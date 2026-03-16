Facts: Lancashire’s Marcus Harris is the third leading batter of the County Championship Division Two this season with 945 runs in 17 innings.

Northamptonshire’s Saif Zaib is the second leading run scorer of the Division Two with 1047 runs in 18 innings.

Lancashire have a 3-2 scoreline against Northamptonshire in the last five One Day Cup encounters.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Lancashire returned to losing ways during their last County encounter against Glamorgan where the latter batted first to post 261 runs on the board. Lancashire responded with a mere 137 runs which was not nearly enough, and their entire batting order was rendered useless. Glamorgan took the opportunity to add 348 additional runs before declaring and this made it impossible for Lancashire to catch up. The James Anderson-led side were much better with the bat in the final innings but it was too little, too late; Luke Wells’ 102 was the top contribution from the team while Marcus Harris’ 61 was a close second. In the end, they were bundled out for 318 and they conceded defeat by a massive margin of 154 runs. The team were on a two-match winning streak prior to that and this defeat marked their third one of the campaign.

Northamptonshire exercised damage limitation as they took on Derbyshire in the previous match and allowed the latter to score 377 runs while batting first. However, Northamptonshire were prolific with the bat since they responded by securing a 550-run stand in the second innings - the lower order were particularly fruitful as Justin Broad and Rob Keogh were centurions with 171 and 125* runs, respectively. Skipper and opener Luke Procter was next in line with 71 runs while George Bartlett made a 66-run contribution. The bowlers were pulling their weight since Derbyshire were 185/5 in the third innings before a lack of time thwarted a result.

Lancashire chance of winning - 59%

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 41%

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Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Lancashire to score low before first dismissal

Luke Wells and Keaton Jennings have been the mainstay openers for Lancashire in the County Championship this season but their partnership has deteriorated over the course of the season. In the last five County matches, the pair posted underwhelming scores of 4, 5, 28, 8, 5, 60, 119, 74 and 25 runs. Since there was a very sharp and noticeable decline in their performance during their campaign, they are not expected to put on a massive score in the next match either.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lancashire Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Northamptonshire Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

There are no records at Sedbergh School since major tournaments are yet to be hosted at the venue.

Weather Report

A slight 25% chance of rain is predicted at Sedbergh on match day along with light rain and a maximum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Player List

Arav Shetty, Ashton Turner, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Keshana Fonseka, Marcus Harris, Michael Jones, Rocky Flintoff, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Tom Aspinwall, George Bell, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Anderson Phillip, Charlie Barnard, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Ollie Sutton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells All-rounder Keaton Jennings Batter Josh Bohannon Batter Marcus Harris Batter Matthew Hurst Batter Phil Salt Wicket-keeper Chris Green All-rounder George Balderson All-rounder Jack Blatherwick Bowler Tom Hartley Bowler James Anderson Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire have a powerful batting lineup, and their top order is particularly brilliant. Their bowling, too, has strengthened with James Anderson, Tom Hartley and Chris Green on their roster.

Northamptonshire Player List

Arush Buchake, George Bartlett, James Sales, Matthew Breetzke, Tim Robinson, Aadi Sharma, David Willey, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Luke Procter, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Ben Sanderson, Dominic Leech, Freddie Heldreich, George Scrimshaw, Harry Conway, Liam Guthrie, Lloyd Pope, Nirvan Ramesh, Raphael Weatherall, Tiaan Louw, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Luke Procter Batter Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper James Sales Batter George Bartlett Batter Saif Zaib All-rounder Justin Broad Bowler Rob Keogh All-rounder George Scrimshaw Bowler Liam Guthrie Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have a strong batting department but their inconsistent is the biggest problem.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head

Lancashire have the upper hand against Northamptonshire with three wins in the last five head-to-head games.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Lancashire - 3

Northamptonshire - 2

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire

Both sides have struggled in terms of opening partnerships this season but Lancashire are particularly awful in this respect since Luke Wells and Keaton Jennings have been entirely off the mark. In the last three County games, they secured totals of 4, 5, 28, 8, 5 and 60 runs together. Northamptonshire’s Ricardo Vasconcelos and Luke Procter are only marginally better with stands of 21, 54, 10 and 25 runs in the last three matches in the County Championship. Despite that, the bookmakers are confident the latter will attain a superior first partnership in the upcoming fixture.

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Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Best Batters

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Keaton Jennings was the second leading batter for Lancashire in the County Championship this season with 876 runs in 21 innings and an average of 43.80. This includes two centuries and a whopping four half-centuries which makes the opener the favorite for the upcoming game as well.

Saif Zaib to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Saif Zaib stands as the top contributor for Northamptonshire in the County Championship this season, having garnered an impressive 1047 runs in just 18 innings. He has five centuries and four half-centuries under his belt along with an exceptional average of 61.58, making him the top contender for the upcoming fixture.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Best Bowlers

Tom Hartley to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

Tom Hartley was the leading wicket-taker in Lancashire’s County game against Gloucestershire where he bagged a six-for in the first innings and a fifer in the second. He has 26 wickets in 11 innings and despite a rather high average of 34.26, he is expected to come out on top in the next match against Northamptonshire.

Liam Guthrie to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Liam Guthrie is the top bowler for Northamptonshire in the present County season with 29 wickets in 17 innings so far. He has a less-than-ideal average of 36.93 in the tournament but as their most consistent bowler, he is the top choice against Lancashire in the first game of the One Day Cup.