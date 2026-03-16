Facts: Opener Michael Jones is the leading run scorer for Lancashire with 254 runs in five innings.

Warwickshire’s Tazeem Chaudry Ali is the third leading bowler of the One Day Cup with 12 wickets in four innings so far.

Lancashire and Warwickshire are tied with two victories each in the previous five head-to-head fixtures.

Lancashire vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Lancashire were exceptional with the bat in the previous outing against Durham where they notched up an impressive 320-run stand. Josh Bohannon and George Bell were the only consequential players as they added 106 and 104 runs, respectively, to the scoreboard. Despite this massive target, the bowlers found themselves unable to defend the score and they allowed Durham to surpass the total. Tom Aspinwall’s three-wicket haul and Tom Bailey’s two wickets were not enough and they ended up losing by a margin of four wickets.

Warwickshire, on the other hand, overcame Somerset in the last encounter where the latter posted a competitive score of 309 runs. Even though Warwickshire had their work cut out during their chase, their entirely lineup pitched in to help the team overhaul the target; Jake Lintott, Rob Yates, Kai Smith, Zen Malik and Hamza Shaikh pulled their weight as they scored 50, 47, 45*, 44 and 44 runs, respectively. Despite losing a lot of wickets in the process of the hunt, Warwickshire emerged victorious by a three-wicket margin.

Lancashire chance of winning - 35%

Warwickshire chance of winning - 65%

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Lancashire vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Lancashire to score high before first dismissal

Lancashire’s first wicket has been a powerhouse this season with Michael Jones and George Bell opening for the team right from the start. In the last five matches that the team has played, they have secured remarkable partnerships of 61, 4, 157, 43 and 18 runs. Given their form and their ability to maintain an upswing in momentum, they are expected to do well in the next game as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lancashire Opening Partnership to be Over 25.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Warwickshire Opening Partnership to be Over 25.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Lancashire vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

Aigburth is a fielding friendly track and in the previous match between Lancashire and Durham at this venue, the latter elected to field first. It paid off quite well given that they chased down a 300+ target by a considerable margin. Based on the outcome of this encounter, the toss winning side will be inclined to chase in the upcoming fixture as well.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests a 25% possibility of rain and light showers are expected to cause disruptions. The temperature will go up to 17 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Player List

Marcus Harris (c), Arav Shetty, Ashton Turner, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Keshana Fonseka, Michael Jones, Rocky Flintoff, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Tom Aspinwall, George Bell, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Anderson Phillip, Charlie Barnard, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Ollie Sutton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Luke Hands, Joseph Moores.

Predicted Playing XI

Michael Jones All-rounder George Bell Wicket-keeper Josh Bohannon Batter Marcus Harris (C) Batter Harry Singh Batter Joseph Moores All-rounder George Balderson All-rounder Arav Shetty Batter Tom Aspinwall Bowler Tom Bailey Bowler Charlie Barnard Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire come into this game on the back of four successive defeats and they are not in a position to give Warwickshire a run for their money.

Warwickshire Player List

Ed Barnard (c), Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Zen Malik, Beau Webster, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Vansh Jani, Alex Davies, Kai Smith, Tom Latham, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Corey Rocchiccioli, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ed Barnard, Ethan Bamber, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Tazeem Ali, Vishwa Fernando.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Ed Barnard (C) All-rounder Zen Malik Batter Alex Davies Batter Hamza Shaikh Batter Kai Smith Wicket-keeper Vansh Jani Batter Jake Lintott Bowler Michael Booth Bowler Ethan Bamber Bowler Oliver Hannon-Dalby Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire’s performances have been erratic this season but their bowling attack is brilliant. There is room for improvement in their batting consistency.

Lancashire vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

Lancashire and Warwickshire share the spoils with a 2-2 scoreline in the previous five head-to-head encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Lancashire - 2

Warwickshire - 2

No Result - 1

Lancashire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Warwickshire

Lancashire and Warwickshire have both had strong opening wickets this season and their success makes it a tough contest. The former’s openers, Michael Jones and George Bell, have secured totals of 61, 4 and 157 runs in the previous three outings while Rob Yates and Ed Barnard added 36, 35 and 97 runs to Warwickshire’s first wicket in the last three games. Nevertheless, Lancashire are absolutely explosive in this department and that makes them the favorites for the next match.

Lancashire vs Warwickshire List a Aigburth, null Lancashire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.814 Bet Now! Warwickshire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Lancashire vs Warwickshire Best Batters

Josh Bohannon to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

In the last encounter with Durham, Josh Bohannon emerged as the leading run-getter for Lancashire with 106 runs, marking his second ton of the season. He is now the second leading batter for the team with 247 runs in five innings and an average of 49.40, and his present form makes him the top contender against Warwickshire as well.

Alex Davies to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Alex Davies was not the top scorer for Warwickshire during the last match versus Somerset, having notched up 17 runs before his dismissal. However, he is the second leading batter for the team with 178 runs in five innings and an average of 35.60, and his consistency makes him the top pick for the next encounter, too.

Lancashire vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

Arav Shetty to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

Arav Shetty picked a single wicket in his full quota of ten overs during the last game against Durham where he achieved an economy rate of 5.80. He has a total of nine wickets in five innings, making him Lancashire’s top bowler overall. Averaging at 28.77, he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming game.

Tazeem Chaudry Ali to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Tazeem Chaudry Ali delivered fewer overs than the other bowlers in the last game against Somerset but was still tied for the top spot as he claimed two wickets in seven overs. He is their leading wicket-taker with 12 wickets in four innings and an exceptional average of 16.91 which makes him the leading choice once again against Lancashire.