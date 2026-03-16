Facts: With 412 runs, Nick Gubbins is the leading run scorer for Hampshire this season.

With 281 runs, James Hayes is the leading run scorer for Nottinghamshire in this campaign.

Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Chance of Winning

Hampshire have had a fabulous season so far and another win in the upcoming game would all but seal a playoffs spot this season. So far this season, Hampshire have managed four wins in five matches and are currently second on the table. In the last match they beat Surrey with nine wickets to spare.

Unlike their opponents, Nottinghamshire have struggled for consistency thus far as they have two wins in five matches and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match they beat Glamorgan with seven wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Hampshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Hampshire ’ chances of winning - 65%

Nottinghamshire’ chances of winning - 35%

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Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Alistair Orr has been sensational so far this season as he has scored 242 runs in five matches with an average of 48.40. In the last game he scored 27 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Ben Slater has had a decent campaign so far this season as they have scored 182 runs with an average of 36.40. In the last match Slater scored 57 against Glamorgan which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hampshire Opening Partnership to be Over 31.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership to be Under 27.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Hampshire 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Toss Prediction

The teams that have bowled first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last two matches have been won by the team that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Southampton during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

Alistair Orr, Nick Gubbins (c), Fletcha Middleton, Brandon McMullen, Tom Prest, Ben Mayes (wk), Felix Organ, James Fuller, Andrew John Neal, Kyle Abbott, Manny Lumsden, Brad Wheal, Edward Jack, Joseph Robert Eckland, Dominic Kelly, Tilak Varma, Joe Weatherley

Predicted Playing XI

Alistair Orr Batter Nick Gubbins Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Joe Weatherley All-rounder Ben Mayes Wicket-keeper Tom Prest All-rounder Brandon McMullen All-rounder Felix Organ All-rounder James Fuller Bowler Andrew John Neal Bowler Jan Lumsden Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire have been solid so far this season as they have four wins in five matches and are second on the table.

Nottinghamshire News & Player List

Nottinghamshire Player List

Benjamin Martindale, Ben Slater, James Hayes, Haseeb Hameed (c), Lyndon James, Sam King, Dane Schadendorf (wk), Joe Pocklington, Byron Jon Hatton-Lowe, Robert Lord, Dillon Pennington, Freddie McCann, Sam Seecharan, Tom Moores, Liam Patterson-White, Brett Hutton, Daniel Sams, Jack Haynes, Tom Giles

Predicted Playing XI

Benjamin Martindale Batter Ben Slater Batter James Hayes Batter Haseeb Hameed All-rounder Dane Schadendorf Wicket-keeper Lyndon James All-rounder Sam King All-rounder Joe Pocklington All-rounder Byron Jon Hatton-Lowe Bowler Robert Lord Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire head into this game after one win in the last four matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Head to Head

Historically Hampshire have an upper hand in this fixture against Nottinghamshire in this tournament 29-22.

Head to Head

Hampshire: 29

Nottinghamshire: 22

Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Hampshire and Nottinghamshire head into this game in contrasting form and need a win in this game to stay in contention for a playoff spot this season. Nottinghamshire got off to a great start this season but have faltered since as they have one win in four matches and are currently fourth on the table. On the other hand, Hampshire have once again dominated this season as they have managed four wins in five matches and are currently second on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Hampshire openers have been dominant in the last two games as they have managed an opening stand of 202 and 54 and have had a better opening stand in both matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Top Batters

Nick Gubbins to be Hampshire’ top batter

Nick Gubbins continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored 87 against Surrey. With 412 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for Hampshire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

James Hayes to be Nottinghamshire’ top batter

James Hayes was sensational in the last match as he scored a brilliant century against Glamorgan. With 281 runs so far, Hayes is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hampshire vs Nottinghamshire Top Bowlers

Andrew Neal to be Hampshire’ top bowler

Andrew Neal has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Hampshire this season. He has bagged nine wickets so far and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Robert Lord to be Nottinghamshire’ top bowler

Robert Lord has been the stand out bowler for Nottinghamshire this season. In the last match he had the best bowling figures and with nine wickets he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.