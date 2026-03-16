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Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction

HAM

65%

Chance of Winning

NOT

35%

Parimatch

1.53
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.63
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.63
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

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The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Hampshire take on Nottinghamshire in the sixth round of games of the 2025 One-Day Cup at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 20 at 03:30 PM IST.
Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction

Facts:

  • With 412 runs, Nick Gubbins is the leading run scorer for Hampshire this season.
  • With 281 runs, James Hayes is the leading run scorer for Nottinghamshire in this campaign.

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Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Chance of Winning

Hampshire have had a fabulous season so far and another win in the upcoming game would all but seal a playoffs spot this season. So far this season, Hampshire have managed four wins in five matches and are currently second on the table. In the last match they beat Surrey with nine wickets to spare.

Unlike their opponents, Nottinghamshire have struggled for consistency thus far as they have two wins in five matches and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match they beat Glamorgan with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Hampshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Hampshire ’ chances of winning - 65%
  • Nottinghamshire’ chances of winning - 35%

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Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Alistair Orr has been sensational so far this season as he has scored 242 runs in five matches with an average of 48.40. In the last game he scored 27 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Ben Slater has had a decent campaign so far this season as they have scored 182 runs with an average of 36.40. In the last match Slater scored 57 against Glamorgan which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Hampshire Opening Partnership to be Over 31.5

1.83

Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership to be Under 27.5

1.83

Best Opening Partnership to be Hampshire

1.70

Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Toss Prediction

The teams that have bowled first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last two matches have been won by the team that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Southampton during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

Alistair Orr, Nick Gubbins (c), Fletcha Middleton, Brandon McMullen, Tom Prest, Ben Mayes (wk), Felix Organ, James Fuller, Andrew John Neal, Kyle Abbott, Manny Lumsden, Brad Wheal, Edward Jack, Joseph Robert Eckland, Dominic Kelly, Tilak Varma, Joe Weatherley

Predicted Playing XI

Alistair Orr

Batter

Nick Gubbins

Batter

Fletcha Middleton

Batter

Joe Weatherley

All-rounder

Ben Mayes

Wicket-keeper

Tom Prest

All-rounder

Brandon McMullen

All-rounder

Felix Organ

All-rounder

James Fuller

Bowler

Andrew John Neal

Bowler

Jan Lumsden

Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire have been solid so far this season as they have four wins in five matches and are second on the table.

Nottinghamshire News & Player List

Nottinghamshire Player List

Benjamin Martindale, Ben Slater, James Hayes, Haseeb Hameed (c), Lyndon James, Sam King, Dane Schadendorf (wk), Joe Pocklington, Byron Jon Hatton-Lowe, Robert Lord, Dillon Pennington, Freddie McCann, Sam Seecharan, Tom Moores, Liam Patterson-White, Brett Hutton, Daniel Sams, Jack Haynes, Tom Giles

Predicted Playing XI

Benjamin Martindale

Batter

Ben Slater

Batter

James Hayes

Batter

Haseeb Hameed

All-rounder

Dane Schadendorf

Wicket-keeper

Lyndon James

All-rounder

Sam King

All-rounder

Joe Pocklington

All-rounder

Byron Jon Hatton-Lowe

Bowler

Robert Lord

Bowler

Dillon Pennington

Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire head into this game after one win in the last four matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Head to Head

Historically Hampshire have an upper hand in this fixture against Nottinghamshire in this tournament 29-22.

Head to Head

Hampshire: 29

Nottinghamshire: 22

Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Hampshire and Nottinghamshire head into this game in contrasting form and need a win in this game to stay in contention for a playoff spot this season. Nottinghamshire got off to a great start this season but have faltered since as they have one win in four matches and are currently fourth on the table. On the other hand, Hampshire have once again dominated this season as they have managed four wins in five matches and are currently second on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Hampshire openers have been dominant in the last two games as they have managed an opening stand of 202 and 54 and have had a better opening stand in both matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire

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The Rose Bowl, Southampton, null

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Hampshire

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.53

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.63
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Nottinghamshire

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

2.30

Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Top Batters

Nick Gubbins to be Hampshire’ top batter

Nick Gubbins continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored 87 against Surrey. With 412 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for Hampshire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

James Hayes to be Nottinghamshire’ top batter

James Hayes was sensational in the last match as he scored a brilliant century against Glamorgan. With 281 runs so far, Hayes is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Top Bowlers

Andrew Neal to be Hampshire’ top bowler

Andrew Neal has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Hampshire this season. He has bagged nine wickets so far and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Robert Lord to be Nottinghamshire’ top bowler

Robert Lord has been the stand out bowler for Nottinghamshire this season. In the last match he had the best bowling figures and with nine wickets he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Hampshire

Hampshire heads into this fixture after back to back wins they have been sensational so far and much like last season are well placed to make the playoffs once again this season. The bookmakers have sided with Hampshire in this game and you should do the same as they will bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Hampshire to win - 1.53 (PariMatch)
  • Nottinghamshire to win - 2.23 (PariMatch)
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