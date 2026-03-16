Facts: Nick Gubbins is the highest run-scorer in the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2025 with 556 runs in just 6 innings at a mind-boggling average of 185.33

Eddie Jack is the highest wicket-taker for Hampshire with 10 wickets from just 5 innings at an economy rate of just 6.07

Zak Chappell has been in fine form with the ball for Derbyshire, picking up 8 wickets from 4 matches at an economy rate of just 6.61

Hampshire vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning

Hampshire lost their previous match against Nottinghamshire by 47 runs. However, they are still in a pretty good situation in Group A with four wins from six games, thanks to Nick Gubbins’ incredible run with the bat at the top and some fine bowling from Eddie Jack and Andrew John Neal.

Derbyshire, meanwhile, have won just one out of their six games so far this season and are coming off a 43-run defeat at the hands of Surrey. They need the partnership of Harry Came and Caleb Jewell to go big and hope that the likes of Brooke Guest and other batters also come to the party. In the bowling department, the likes of Ben Aitchison and Zak Chappell hold the key for them to find winning ways again.

HAM’s chance of winning is 70%

DER’s chance of winning is 30%

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Hampshire vs Derbyshire Betting Tips

Nick Gubbins’ red-hot form at the top of the order makes betting on him an absolute no-brainer. In just six innings in the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2025, Gubbins has scored a staggering 556 runs at an unbelievable average of 185.33 with two hundreds and three fifties. Eddie Jack has shown promising signs of being a rising star, picking up 10 wickets from just five innings so far this competition at an economy rate of 6.07, making him an underrated betting pick.

Hampshire vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction

In the previous season of the England Domestic One-Day Cup, four matches were played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. Teams preferred to win the toss and bowl first on three out of the four vacations. However, Hampshire won all their home games last season, three of which came batting first and the remaining one while chasing.

Weather Report

With AccuWeather predicting just an 8% chance of precipitation, the clash between Hampshire and Derbyshire is expected to go ahead without any weather disruptions.

Hampshire Player List

Ali Orr, Nick Gubbins (c), Tilak Varma, Brandon McMullen, Joe Weatherley, Tom Prest, Ben Mayes (wk), Felix Organ, Andrew Neal, Dominic Kelly, Edward Jack, Joseph Robert Eckland, Jan Lumsden, Fletcha Middleton, Kyle Abbott

Predicted Playing XI

Nick Gubbins Batter Ali Orr Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Brandon McMullen All-rounder Tom Prest Batter Ben Mayes Wicket-Keeper Felix Organ All-rounder Andrew John Neal All-rounder Kyle Abbott Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler Eddie Jack Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Despite losing their previous game against Nottinghamshire, Hampshire are still in decent form, having won four out of their six matches. They have 16 points on the board and are in third position in Group A with an NRR of +0.859.

Derbyshire Player List

Harry Came, Caleb Jewell, Matthew Montgomery, Brooke Guest (wicket‑keeper & captain), Martin Andersson, Amrit Basra, Ross Whiteley, Joe Hawkins, Ben Aitchison, Nick Potts, Rory Haydon, Muhammed Naeem, Anuj Dal, Jack Morley, Zak Chappell

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Came Batter Caleb Jewell Batter Matthew Montgomery Batter Brooke Guest Wicket-Keeper Martin Andersson All-rounder Amrit Basra All-rounder Anuj Dal All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler Ben Aitchison Bowler Nick Potts Bowler Pat Rhys Brown Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire have won just one out of their six matches so far this season and are in a position where qualifying for the quarterfinals is out of their hands, even if they win their next two matches. They are in seventh position in the points table with eight points and an NRR of +0.050.

Hampshire vs Derbyshire Head-To-Head

Hampshire and Derbyshire have faced off against each other in 46 List A games, out of which Hampshire have had a dominant record, winning 28 games, while Derbyshire have won 17 matches, with one ending in a tie.

Hampshire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

In the 2024 season of the ODI Cup, Derbyshire managed 56 runs on average in the powerplay, making them one of the better sides in the competition. This year, they have continued the same as well, scoring at a strike rate of 103. So backing them to do well once again in the first 10 overs isn’t far-fetched.

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Hampshire vs Derbyshire Best Batters

Nick Gubbins to be Hampshire’s best batter (Parimatch)

Nick Gubbins has been in red-hot form this season for Hampshire as he is the highest run-scorer in the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2025. In six innings, Gubbs has scored a staggering 556 runs at an eye-watering average of 185.33 with two hundreds and three half-centuries. He should be a no-brainer as one of your first betting picks.

Caleb Jewell to be Derbyshire’s best batter (Parimatch)

Caleb Jewell continues to be the lone prolific batter for Derbyshire this season and their highest run-scorer so far. In five innings, he has scored 247 runs at an impressive average of 61.75 with one fifty and one hundred to his name. It would be a smart move to trust him with a decent stake.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Best Bowlers

Eddie Jack to be Hampshire’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Eddie Jack has been the standout bowler for Hampshire so far this season, and his numbers tell the true story. In just five innings, Jack has picked up as many as 10 wickets at an economy rate of just 6.07. The youngster’s wicket-taking ability makes him a straightforward betting pick.

Zak Chappell to be Derbyshire’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Zak Chappell has been the joint-highest wicket-taker for Derbyshire this season alongside Ben Aitchison and is in fine form, fresh off a three-fer in his previous encounter. In 4 innings, Chappell has picked up eight wickets at an economy rate of just 6.61. His ability to swing and seam the new ball is really handy for him to strike early, and should be trusted as one of your betting picks.