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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