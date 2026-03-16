Facts: Hampshire’s Nick Gubbins is the leading run scorer of the One Day Cup with 658 runs in eight innings.

Sam Robson leads Middlesex’s run charts with 454 runs in eight innings.

Hampshire have a 4-0 scoreline against Middlesex in the previous five head-to-head games.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Hampshire handed Gloucestershire their second defeat of the season in their final group stage encounter, having conceded a whopping 313 runs to the latter in 49 overs. Even though the batters had their work cut out with a massive chase ahead of them, the top order were on the money right from the start with top scores from Fletcha Middleton, Nick Gubbins, Ali Orr and Toby Albert who notched up 92, 76, 52 and 52 runs, respectively. The Southampton-based side took victory by a five-wicket margin in the end.

Middlesex beat tail-enders Lancashire by the skin of their teeth in the previous encounter where the latter posted 291 runs on the board. Middlesex’s batting order was crashing down during their chase but Nathan Fernandes and Sebastian Morgan in the middle order anchored the innings with 92 and 61 runs, respectively. Opener Joshua De Caires’ 50 was also a helpful contribution which got Middlesex over the line with a single wicket in hand.

Hampshire chance of winning - 60%

Middlesex chance of winning - 40%

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Hampshire vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Hampshire to score high before first dismissal

Hampshire’s opening wicket is, arguably, the strongest of the tournament this season since both Ali Orr and Nick Gubbins have absolutely knocked it out of the park. The latter, in particular, has gone no-holds-barred all season long with adequate support from fellow opener Orr, which has resulted in phenomenal stands of 112, 55, 57, 54 and 202 runs in the previous five matches. There is absolutely no doubt that the pair will bring out the big guns in the quarter final as well.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

There are no international records at Brunton Memorial Ground and the last time the venue hosted a match in the One Day Cup was during the 2016 season. Middlesex and Kent faced each other and the former won after electing to bat first and posting a 260-run total. Based on this outcome, batting first remains the safe option for the upcoming fixture, too.

Weather Report

Light showers are forecast at Radlettand the chance of precipitation stands at 35% on match day. The temperature is predicted to hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire Player List

Nick Gubbins (c), Ali Orr, Dewald Brevis, Fletcha Middleton, Hilton Cartwright, James Vince, Joe Weatherley, Mark Stoneman, Tilak Varma, Tom Prest, Benny Howell, Brandon McMullen, Brett Hampton, Felix Organ, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Ben Brown, Ben Mayes, Joseph Eckland, Toby Albert, Andrew Neal, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Dominic Kelly, Eddie Jack, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Manny Lumsden, Scott Currie, Sonny Baker.

Predicted Playing XI

Ali Orr Batter Nick Gubbins (C) Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Toby Albert Batter Ben Brown Wicket-keeper Ben Mayes Batter Felix Organ All-rounder Keith Barker All-rounder Andrew Neal Bowler Eddie Jack Bowler Manny Lumsden Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire’s batting performances are largely the reason for their victories but there is room for improvement in their bowling attack.

Middlesex Player List

Ben Geddes (c), Aaryan Sawant, Joshua De Caires, Kane Williamson, Leus du Plooy, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Sebastian Morgan, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Stephen Eskinazi, Blake Cullen, Dane Paterson, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Josh Little, Naavya Sharma, Noah Cornwell, Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Helm, Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Cracknell Wicket-keeper Joshua De Caires Batter Sam Robson Batter Ben Geddes (C) Batter Jack Davies Batter Luke Hollman Bowler Nathan Fernandes All-rounder Toby Roland-Jones Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler Josh Little Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex’s batting is inconsistent this season and that puts them at a major disadvantage in the next game.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Head-to-Head

Hampshire dominate in their head-to-head record against Middlesex with four victories in the previous five matches.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Hampshire - 4

Middlesex - 0

Abandoned - 1

Hampshire vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex

Middlesex’s first wicket continues to be a bane for the team as Joe Cracknell and Joshua De Caires fail to improve in the slightest. In the last three games, they secured totals of 19, 1 and 1 before the first dismissal which goes to show that their partnership is fragile, especially due to Cracknell who was the first to lose his wicket on all occasions. Hampshire’s Ali Orr and Nick Gubbins are in a different league altogether with scores of 112, 55 and 57 runs in the last three outings, and they are the clear favorites going into the next game.

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Hampshire vs Middlesex Best Batters

Nick Gubbins to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Nick Gubbins is in a league of his own this season as he leads Hampshire’s run charts with 658 runs in eight innings, including two centuries and four half-centuries. In the previous game against Gloucestershire, he was the second leading batter with 76 runs. He has an outstanding average of 131.60 which makes him the top pick against Middlesex as well.

Sam Robson to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

In the last game versus Lancashire, Sam Robson was not among the top batters for Middlesex considering he scored 31 runs. Overall, though, he is miles ahead of the others with 454 runs in eight innings which includes a ton and two half-centuries. Averaging at 64.85, he is the leading choice for the next encounter, too.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Best Bowlers

Keith Barker to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Keith Barker took part in his first One Day Cup encounter of the season in the last outing against Gloucestershire and he emerged as the top bowler right away. During his ten-over spell, he picked up a three-wicket haul with an economy rate of 5.20. His average of 17.33 is the best of the team and he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Henry Brookes to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

The prediction for the last match turned out to be accurate given that Henry Brookes led Middlesex’s bowling attack, and he was tied for the top spot. He bagged two wickets in nine overs, including a maiden and an economy rate of 6.33. He is their top wicket-taker overall with 13 wickets in eight innings and an excellent average of 25.76, making him the top contender once again against Hampshire.