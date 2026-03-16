Hampshire vs Essex Match Prediction
HAM
68%
Chance of Winning
ESS
32%
List a
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Facts:
- With 286 runs, Ben Brown was the leading run scorer for Hampshire last season.
- With 309 runs, Robin Das was the leading run scorer for Essex in the last campaign.
Hampshire vs Essex Chance of Winning
Hampshire got off to a brilliant start this season as they went head to head against the defending champions Glamorgan in the opening game. They scored 324 runs and eventually won the game by 72 runs. Hampshire would be hoping to replicate their form of last season as they made the playoffs in the last campaign.
On the other hand, Essex had an underwhelming campaign last term as they managed just three wins in the group stages and were knocked out in the group phase last term. In the opening game they were beaten by Nottinghamshire. As per our calculations, Hampshire are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Hampshire ’ chances of winning - 68%
- Essex’ chances of winning - 32%
Hampshire vs Essex Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Felix Organ had a decent outing last season as he scored 219 runs with an average of 31.28 last term. In the opening game Organ scored 32 off 14 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Tom Westley was solid last season as he scored 289 runs in eight matches with an average of 36.12. In the opening game he scored 43 against Nottinghamshire which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Hampshire Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5
Essex Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Hampshire
Hampshire vs Essex Match Toss Prediction
The teams that have bowled first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Southampton during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.
Hampshire News & Player List
Hampshire Player List
Nick Gubbins (c), Alistair Orr, Tilak Varma, Joe Weatherley, Tom Prest, Ben Mayes (wk), Felix Organ, Andrew John Neal, Dominic Kelly, Edward Jack, Jan Lumsden, Fletcha Middleton, Joseph Robert Eckland
Predicted Playing XI
|
Alistair Orr
|
Batter
|
Nick Gubbins
|
Batter
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batter
|
Joe Weatherley
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Mayes
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tom Prest
|
All-rounder
|
Andrew John Neal
|
All-rounder
|
Felix Organ
|
All-rounder
|
Dominic Kelly
|
Bowler
|
Edward Jack
|
Bowler
|
Jan Lumsden
|
Bowler
Hampshire Team Form
Hampshire got off to a great start this season as they beat Glamorgan in the opening game. They made the playoffs last season.
Essex News & Player List
Essex Player List
Robin Das, Matthew Critchley, Tom Westley (c), Charlie Allison, Luc Benkenstein, Noah Thain, Nick Browne, Simon Fernandes (wk), Shane Snater, Charlie Bennett, Jamie Porter, Jamal Richards
Predicted Playing XI
|
Robin Das
|
Batter
|
Matthew Critchley
|
Batter
|
Tom Westley
|
Batter
|
Charlie Allison
|
All-rounder
|
Simon Fernandes
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Luc Benkenstein
|
All-rounder
|
Noah Thain
|
All-rounder
|
Nick Browne
|
All-rounder
|
Shane Snater
|
Bowler
|
Charlie Bennett
|
Bowler
|
Jamie Porter
|
Bowler
Essex Team Form
Essex struggled last season as they won three of the eight matches. This season they lost the opening game against Nottinghamshire.
Hampshire vs Essex Head to Head
Historically Hampshire have an upper hand in this fixture against Essex in this tournament 37-33.
Head to Head
Hampshire: 37
Essex: 33
Hampshire vs Essex Betting Odds
Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Essex
Hampshire and Essex go head to head after both sides had contrasting results in the opening game of the season. Hampshire went head to head against defending champions Glamorgan and they dominated the match. Hampshire eventually won the game by 72 runs. They made the playoffs last season and would be hoping to do the same this term. On the other hand, Essex struggled against Nottinghamshire in the opening game as they lost the game by 51 runs. They struggled to make an impact last season as they won three games and were knocked out of the tournament. We believe Hampshire openers would dominate once again in the game, they had an opening stand of 68 against Glamorgan and will once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Hampshire vs Essex
List a
The Rose Bowl, Southampton, null
Hampshire vs Essex Top Batters
Nick Gubbins to be Hampshire’ top batter
Nick Gubbins had a decent campaign last season as he scored 285 runs in nine matches. He was sensational in the opening game this season as he scored 144* which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Robin Das to be Essex’ top batter
Robin Das had a brilliant start to the campaign this season as he scored 46 in the opening game and was the leading run scorer in the game. With 309 runs, he was the leading run scorer last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hampshire vs Essex Top Bowlers
Edward Jack to be Hampshire’ top bowler
Edward Jack had a brilliant campaign last season as he played five matches and bagged ten wickets. In the opening game he bagged two wickets against Glamorgan which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jamie Porter to be Essex’ top bowler
Jamie Porter only played three games last season and he bagged seven wickets with an economy of 3.93. In the opening game against Nottinghamshire he bagged four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hampshire
- Hampshire to win - 1.46 (PariMatch)
- Essex to win - 2.40 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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