Facts: With 669 runs, Nick Gubbins is the leading run scorer for Hampshire this season.

With 448 runs, Brett DOliveira is the leading run scorer for Worcestershire this season.

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning

Hampshire have been one of the most consistent teams in the last few campaigns as they once again made the playoffs this season. They ended up with six wins in eight matches in the group stages and then dominated the playoffs this season. In the last match they went head to head against Yorkshire and won the game by 18 runs.

Worcestershire were the best team in the group stages as they lost just once in the group stages and ended up at the top of the table. In the Semi-Finals they went head to head against Somerset and they dominated the game as they won the tie by 131 runs. As per our calculations, Hampshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Hampshire’ chances of winning - 59%

Worcestershire’ chances of winning - 41%

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Hampshire vs Worcestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Alistair Orr has been one of the most consistent batters for Hampshire this season. So far this season he has scored 492 runs with an average of 49.20 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jake Libby did not have a great game in the last outing against Somerset in the Semifinals. He has been solid this season as he has scored 442 runs with an average of 63.14 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hampshire Opening Partnership to be Under 31.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Worcestershire Opening Partnership to be Under 26.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Hampshire 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two matches have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Nottingham during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

Nick Gubbins (c), Alistair Orr, Fletcha Middleton, Ben Brown (wk), Liam Dawson, Ben Mayes, Scott Currie, Andrew John Neal, Kyle Abbott, Edward Jack, Brad Wheal, James Fuller, Manny Lumsden, Joseph Robert Eckland, Felix Organ

Predicted Playing XI

Alistair Orr Batter Nick Gubbins Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder Ben Brown Wicket-keeper Ben Mayes All-rounder Scott Currie All-rounder Andrew John Neal All-rounder Kyle Abbott Bowler Edward Jack Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire were solid in the group stages as they won six of the eight matches. In the last match they beat Yorkshire in the semifinals.

Worcestershire News & Player List

Worcestershire Player List

Daniel Lategan, Brett DOliveira, Kashif Ali, Jake Libby (c), Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Henry Cullen (wk), Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Ben Allison, Khurram Shahzad, Fateh Singh, Ben Gibbon, Adam Finch, Tom Hinley, Jack Home

Predicted Playing XI

Brett DOliveira Batter Daniel Lategan Batter Kashif Ali Batter Jake Libby All-rounder Henry Cullen Wicket-keeper Rob Jones All-rounder Ethan Brookes All-rounder Matthew Waite All-rounder Tom Taylor Bowler Ben Allison Bowler Khurram Shahzad Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire head into this game after five wins in a row. They beat Somerset in the semifinals by 131 runs.

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Head to Head

Worcestershire have an upper hand in this fixture against Hampshire 28-23. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Worcestershire won the game.

Head to Head

Hampshire: 23

Worcestershire: 28

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Hampshire and Worcestershire head into the finals as both sides have dominated the group stages and then the playoffs in this season. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and it was Worcestershire who dominated the game from the start. Hampshire batted first and they struggled to make an impact as they were bowled out for 194 runs and Worcestershire completed the run chase in the 41th over as Hampshire lost the game by five wickets. Since that defeat Hampshire have won six of the last seven matches as it has been their openers who have been the star this season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Hampshire have managed to have a better opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Hampshire vs Worcestershire Top Batters

Nick Gubbins to be Hampshire’ top batter

Nick Gubbins did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with 669 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Hampshire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brett DOliveira to be Worcestershire’ top batter

Brett DOliveira has been impressive this season. In the last game he scored 45 runs and with 448 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for Worcestershire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers

Edward Jack to be Hampshire’ top bowler

Edward Jack was expensive in the last game but still managed to bag two wickets against Yorkshire. With 13 wickets this season he is the one of the lead wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Allison to be Worcestershire’ top bowler

Ben Allison has once again showcased his class this season. He has been the standout bowler as with 17 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.