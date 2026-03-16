Facts: Marcus Harris and Michael Jones are the joint leading batters for Lancashire this season with 224 runs in four innings.

Will Rhodes is the top batter and bowler for Durham so far with 312 runs and 11 wickets in five innings.

Lancashire have a 3-2 record against Durham in the last five head-to-head encounters.

Lancashire vs Durham Chances of Winning

Lancashire have had no respite whatsoever as they suffered their third defeat on the trot in the previous game against Kent. The latter posted 315 runs on the board while batting first and Lancashire’s batters had their work cut out and they fell short by a small margin in the end. Josh Bohannon and Marcus Harris in the top order managed to anchor the team’s innings with knocks of 133 and 54 runs, respectively, while the rest of the batters were not nearly as competitive. They were eventually bundled out for 293 runs by the 48th over which resulted in a 22-run defeat.

Durham have had some tough luck as well considering they come into this match on the back of two successive defeats, and their last game was against Northamptonshire. The latter, having chosen to bat first, scored a huge total of 321 runs. This put pressure on Durham and the batters had a difficult time chasing down the score. They collapsed for a measly total of 171 runs with absolutely no standout performances with the bat, having been trounced by 150 runs.

Lancashire chance of winning - 42%

Durham chance of winning - 58%

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Lancashire vs Durham Betting Tips

Durham to score low before first dismissal

Emilio Gay is Durham’s linchpin this season and in the five games they have played thus far, he has led the innings alongside Alex Lees, Ollie Robinson and Scott Borthwick. They have set up stands of 4, 1, 38, 12 and 0 runs together. However, it is clear that they are not in a position to improve immediately which puts them at a disadvantage for the next game as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lancashire Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Durham Opening Partnership to be Under 28.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Lancashire vs Durham Toss Prediction

A single One Day International match has been held at Aigburth in the past where the fielding side emerged victorious after chasing down a total of 115 runs. There are limited records at this venue and that makes it a difficult choice for the toss winner. However, based on the outcome of the ODI, the sides will vie to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Liverpool will be partially cloudy on the day of the fixture with a negligible 10% chance of a downpour. The temperature is predicted to reach 19 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Player List

Marcus Harris (c), Arav Shetty, Ashton Turner, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Keshana Fonseka, Michael Jones, Rocky Flintoff, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Tom Aspinwall, George Bell, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Anderson Phillip, Charlie Barnard, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Ollie Sutton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Luke Hands.

Predicted Playing XI

Michael Jones All-rounder George Bell Wicket-keeper Josh Bohannon Batter Marcus Harris (C) Batter Harry Singh Batter George Balderson All-rounder Arav Shetty Batter Ollie Sutton Bowler Luke Hands Bowler Tom Bailey Bowler Charlie Barnard Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire are on a three-match losing streak at the moment and their batting order is not balanced considering their top order does the bulk of the scoring with the likes of Marcus Harris and Michael Jones.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Ollie Robinson, Ben McKinney, Emilio Gay, Graham Clark, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, James Neesham, Mitchell Killeen, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, Will Rhodes, Zakary Foulkes, David Bedingham, Brendan Doggett, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Codi Yusuf, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, James Minto, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Neil Wagner, Samuel Conners, Haydon Mustard, Luke Robinson, Archie Bailey.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees (C) Batter Emilio Gay Batter Will Rhodes Batter David Bedingham Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Ben Raine Bowler George Drissell Bowler Codi Yusuf Bowler Luke Robinson All-rounder Archie Bailey Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham’s batters and bowlers have pulled their weight this season which makes them a balanced, reliable side. Despite the two defeats prior to this fixture, they have the strength to come back in better form.

Lancashire vs Durham Head-to-Head

Lancashire have the edge over Durham in their head-to-head tally with three wins in the previous five matches.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Lancashire - 3

Durham - 2

Lancashire vs Durham Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Durham’s first wicket has undergone a great deal of changes in the tournament so far with Emilio Gay as their mainstay, having opened with both Alex Lees and Ollie Robinson in the last three matches. They secured subpar scores of 4, 1 and 38 runs while their counterparts at Lancashire are in a league of their own. Michael Jones and George Bell, despite having experienced a slight downtrend in the last game, have posted stands of 4, 157 and 43 runs in the previous three encounters. The latter are certainly more dependable in this regard and will be expected to achieve a superior result in the upcoming game.

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Lancashire vs Durham Best Batters

Marcus Harris to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Marcus Harris scored his second half-century of the season in the previous game versus Kent with 54 runs. He is the joint leading batter for the team overall with 224 runs in four innings and an average of 56.00. He has two half-centuries under his belt and will be expected to come out on top in the upcoming game.

Will Rhodes to be Durham’s Best Batter

Will Rhodes was among the top scorers for Durham during the last outing versus Northamptonshire, having been dismissed for 21 runs. He is the team’s top run scorer overall with 312 runs in five innings and an average of 62.40, including a century and two 50s. He is the top pick to be their standout batter in the next encounter.

Lancashire vs Durham Best Bowlers

Arav Shetty to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

Arav Shetty was tied for second place in the previous game versus Kent where he picked a single wicket in his ten-over spell and achieved an economy rate of 8.10. He has a total of eight wickets in four innings and an average of 25.12, the best of the team. As their leading bowler overall, he is anticipated to be their premier bowler in the upcoming fixture.

Will Rhodes to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Will Rhodes delivered seven overs in the last game against Northamptonshire which yielded one wicket and an economy rate of 8.85. However, he stands as their leading wicket-taker overall with 11 wickets in five innings and has an impressive bowling average of 22.45. He remains the top choice against Lancashire as well.