Facts: Ben Dawkins stands as the leading run scorer for Kent with 252 runs in four innings.

James Rew leads Somerset’s run charts in the tournament so far with 312 runs in six innings.

Somerset and Kent have a 3-2 scoreline in their previous five head-to-head matches.

Kent vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Kent’s previous victory over Northamptonshire was rather easy considering the latter were restricted to 243 runs. Kent’s batters did not have to break a sweat in order to chase it down and they finished the chase in 42 overs. Opener Ben Dawkins set the tone for the innings with an unbeaten 111-run ton and Joey Evison, who came in at one-down, was the second leading batter with 82 runs. The other batters managed to make up the deficit and they made it over the line with seven wickets in hand.

Somerset breezed past Sussex in the last encounter where the former scored a mere 243 runs with Finley Hill’s 55 and Joshua Thomas’ 50 were the top contributions of the innings. The bowlers, though, pulled off an absolute miracle as they bundled out the opposition for 153. Tom Lammonby’s five-wicket haul was the spell that changed the course of the game and handed the Taunton-based side a solid 90-run victory.

Kent chance of winning - 45%

Somerset chance of winning - 55%

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Kent vs Somerset Betting Tips

Kent to score high before first dismissal

Ben Dawkins’ arrival has drastically changed Kent’s first wicket in the last five matches and his partnership with Jaydn Denly has absolutely been a success. They opened four of the last five games and the opening wicket posted totals of 58, 52, 155, 18 and 8 runs. Both openers have been prolific and they are expected to put on another competitive stand in the upcoming fixture.

Kent vs Somerset Toss Prediction

In the 2024 season, St Lawrence Ground hosted two matches where the teams batting and fielding first had a 1-1 record. Despite an average first innings total of 195, which was not particularly competitive, the toss winners favored batting first on both occasions and that makes it the top option for the next encounter as well.

Weather Report

Canterbury will be cloudy on the day of the match and the chance of precipitation stands at 20%. The temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

Kent Player List

Harry Finch (c), Ben Compton, Ben Dawkins, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ekansh Singh, Jaydn Denly, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Corey Flintoff, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Tom Rogers, Chris Benjamin, Sam Billings, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Jaskaran Singh, Kashif Ali, Keith Dudgeon, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Will Harby, Mohammed Rizvi.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Dawkins Batter Jaydn Denly All-rounder Joey Evison All-rounder Chris Benjamin Batter Harry Finch (C) Wicket-keeper Ekansh Singh Batter Jack Leaning Batter Mohammed Rizvi Bowler Fred Klaassen Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler Michael Cohen Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent have three defeats in the last five games but they are not in a position to contest against Somerset. Their batting is off the mark and they do not have enough stability to give their rivals a run for their money.

Somerset Player List

James Rew (c), Andrew Umeed, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Banton, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, Craig Overton, Fin Hill, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, Thomas Rew, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, JT Langridge, Matt Henry, Migael Pretorius, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir, Ben Green.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Lammonby Batter Archie Vaughan All-rounder Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder James Rew (C) Wicket-keeper Thomas Rew All-rounder Joshua Thomas Batter Fin Hill Bowler Ben Green All-rounder Kasey Aldridge All-rounder Alfie Ogborne Bowler Jake Ball Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset have had their ups and downs this season but they have four wins leading up to this match and their squad is extremely balanced.

Kent vs Somerset Head-to-Head

Somerset lead their head-to-head tally against Kent with three wins in the previous five encounters in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Kent - 2

Somerset - 3

Kent vs Somerset Betting Odds

Kent to have a better opening partnership than Somerset

Archie Vaughan and Tom Lammonby have had their ups and downs together this season as Somerset’s opening wicket. Their scores of 0, 42 and 36 runs in the last three games do not inspire confidence in their ability to do well in the next game. On the other hand, Kent’s Ben Dawkins and Jaydn Denly have been in a league of their own with totals of 58, 52 and 155 runs in the previous three outings. They are a reliable opening pair for the team and their consistency is truly commendable which makes them the favorites to achieve a superior first partnership in the upcoming fixture.

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Kent vs Somerset Best Batters

Ben Dawkins to be Kent’s Best Batter

As predicted for the last match, Ben Dawkins emerged as the leading batter for Kent with a 111-run century, and he has now surpassed all the other batters to claim the top spot. He has 252 runs in four innings, including one ton and a half-century. With an exceptional average of 84.00, he is expected to come out on top once again.

James Rew to be Somerset’s Best Batter

James Rew scored 29 runs in the last game against Sussex before losing his wicket and even though he was not among the top scorers, he has extended his lead overall with 312 runs in six innings. He has one ton and two half-centuries under his belt so far, and his average of 78.00 is remarkable, making him the top contender for the upcoming fixture as well.

Kent vs Somerset Best Bowlers

Jaydn Denly to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Jaydn Denly was tied for second place in the previous match against Northamptonshire where he picked two wickets in four overs along with an economy rate of 4.75. He has five wickets in three innings so far, and his average of 20.40 is the best of the team which makes him the favorite against Somerset.

Alfie Ogborne to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Alfie Ogborne went wicketless in the previous game against Sussex where he delivered eight overs. Nevertheless, he remains the joint leading wicket-taker for Somerset in the tournament with eight wickets in five innings. Averaging at 26.87, he is expected to be their premier bowler in the next encounter against Kent.