Facts: Skipper Marcus Harris is Lancashire’s leading run scorer with 273 runs in six innings.

Sam Robson leads Middlesex’s run charts with 423 runs in seven innings so far.

Lancashire vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Lancashire have had absolutely no luck on their side as they come into this game on the back of a five-match losing streak, and their previous defeat against Warwickshire was entirely their own doing. Having batted first, Lancashire posted 249 runs on the board with top contributions from George Bell, Keshana Fonseka, Marcus Harris and Arav Shetty who scored 46, 43, 41 and 40 runs, respectively. The total was not a defensible one and the bowlers struggled to hold off Warwickshire’s advance, eventually conceding defeat by a five-wicket margin.

Middlesex, in contrast, are in form as they take on Lancashire since they have two back-to-back victories prior to this fixture. They beat Northamptonshire with ease in the previous outing, having restricted the latter to a mere 189-run total. Although Middlesex gifted one wicket too many during their chase, they overcame the target with the help of Sam Robson’s 67, Ben Geddes’ 51 and Ryan Higgins’ 48. They surpassed the total with four wickets to spare.

Lancashire chance of winning - 37%

Middlesex chance of winning - 63%

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Lancashire vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Middlesex to score low before first dismissal

Middlesex have achieved a mixture of results this season but whether they win by a landslide or lose terribly, the first wicket has made absolutely no difference to their performance whatsoever. Even though Joe Cracknell and Joshua De Caires have had all season to settle in and find their feet, they have let the team down time and again with substandard opening scores. In the last five games, the duo set up stands of 1, 1, 1, 12 and 2 runs before the first dismissal. It is a no-brainer that they cannot be relied upon to lay down a strong foundation for Middlesex.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lancashire Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Middlesex Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Lancashire vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

In the 2024 season, Old Trafford hosted two matches where the teams batting and fielding first took one win apiece. The vote was also split 1-1 for the teams wanting to bat and field first but the average first innings total of 235 was not a daunting target in the slightest. Chasing will be the toss winner’s preference in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Light rain is predicted at Manchester with a 45% chance of precipitation, and the temperature will go up to 20 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Player List

Marcus Harris (c), Arav Shetty, Ashton Turner, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Keshana Fonseka, Michael Jones, Rocky Flintoff, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Tom Aspinwall, George Bell, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Anderson Phillip, Charlie Barnard, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Ollie Sutton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Luke Hands, Joseph Moores.

Predicted Playing XI

Michael Jones All-rounder George Bell Wicket-keeper Keshana Fonseka Batter Marcus Harris (C) Batter Harry Singh Batter Joseph Moores All-rounder George Balderson All-rounder Arav Shetty Batter Jack Blatherwick Bowler Luke Hands Bowler Tom Aspinwall Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire’s batting displays are insufficient and mediocre, and their campaign as a whole is forgettable.

Middlesex Player List

Ben Geddes (c), Aaryan Sawant, Joshua De Caires, Kane Williamson, Leus du Plooy, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Sebastian Morgan, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Stephen Eskinazi, Blake Cullen, Dane Paterson, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Josh Little, Naavya Sharma, Noah Cornwell, Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Helm, Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Cracknell Wicket-keeper Joshua De Caires Batter Sam Robson Batter Ben Geddes (C) Batter Jack Davies Batter Luke Hollman Bowler Nathan Fernandes All-rounder Toby Roland-Jones Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler Josh Little Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex have four wins in the last five matches and they are a powerhouse with the bat. Although their top order has been underperforming, the rest of their batting lineup has immense firepower.

Lancashire vs Middlesex Head-to-Head

Lancashire have a slight edge over Middlesex in the last five matches with three victories to their credit.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Lancashire - 3

Middlesex - 2

Lancashire vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex @ 1.77 (Parimatch)

Joe Cracknell and Joshua De Caires have made absolutely no headway as Middlesex’s opening pair, and they have opened for the team during the entirety of their campaign. In the last three matches, they set up totals of 1, 1 and 1 before the first dismissal, and their inability to improve is rather evident. Lancashire are not particularly great in this regard either but Michael Jones and George Bell have the potential to set up a big stand, having added 0, 61 and 4 runs to the first wicket in the previous three outings. Both sides have got their work cut out but Lancashire’s openers have the potential to outdo Middlesex’s first wicket in the next game.

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Lancashire vs Middlesex Best Batters

Marcus Harris to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Marcus Harris was the second leading batter for Lancashire in the previous game against Warwickshire, having scored 43 runs. He extended his lead as the team’s leading run-getter overall with 273 runs in six innings, including two half-centuries. His average of 45.50 is among the best of the lot and he is expected to lead the charge against Middlesex.

Sam Robson to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

As predicted for the last game, Sam Robson was the leading run scorer for Middlesex against Northamptonshire with a 67-run half-century. He has 423 runs in seven innings thus far, furthering his lead as their top batter. Moreover, he has an average of 70.50 which makes him the favorite against Lancashire as well.

Lancashire vs Middlesex Best Bowlers

Jack Blatherwick to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

Jack Blatherwick took part in his first game of the present tournament and emerged as the top wicket-taker right away as he captured a four-wicket haul in ten overs, including one maiden and an economy rate of 4.80. His average of 12.00 is mighty impressive and he remains the top contender for the upcoming fixture, too.

Henry Brookes to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Henry Brookes delivered 4.1 overs in the last encounter against Northamptonshire where he claimed a single wicket with an economy rate of 6.96. He leads their bowling attack with a total of 11 wickets under his belt in seven innings, and his average of 25.27 is remarkable. He is anticipated to come out on top in the next encounter.