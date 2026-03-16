Facts: Kent spinner Tazeem Chaudry Ali picked a five-wicket haul against Warwickshire in his last outing

Harry Singh of Lancashire scored 74 runs off just 61 balls in his last outing against Sussex

Arav Shetty of Lancashire three wickets against Sussex on Friday

Kent vs Lancashire Chance of Winning

Lancashire are placed seventh in the Group B table of the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2025, but have lost just one match so far. They have won two games, and one match against Northamptonshire was abandoned due to rain. Kent, on the other hand, have lost each of their three matches. The margin of their defeat has just increased with every game.

Kent have lost three games on the trot and chances of them getting past Lancashire is really dim. Lancashire batters are in some form. The side has posted 290-plus runs with a lot of ease in their last two games. On the flip side, Kent have failed both on the batting as well as the bowling front in their last two games.

Kent chances of winning - 30%

Lancashire chances of winning - 70%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

A young Jaydn Denly showed character in his team’s outing versus Warwickshire. Kent were three down for 19, but the 19-year-old stood solid and scored 52 runs off 58 balls. The innings consisted of eight fours and a six. He was dismissed for a duck in the series-opener, and then scored six in the second. The newly-found confidence against Warwickshire is expected to work in his favour.

Michael Jones of Lancashire hit top form in his last outing against Sussex. He scored 82 off 77 in an innings which consisted of nine fours and three sixes. Jones smashed a hundred in his second-last outing, and with two back-to-back quality knocks under his belt, he looks motivated enough to play another impactful knock for his team.

Kent vs Lancashire Toss Prediction

Just one game has been played at the Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenha, in the ongoing Domestic One-Day Cup 2025. In the match, Kent elected to bat first, but Durham won by seven wickets and 64 balls remaining. Regardless, the team winning the toss could look to bat first again in the day game. The pitches are relatively fresh and good for batting first.

Weather Report

It's expected to be mostly sunny in Beckenham on Sunday, August 17. With a humidity level of 68 percent, the temperature will hover around 23 degree celsius. The wind speed will go up to 14 km/h.

Kent News & Player List

Kent Player List

Ben Dawkins, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Chris Benjamin, Harry Finch (wk), Ekansh Singh, Jack Leaning, Grant Stewart (c), Fred Klaassen, Matthew Parkinson, Michael Cohen, Ben Compton, Mohammed Rizvi, Corey Flintoff

Predicted Playing XI

Jaydn Denly Batter BJ Dawkins Batter Joey Evison All-rounder Chris Benjamin Batter Harry Finch (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Ekansh Singh Allrounder Jack Leaning All-rounder Grant Stewart Bowler Fred Klaassen Bowler Matthew Parkinson Bowler Michael Cohen Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent have lost each of their three matches so far in the Domestic One-Day Cup 2025. They suffered a three-wicket defeat against Sussex, then seven wickets against Durham, and lost to Warwickshire by 79 runs.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Ed Barnard (c), Robert Yates, Hamza Shaikh, Alex Davies, Zen Malik, Vaansh Jani, Kai Smith (wk), Tazeem Chaudry Ali, Adam Sylvester, Jake Lintott, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Michael Booth, Ethan Bamber

Predicted Playing XI

Michael Jones Batter George Bell Wicketkeeper-batter Marcus Harris Batter Josh Bohannon Batter Harry Singh All-rounder George Balderson All-rounder Arav Shetty All-rounder Ollie Sutton Bowler Luke Hands Bowler T Bailey Bowler Charlie Barnard Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire's first match against Northamptonshire was abandoned due to rain. They defeated Somerset by two wickets in their second outing, and then lost to Yorkshire, and Sussex by seven wickets and one wicket respectively.

Kent vs Lancashire Head to Head

Kent have been the more dominant team over the course of the last five matches between the two teams. They have won three of their last four matches against Lancashire.

Head to Head

Matches: 5

Kent Won: 3

Lancashire Won: 1

No Result: 1

(Last five games)

Kent vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Lancashire to score over 20.5 ruins before fall of first wicket

Lancashire openers Michael Jones and George Bell partnered for 157 runs in their last outing against Sussex. Jones scored 82, while Bell chipped in with 66 runs. In their second-last outing, they forged a 43-run partnership between them. Jones smashed 102, and Bell scored 14 off 28. In their only other outing together in the ongoing Domestic One-Day Cup 2025, they scored 18 runs together. Both the openers are in decent form, and Kent bowlers are not at their best. This will give them a good opportunity to score over 20 runs against Kent.

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Kent vs Lancashire Top Batters

Harry Finch to be Kent's top batter

Kent wicketkeeper-batter Harry Finch hit a fifty as his team’s innings collapsed during a 284-run chase against Warwickshire. The innings came at a time when Kent were three down for 19 runs. The 30-year-old scored 38 in his first outing of the Domestic One-Day Cup 2025 and 28 in the second. Going by his form and good starts he is getting, Finch can be expected to score big anytime soon now.

Alex Davies to be Lancashire's top batter

Lancashire captain Marcus Harris kicked off his Domestic One-Day Cup 2025 campaign with a 95-run knock off 99 balls. The knock orchestrated a 251-run chase with eight balls to spare. The Australia international scored 32 in his second outing, and 43 in his last match against Sussex. The 33-year-old has found early momentum and could be a dangerous customer once again on Sunday.

Kent vs Lancashire Top Bowlers

Michale Cohen to be Kent's top bowler

Michale Cohen of Kent picked a four-wicket-haul in his first match of the Domestic One-Day Cup 2025. However, he has gone wicket-less in his next two outings. The match against Lancashire could be the one he would look to get back amongst wickets. Chances are good that the left-arm pacer will make a positive impact on Sunday.

Charlie Barnard to be Lancashire's top bowler

Lancashire off-spinner Charlie Barnard picked four wickets in his last outing against Sussex. All the four wickets were picked at a time when Sussex were cruising at 293/6 while chasing 339. Courtesy the spell, the match went to a nail-biting final over. The 20-year-old also dismissed Will Luxton in his second-last match against Yorkshire. Luxton was running away with the match with a 63-ball 77-run knock. At a time when Lancashire bowlers have been taken to the cleaners, Barnard is slowly growing in confidence. We can expect him to have a good run against Kent on Sunday.