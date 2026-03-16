Facts: Ben Dawkins is the leading run-getter for Kent in the tournament with 257 runs in five innings.

Yorkshire’s Imam-ul-Haq is the second highest run scorer of the One Day Cup with 513 runs in six innings.

Kent lead their head-to-head tally against Yorkshire with a 4-1 scoreline in the previous five games.

Kent vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Kent’s volatile performances make them an unreliable team, and they were trashed by Somerset in the previous encounter. The Canterbury outfit kicked off the game with a 269-run stand where opener Jaydn Denly and skipper Harry Finch were the top contributors with 65 and 48 runs, respectively. The target was quite mediocre and it did not put enough pressure on the opposition. Although the bowlers gave it their best shot, they failed to curtail Somerset and suffered a four-wicket pasting in the end.

Yorkshire are, undoubtedly, the most invincible team in the competition and they had no trouble overcoming Sussex last time out. After allowing the latter to post 286 runs on the board, Yorkshire’s batters took over and went absolutely hammer and tongs - opener Imam-ul-Haq’s 106 was the standout performance while James Wharton was a close second, having scored 85 runs. The remaining batters did just enough to get the team over the line and they comfortably cruised to victory with six wickets to spare.

Kent chance of winning - 32%

Yorkshire chance of winning - 68%

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Kent vs Yorkshire Betting Tips

Yorkshire to score over 31.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Throughout the course of Yorkshire’s campaign, Adam Lyth has been the weak link in their opening wicket while Imam-ul-Haq’s consistency makes him the most dependable batter of the tournament by far. In the last five matches, they added 11, 47, 59, 22 and 16 runs to the first wicket. The bookmakers endorse the duo regardless of their ups and downs, and they will certainly bring the big guns to their final group stage match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kent Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Yorkshire Opening Partnership to be Over 31.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Kent vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction

The surface at St Lawrence Ground is quite conducive to the batters, and big scores are supported at the venue. Although the previous encounter held here between Kent and Somerset saw the former lose while batting first, the toss winning side will continue to favor setting the target in the next outing as well.

Weather Report

Canterbury will experience heavily overcast conditions but the chance of precipitation is as low as 20%. The temperature is going to remain around 24 degrees Celsius.

Kent Player List

Harry Finch (c), Ben Compton, Ben Dawkins, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ekansh Singh, Jaydn Denly, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Corey Flintoff, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Tom Rogers, Chris Benjamin, Sam Billings, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Jaskaran Singh, Kashif Ali, Keith Dudgeon, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Will Harby, Mohammed Rizvi.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Dawkins Batter Jaydn Denly All-rounder Joey Evison All-rounder Chris Benjamin Batter Harry Finch (C) Wicket-keeper Ekansh Singh Batter Jack Leaning Batter Mohammed Rizvi Bowler Fred Klaassen Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler Michael Cohen Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent lost three of the last five matches and their inconsistent batting displays are largely to blame for that.

Yorkshire Player List

Dom Bess (c), Abdullah Shafique, Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Imam-ul-Haq, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, William Luxton, George Hill, Jawad Akhtar, Jordan Thompson, Will Sutherland, Yash Vagadia, Finlay Bean, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Jonny Bairstow, Noah Kelly, Adil Rashid, Alexander Wade, Ben Coad, Ben Sears, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Jack White, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Buckingham, Matt Milnes, Will O'Rourke.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Imam-ul-Haq Batter James Wharton Batter William Luxton Batter George Hill Bowler Harry Duke Wicket-keeper Dom Bess (C) Bowler Matt Milnes Bowler Daniel Moriarty Bowler Ben Coad Bowler Jack White Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire are formidable with both bat and ball, and they are in a league of their own this season.

Kent vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head

Kent have a formidable record against Yorkshire with four victories in the last five head-to-head encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Kent - 4

Yorkshire - 1

Kent vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Kent @ 1.57 (Parimatch)

Both sides have competitive opening wickets in the tournament so far and, coincidentally, both opening pairs experienced setbacks in their respective last games. Kent’s Ben Dawkins and Jaydn Denly secured totals of 17, 58 and 52 runs in the previous three games. Their counterparts at Yorkshire, Adam Lyth and Imam-ul-Haq, posted stands of 11, 47 and 59 runs in the three matches prior to this. Although it is expected to be a close contest, Yorkshire’s openers are backed to get the better of Kent in this aspect.

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Kent vs Yorkshire Best Batters

Ben Dawkins to be Kent’s Best Batter

Ben Dawkins was not the top scorer against Somerset last time around as he was dismissed for five but he continues to be their leading run scorer overall, having amassed 257 runs in five innings. He has one ton and a half-century under his belt, and his average of 64.25 is outstanding which makes him the top choice for the next game as well.

Imam-ul-Haq to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

As predicted, Imam-ul-Haq was the top run-getter for Yorkshire in the previous match versus Sussex where he notched up yet another century with 106 runs. He is their top batter in the tournament with a whopping 513 runs in six innings, including three tons and two half-centuries. With an exceptional average of 102.60, he is anticipated to be their standout batter once again.

Kent vs Yorkshire Best Bowlers

Jaydn Denly to be Kent’s Best Bowler

The predicted for the last match panned out as expected considering Jaydn Denly emerged as the top wicket-taker for Kent, and he was tied for the position with a two-wicket haul in 7.3 overs and an economy rate of 5.46. He is also tied for second place overall with seven wickets in four innings and an average of 20.42, the best of the team. He is expected to come out on top against Yorkshire, too.

Matt Milnes to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

Matt Milnes went all out in the last game as he captured a remarkable seven-for against Sussex during his ten-over spell, including an economy rate of 3.80. He claimed the top spot among the team’s bowlers with 12 wickets in five innings and an excellent average of 13.83, making him the top contender against Kent in the upcoming fixture.