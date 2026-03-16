Facts: With 244 runs, Nick Gubbins is the leading run scorer for Hampshire this season.

With 175 runs, Peter Handscomb is the leading run scorer for Leicestershire in this campaign.

Hampshire vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning

Hampshire had a fabulous season last term as they made the playoffs and would be hoping to make the playoffs once again this season. They started the campaign with back to back wins against Glamorgan and Essex but in the last game against Worcestershire, Hampshire registered their first loss of the season.

Much like their opponents, Leicestershire have had a similar start to the campaign as they have won two of the first three matches and are currently third on the table. In the last match they beat Nottinghamshire by 124 runs. As per our calculations, Hampshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Hampshire ’ chances of winning - 59%

Leicestershire’ chances of winning - 41%

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Hampshire vs Leicestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Felix Organ had a decent outing last season as he scored 219 runs with an average of 31.28 last term. In the three games thus far he has scored 32*, 20* and 20 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Soloman Budinger has been impressive so far in this campaign. So far this season Budinger has scored 143 runs with an average of 47.66 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Hampshire vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction

The teams that have bowled first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Southampton during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

Nick Gubbins (c), Alistair Orr, Tilak Varma, Joe Weatherley, Tom Prest, Ben Mayes (wk), Felix Organ, Andrew John Neal, Dominic Kelly, Edward Jack, Jan Lumsden, Fletcha Middleton, Joseph Robert Eckland

Predicted Playing XI

Alistair Orr Batter Nick Gubbins Batter Tilak Varma Batter Joe Weatherley All-rounder Ben Mayes Wicket-keeper Tom Prest All-rounder Andrew John Neal All-rounder Felix Organ All-rounder Dominic Kelly Bowler Edward Jack Bowler Jan Lumsden Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire won the first two games of the campaign but in the last match they lost against Worcestershire and are currently fourth on the table.

Leicestershire News & Player List

Leicestershire Player List

Rishi Patel, Soloman Budinger, Shan Masood, Ben Mike, Peter Handscomb (c), Ben Cox (wk), Ian Holland, Liam Trevaskis, Tom Scriven, Chris Wright, Alex Green, Lewis Hill, Sam Wood, Chris Lewis

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Soloman Budinger Batter Ian Holland Batter Shan Masood All-rounder Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Peter Handscomb All-rounder Liam Trevaskis All-rounder Ben Mike All-rounder Tom Scriven Bowler Chris Wright Bowler Alex Green Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire have had a solid campaign thus far as they have two wins in three games and are currently third on the table.

Hampshire vs Leicestershire Head to Head

Historically Leicestershire have an upper hand in this fixture against Hampshire in this tournament 24-22.

Head to Head

Hampshire: 22

Leicestershire: 24

Hampshire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire

Hampshire and Leicestershire go head to head after both sides had contrasting results in the last game. Hampshire got off to a great start this season as they won back to back games but in the last game they struggled against Worcestershire and eventually lost the game with five wickets to spare. On the other hand, Leicestershire head into this game after an impressive win against Nottinghamshire in the last outing and with two wins in three games they are currently third on the table. Considering the fact both teams are level on points, this could turn out to be a crucial head to head battle between the two sides hoping to make the playoffs this term. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that Leicestershire have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last two matches which makes us believe Hampshire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Hampshire vs Leicestershire Top Batters

Nick Gubbins to be Hampshire’ top batter

Nick Gubbins continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored 60 against Worcestershire. With 244 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for Hampshire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Peter Handscomb to be Leicestershire’ top batter

Peter Handscomb has been the stand out batter for Leicestershire this season. In the last game he scored 45 and with 175 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hampshire vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers

Edward Jack to be Hampshire’ top bowler

Edward Jack was the standout bowler in the last game as he bagged two wickets against Worcestershire. With six wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Alex Green to be Leicestershire’ top bowler

Alex Green has been one of the most consistent bowlers in this campaign. He had a decent outing in the last game and with 11 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for Leicestershire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.