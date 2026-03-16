Facts: Joey Evison is the leading batter for Kent in the tournament so far with 52 runs in the first game.

Durham’s Will Rhodes is the second leading batter and the top bowler of the One Day Cup with 196 runs and eight wickets in two innings.

Kent and Durham have a 2-2 record in the last five head-to-head fixtures.

Kent vs Durham Chances of Winning

Kent were competitive with the bat in the previous match against Sussex but it was not enough to keep their rivals at bay. The former scored 289 runs while batting first with standout performances from Joey Evison and Ekansh Singh who scored 52 and 48 runs, respectively, while the entire middle order pitched in to make valuable contributions. However, the bowlers found it difficult to defend the target and despite taking seven wickets - four of them coming from Michael Cohen alone - they allowed Sussex to surpass the score and clinch victory.

Durham started their campaign on a high note but faced a drubbing at the hands of Somerset during the last encounter. The former made the mistake of batting first on a fielding track, allowing Somerset to keep them down to 255 runs. Will Rhodes was the top run scorer with exactly 100 runs on the board before losing his wicket while Haydon Mustard and Paul Coughlin were tied for second place with 38 runs each. The others did not contribute enough and this handed Somerset a four-wicket victory.

Kent chance of winning - 35%

Durham chance of winning - 65%

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Kent vs Durham Betting Tips

Kent to score high before first dismissal

Ben Compton and Jaydn Denly’s partnership for Kent’s first wicket in the last game against Sussex was not competitive at all, having added a mere 11 runs to the first wicket. They were, however, the epitome of consistency during the County Championship where they secured totals of 52, 37, 62, 46 and 2 runs together in the last three matches. Despite their downtrend in the previous match, the bookmakers expect them to bed in and put on a better showing in the upcoming fixture against Durham.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kent Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Durham Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Kent vs Durham Toss Prediction

Two matches were played at Kent County Cricket Ground in the previous season of the tournament where the teams fielding first took both victories. Although the toss winners chose to bat first on both occasions, the surface was not conducive to the batters at all and it is evident in the average first innings score of 186. The toss winning skipper of the next match will be inclined to chase.

Weather Report

Sunny and clear skies are predicted at Beckenham on match day and the chance of rain is as low as 5% with the temperature reaching 25 degrees Celsius.

Kent Player List

Harry Finch (c), Ben Compton, Ben Dawkins, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ekansh Singh, Jaydn Denly, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Corey Flintoff, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Tom Rogers, Chris Benjamin, Sam Billings, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Jaskaran Singh, Kashif Ali, Keith Dudgeon, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Will Harby, Mohammed Rizvi.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Compton Batter Jaydn Denly All-rounder Joey Evison All-rounder Chris Benjamin Batter Harry Finch (C) Wicket-keeper Ekansh Singh Batter Jack Leaning Batter Mohammed Rizvi Bowler Fred Klaassen Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler Michael Cohen Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent’s top order has the potential to come back stronger but their batting consistency is not great at the moment.

Durham Player List

Ollie Robinson (c), Alex Lees, Ben McKinney, Emilio Gay, Graham Clark, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, James Neesham, Mitchell Killeen, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, Will Rhodes, Zakary Foulkes, David Bedingham, Brendan Doggett, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Codi Yusuf, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, James Minto, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Neil Wagner, Samuel Conners, Haydon Mustard.

Predicted Playing XI

Scott Borthwick Batter Emilio Gay Batter Will Rhodes Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder Ollie Robinson (C) Wicket-keeper Ben Raine Bowler Haydon Mustard Batter George Drissell Bowler Paul Coughlin Bowler Mitchell Killeen All-rounder James Minto Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham have the firepower to do better with the bat and they are expected to display a more competitive performance in the next match.

Kent vs Durham Head-to-Head

Kent and Durham are tip and tuck with two wins apiecein their last five games while the remaining game was abandoned.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Kent - 2

Durham - 2

Abandoned - 1

Kent vs Durham Betting Odds

Kent to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Kent’s Ben Compton and Jaydn Denly were not fruitful during the last game against Sussex where they scored seven runs together. They were not compelling in the slightest but Durham have not been substantially better in this regard considering Emilio Gay, Scott Borthwick and Alex Lees set up stands of 12 and 0 in the previous two matches. However, the former have what it takes to bounce back from their slump and outclass Durham’s first partnership in the upcoming encounter.

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Kent vs Durham Best Batters

Ben Compton to be Kent’s Best Batter

Ben Compton was not particularly consequential during the previous game against Sussex where the opener found himself dismissed for 11 runs. Nonetheless, he was a powerhouse with the bat during the County Championship where he led Kent’s run charts with 1198 runs in 21 innings. This included five centuries and one half-century, and he is expected to return stronger against Durham.

Will Rhodes to be Durham’s Best Batter

Will Rhodes has been the top batter for Durham in the tournament where he scored precisely 100 runs in the last match and 96 runs in the first outing. He has an impressive average of 98.00 and his consistency is truly commendable. With a century and a half-century under his belt already, he remains the top contender for the upcoming match as well.

Kent vs Durham Best Bowlers

Matt Parkinson to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Matt Parkinson delivered a full quota of ten overs in the previous game against Sussex but he failed to take any wickets. In the County Championship, though, he was the leading wicket-taker for the team with 28 wickets in nine innings. Despite his dip in performance last time out, he is expected to be their premier bowler in the next encounter.

Will Rhodes to be Durham’s Best Bowler

The prediction for the previous match panned out as expected since Will Rhodes emerged as the top wicket-taker for Durham, having claimed three wickets in ten overs with an economy rate of 4.20. He has eight wickets in two innings so far, and his average of 9.00 is outstanding which makes him the favorite for the next game, too.