Facts: Leicestershire's Shan Masood has scored back-to-back fifties in the Domestic One-Day Cup 2025

One hundred and three fifties were hit by Essex batter in their last match against Surrey

Charlie Bennet of Essex registered a five-fer against Surrey on Thursday

Leicestershire vs Essex Chance of Winning

Leicestershire are ranked fourth in the Group A of England Domestic One-Day Cup 2025. They have won and lost two matches each. Essex, on the other hand, have won just one of their four matches so far. They defeated Surrey by 244 runs in their last outing. However, that does not mean that Leicestershire have completely changed their fortune with that game as Surrey have leaked almost 300 runs in each of their matches so far in the tournament.

Despite Essex's big win in their last game, we are backing Leicestershire to emerge victorious on Sunday. The reason behind is simple - Essex have failed to chase or defend targets. For example, they flunked defending 286 against Hampshire, and then also failed to chase down 284 against Nottinghamshire. The same is not the case with Leicestershire. They have done consistently well with the bat. They also bundled out Nottinghamshire for 209 in 38 overs while defending 334. However, a better performance from the bowling department can make them a force to reckon.

Leicestershire chances of winning - 60%

Essex chances of winning - 40%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Pakistan international Shan Masood scored 57 runs off 81 balls as his team was restricted to 252 in 48.4 overs. Only two other batters from the team could score over 25 runs for Leicestershire in the match. Masood scored a fifty in his second-last outing against Nottinghamshire as well. The southpaw scored 35 against Gloucestershire, and 27 against Surrey in his side’s tournament opener.

Cutis Campher was on fire for Essex in his first outing of the Domestic One-Day Cup 2025. He scored unbeaten 123 runs off just 68 balls in an innings which consisted of 12 fours and six maximums. The Ireland international is high on confidence and would be looking for another blazing knock against Leicestershire on Sunday. High returns can be on the cards if you are placing a bet on the 26-year-old.

Leicestershire vs Essex Toss Prediction

The match between Leicestershire and Essex would be first at the Grace Road in the ongoing England Domestic One-Day Cup 2025. The day game and a fresh pitch could tempt the team winning the toss to opt to bat first.

Weather Report

Weather predictions say it could be partly cloudy in Leicester on Sunday, August 17. With a humidity level of 71 percent, the temperature will hover around 23 degree celsius. The wind speed will go up to 16 km/h.

Leicestershire News & Player List

Leicestershire Player List

Ian Holland, Soloman Budinger, Lewis Hill, Shan Masood, Peter Handscomb (c), Ben Cox (wk), Liam Trevaskis, Ben Mike, Tom Scriven, Chris Wright, Alex Green, Rishi Patel, Sam Wood, Chris Lewis

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel/Ian Holland All-rounder Soloman Budinger Batter Lewis Hill All-rounder Shan Masood Batter Peter Handscomb (c) Batter Ben Cox (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Ben Mike All-rounder Liam Trevaskis Bowler Chris Wright Bowler Alex Green Bowler Tom Scriven Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire kicked off their campaign with a six-wicket win over Surrey before going down against Gloucestershire by three wickets. They defeated Nottinghamshire by 124 runs in their third match before losing to Hampshire by seven wickets.

Essex News & Player List

Essex Player List

Robin Das, Matthew Critchley, Tom Westley (c), Charlie Allison, Luc Benkenstein, Curtis Campher, Simon Harmer, Simon Fernandes (wk), Jamal Richards, Charlie Bennett, Jamie Porter, Noah Thain, Shane Snater, Nick Browne

Predicted Playing XI

Robin Das Batter Matthew Critchley Batter Tom Westley (c) Batter Charlie Allison Batter Luc Benkenstein All-rounder Curtis Campher All-rounder Simon Harmer All-rounder Simon Fernandes (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Jamal Richards Bowler Charlie Bennett Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex lost each of their first three matches before beating Surrey by 244 runs in their last match. Two of their three losses have come while defending.

Leicestershire vs Essex Head to Head

Leicestershire have won each of their last three matches against Essex.

Head to Head

Matches: 5

Leicestershire Won: 3

Essex Won: 1

No Result: 1

(Last five games)

Leicestershire vs Essex Betting Odds

Leicestershire to score over 23.5 ruins before fall of first wicket @ 1.83 (Pari Match)

Leicestershire opening pairs have failed to give good starts to their team so far in the Domestic One-Day Cup 2025. Ian Holland was dismissed for a duck even before any score on the board against Hampshire. Leicestershire posted 333/8 in their second-last match, but the opening partnership between Soloman Budinger and Ravi Patel accounted for four runs only. The first wicket fell with no run on the board again in their third-last match against Gloucestershire. Patel and Budinger partnered for 69 runs in their team's tournament opener against Surrey. Having failed to forge a handy opening partnership in the last three matches, Leicestershire openers would aim to be watchful against Essex and score at least 24 runs together. Essex have allowed opposition openers to partner for more than 50 runs in two out of three matches so far.

Leicestershire vs Essex List a Grace Road, null Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Essex Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.13 Bet Now!

Leicestershire vs Essex Top Batters

Ben Cox to be Leicestershire's top batter

Leicestershire wicketkeeper-batter Ben Cox scored 55 off 59 balls against Hampshire in his last outing. The 33-year-old experienced campaigner also scored 61 off 61 against Gloucestershire and unbeaten 38 in the series-opener against Surrey. We can expect him to be amongst runs once again.

Tom Westley to be Essex's top batter

Essex captain Tom Westley has shown consistency in the Domestic One-Day Cup 2025. He has scores of 43, 61, 28 and 10 so far. The 36-year-old veteran batter played a total of 124 List A matches and scored 4174 runs at an average of 37.60.

Leicestershire vs Essex Top Bowlers

Liam Trevaskis to be Leicestershire's top bowler

Liam Trevaskis has done decently well for Leicestershire in the Domestic One-Day Cup 2025. In four matches so far, the 26-year-old has picked seven wickets at an average of 24.57. The left-arm spinner picked a five-fer against Nottinghamshire.

Charlie Barnard to be Essex's top bowler

Charlie Bennett to be Essex’s top bowler

Charlie Bennett picked a five-wicket-haul against Surrey in his last outing. He bowled 9.4 overs and gave away just 36 runs as Surrey were rolled over for 173 while chasing 418. Bennett has also picked at least two wickets in three of his other four matches this season.