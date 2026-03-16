Kent vs Somerset Match Prediction
KEN
45%
Chance of Winning
SOM
55%
Parimatch
Batery
List a
St Lawrence Ground
Facts:
- Ben Dawkins stands as the leading run scorer for Kent with 252 runs in four innings.
- James Rew leads Somerset’s run charts in the tournament so far with 312 runs in six innings.
- Somerset and Kent have a 3-2 scoreline in their previous five head-to-head matches.
Kent vs Somerset Chances of Winning
Kent’s previous victory over Northamptonshire was rather easy considering the latter were restricted to 243 runs. Kent’s batters did not have to break a sweat in order to chase it down and they finished the chase in 42 overs. Opener Ben Dawkins set the tone for the innings with an unbeaten 111-run ton and Joey Evison, who came in at one-down, was the second leading batter with 82 runs. The other batters managed to make up the deficit and they made it over the line with seven wickets in hand.
Somerset breezed past Sussex in the last encounter where the former scored a mere 243 runs with Finley Hill’s 55 and Joshua Thomas’ 50 were the top contributions of the innings. The bowlers, though, pulled off an absolute miracle as they bundled out the opposition for 153. Tom Lammonby’s five-wicket haul was the spell that changed the course of the game and handed the Taunton-based side a solid 90-run victory.
- Kent chance of winning - 45%
- Somerset chance of winning - 55%
Kent vs Somerset Betting Tips
Kent to score high before first dismissal
Ben Dawkins’ arrival has drastically changed Kent’s first wicket in the last five matches and his partnership with Jaydn Denly has absolutely been a success. They opened four of the last five games and the opening wicket posted totals of 58, 52, 155, 18 and 8 runs. Both openers have been prolific and they are expected to put on another competitive stand in the upcoming fixture.
Kent vs Somerset Toss Prediction
In the 2024 season, St Lawrence Ground hosted two matches where the teams batting and fielding first had a 1-1 record. Despite an average first innings total of 195, which was not particularly competitive, the toss winners favored batting first on both occasions and that makes it the top option for the next encounter as well.
Weather Report
Canterbury will be cloudy on the day of the match and the chance of precipitation stands at 20%. The temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.
Kent Player List
Harry Finch (c), Ben Compton, Ben Dawkins, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ekansh Singh, Jaydn Denly, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Corey Flintoff, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Tom Rogers, Chris Benjamin, Sam Billings, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Jaskaran Singh, Kashif Ali, Keith Dudgeon, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Will Harby, Mohammed Rizvi.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ben Dawkins
|
Batter
|
Jaydn Denly
|
All-rounder
|
Joey Evison
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Benjamin
|
Batter
|
Harry Finch (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ekansh Singh
|
Batter
|
Jack Leaning
|
Batter
|
Mohammed Rizvi
|
Bowler
|
Fred Klaassen
|
Bowler
|
Matt Parkinson
|
Bowler
|
Michael Cohen
|
Bowler
Kent Team Form
Kent have three defeats in the last five games but they are not in a position to contest against Somerset. Their batting is off the mark and they do not have enough stability to give their rivals a run for their money.
Somerset Player List
James Rew (c), Andrew Umeed, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Banton, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, Craig Overton, Fin Hill, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, Thomas Rew, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, JT Langridge, Matt Henry, Migael Pretorius, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir, Ben Green.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tom Lammonby
|
Batter
|
Archie Vaughan
|
All-rounder
|
Lewis Goldsworthy
|
All-rounder
|
James Rew (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Thomas Rew
|
All-rounder
|
Joshua Thomas
|
Batter
|
Fin Hill
|
Bowler
|
Ben Green
|
All-rounder
|
Kasey Aldridge
|
All-rounder
|
Alfie Ogborne
|
Bowler
|
Jake Ball
|
Bowler
Somerset Team Form
Somerset have had their ups and downs this season but they have four wins leading up to this match and their squad is extremely balanced.
Kent vs Somerset Head-to-Head
Somerset lead their head-to-head tally against Kent with three wins in the previous five encounters in the tournament.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Kent - 2
Somerset - 3
Kent vs Somerset Betting Odds
Kent to have a better opening partnership than Somerset
Archie Vaughan and Tom Lammonby have had their ups and downs together this season as Somerset’s opening wicket. Their scores of 0, 42 and 36 runs in the last three games do not inspire confidence in their ability to do well in the next game. On the other hand, Kent’s Ben Dawkins and Jaydn Denly have been in a league of their own with totals of 58, 52 and 155 runs in the previous three outings. They are a reliable opening pair for the team and their consistency is truly commendable which makes them the favorites to achieve a superior first partnership in the upcoming fixture.
Kent vs Somerset
List a
St Lawrence Ground, null
Kent
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Somerset
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Kent vs Somerset Best Batters
Ben Dawkins to be Kent’s Best Batter
As predicted for the last match, Ben Dawkins emerged as the leading batter for Kent with a 111-run century, and he has now surpassed all the other batters to claim the top spot. He has 252 runs in four innings, including one ton and a half-century. With an exceptional average of 84.00, he is expected to come out on top once again.
James Rew to be Somerset’s Best Batter
James Rew scored 29 runs in the last game against Sussex before losing his wicket and even though he was not among the top scorers, he has extended his lead overall with 312 runs in six innings. He has one ton and two half-centuries under his belt so far, and his average of 78.00 is remarkable, making him the top contender for the upcoming fixture as well.
Kent vs Somerset Best Bowlers
Jaydn Denly to be Kent’s Best Bowler
Jaydn Denly was tied for second place in the previous match against Northamptonshire where he picked two wickets in four overs along with an economy rate of 4.75. He has five wickets in three innings so far, and his average of 20.40 is the best of the team which makes him the favorite against Somerset.
Alfie Ogborne to be Somerset’s Best Bowler
Alfie Ogborne went wicketless in the previous game against Sussex where he delivered eight overs. Nevertheless, he remains the joint leading wicket-taker for Somerset in the tournament with eight wickets in five innings. Averaging at 26.87, he is expected to be their premier bowler in the next encounter against Kent.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Somerset
- Kent to win @ 2.43 (Parimatch)
- Somerset to win @ 1.45 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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