Hampshire vs Middlesex Match Prediction
HAM
60%
Chance of Winning
MID
40%
Parimatch
Batery
List a
Brunton Memorial Ground
Facts:
- Hampshire’s Nick Gubbins is the leading run scorer of the One Day Cup with 658 runs in eight innings.
- Sam Robson leads Middlesex’s run charts with 454 runs in eight innings.
- Hampshire have a 4-0 scoreline against Middlesex in the previous five head-to-head games.
Hampshire vs Middlesex Chances of Winning
Hampshire handed Gloucestershire their second defeat of the season in their final group stage encounter, having conceded a whopping 313 runs to the latter in 49 overs. Even though the batters had their work cut out with a massive chase ahead of them, the top order were on the money right from the start with top scores from Fletcha Middleton, Nick Gubbins, Ali Orr and Toby Albert who notched up 92, 76, 52 and 52 runs, respectively. The Southampton-based side took victory by a five-wicket margin in the end.
Middlesex beat tail-enders Lancashire by the skin of their teeth in the previous encounter where the latter posted 291 runs on the board. Middlesex’s batting order was crashing down during their chase but Nathan Fernandes and Sebastian Morgan in the middle order anchored the innings with 92 and 61 runs, respectively. Opener Joshua De Caires’ 50 was also a helpful contribution which got Middlesex over the line with a single wicket in hand.
- Hampshire chance of winning - 60%
- Middlesex chance of winning - 40%
Hampshire vs Middlesex Betting Tips
Hampshire to score high before first dismissal
Hampshire’s opening wicket is, arguably, the strongest of the tournament this season since both Ali Orr and Nick Gubbins have absolutely knocked it out of the park. The latter, in particular, has gone no-holds-barred all season long with adequate support from fellow opener Orr, which has resulted in phenomenal stands of 112, 55, 57, 54 and 202 runs in the previous five matches. There is absolutely no doubt that the pair will bring out the big guns in the quarter final as well.
Hampshire vs Middlesex Toss Prediction
There are no international records at Brunton Memorial Ground and the last time the venue hosted a match in the One Day Cup was during the 2016 season. Middlesex and Kent faced each other and the former won after electing to bat first and posting a 260-run total. Based on this outcome, batting first remains the safe option for the upcoming fixture, too.
Weather Report
Light showers are forecast at Radlettand the chance of precipitation stands at 35% on match day. The temperature is predicted to hover around 18 degrees Celsius.
Hampshire Player List
Nick Gubbins (c), Ali Orr, Dewald Brevis, Fletcha Middleton, Hilton Cartwright, James Vince, Joe Weatherley, Mark Stoneman, Tilak Varma, Tom Prest, Benny Howell, Brandon McMullen, Brett Hampton, Felix Organ, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Ben Brown, Ben Mayes, Joseph Eckland, Toby Albert, Andrew Neal, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Dominic Kelly, Eddie Jack, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Manny Lumsden, Scott Currie, Sonny Baker.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ali Orr
|
Batter
|
Nick Gubbins (C)
|
Batter
|
Fletcha Middleton
|
Batter
|
Toby Albert
|
Batter
|
Ben Brown
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ben Mayes
|
Batter
|
Felix Organ
|
All-rounder
|
Keith Barker
|
All-rounder
|
Andrew Neal
|
Bowler
|
Eddie Jack
|
Bowler
|
Manny Lumsden
|
Bowler
Hampshire Team Form
Hampshire’s batting performances are largely the reason for their victories but there is room for improvement in their bowling attack.
Middlesex Player List
Ben Geddes (c), Aaryan Sawant, Joshua De Caires, Kane Williamson, Leus du Plooy, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Sebastian Morgan, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Stephen Eskinazi, Blake Cullen, Dane Paterson, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Josh Little, Naavya Sharma, Noah Cornwell, Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Helm, Zafar Gohar.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Joe Cracknell
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Joshua De Caires
|
Batter
|
Sam Robson
|
Batter
|
Ben Geddes (C)
|
Batter
|
Jack Davies
|
Batter
|
Luke Hollman
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Fernandes
|
All-rounder
|
Toby Roland-Jones
|
Bowler
|
Henry Brookes
|
Bowler
|
Noah Cornwell
|
Bowler
|
Josh Little
|
Bowler
Middlesex Team Form
Middlesex’s batting is inconsistent this season and that puts them at a major disadvantage in the next game.
Hampshire vs Middlesex Head-to-Head
Hampshire dominate in their head-to-head record against Middlesex with four victories in the previous five matches.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Hampshire - 4
Middlesex - 0
Abandoned - 1
Hampshire vs Middlesex Betting Odds
Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex
Middlesex’s first wicket continues to be a bane for the team as Joe Cracknell and Joshua De Caires fail to improve in the slightest. In the last three games, they secured totals of 19, 1 and 1 before the first dismissal which goes to show that their partnership is fragile, especially due to Cracknell who was the first to lose his wicket on all occasions. Hampshire’s Ali Orr and Nick Gubbins are in a different league altogether with scores of 112, 55 and 57 runs in the last three outings, and they are the clear favorites going into the next game.
Hampshire vs Middlesex
List a
Brunton Memorial Ground, null
Hampshire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Middlesex
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Hampshire vs Middlesex Best Batters
Nick Gubbins to be Hampshire’s Best Batter
Nick Gubbins is in a league of his own this season as he leads Hampshire’s run charts with 658 runs in eight innings, including two centuries and four half-centuries. In the previous game against Gloucestershire, he was the second leading batter with 76 runs. He has an outstanding average of 131.60 which makes him the top pick against Middlesex as well.
Sam Robson to be Middlesex’s Best Batter
In the last game versus Lancashire, Sam Robson was not among the top batters for Middlesex considering he scored 31 runs. Overall, though, he is miles ahead of the others with 454 runs in eight innings which includes a ton and two half-centuries. Averaging at 64.85, he is the leading choice for the next encounter, too.
Hampshire vs Middlesex Best Bowlers
Keith Barker to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler
Keith Barker took part in his first One Day Cup encounter of the season in the last outing against Gloucestershire and he emerged as the top bowler right away. During his ten-over spell, he picked up a three-wicket haul with an economy rate of 5.20. His average of 17.33 is the best of the team and he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.
Henry Brookes to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler
The prediction for the last match turned out to be accurate given that Henry Brookes led Middlesex’s bowling attack, and he was tied for the top spot. He bagged two wickets in nine overs, including a maiden and an economy rate of 6.33. He is their top wicket-taker overall with 13 wickets in eight innings and an excellent average of 25.76, making him the top contender once again against Hampshire.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hampshire
- Hampshire to win @ 1.66 (Parimatch)
- Middlesex to win @ 2.00 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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