Facts: Leicestershire’s Alex Green is the leading wicket-taker of the One Day Cup so far with ten wickets in two innings.

Wicket-keeper batter Tom Moores is the top run scorer for Nottinghamshire with 170 runs in three innings thus far.

Nottinghamshire have a dominant 4-1 scoreline against Leicestershire in the last five matches.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Leicestershire conceded defeat against Gloucestershire in the last match despite having posted 285 runs on the board while batting first. Skipper Peter Handscomb led the innings with an impressive 107-run ton and wicket-keeper batter Ben Cox contributed a valuable 61 runs. The middle order brought stability to the innings but it was not quite enough since the opposition did not have much trouble during their chase. Alex Green’s fifer was remarkable but the team still failed to curtail Gloucestershire which resulted in a three-wicket defeat.

Nottinghamshire were completely off the mark in the last game against Derbyshire where the latter were allowed to secure a whopping 341-run stand. Naturally, Nottinghamshire struggled as the visitors during their chase; opener Ben Slater top-scored with 68 runs and the rest of their batting order did not quite contribute enough with such a massive target to reach. By the 39th over, they found themselves all out for 214 runs and the Nottingham-rooted team ended up losing by a 127-run margin.

Leicestershire chance of winning - 59%

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 41%

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Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Nottinghamshire to score over 29.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Haseeb Hameed has not pulled his weight for Nottinghamshire’s first wicket in the tournament so far which has impacted his partnership with Ben Slater. In the previous three encounters, the pair secured stands of 18, 39 and 22 runs before the first dismissal. Although there is room for improvement going forward, skipper Haseeb Hameed is due to come into his own and that gives them the potential to be explosive in the next game.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

Leicestershire and Surrey faced each other at Kibworth Cricket Club Ground last year and that was the only fixture held at the venue in the 2024 season. The former elected to field first but failed to chase down a dominant total of 296 runs. Moreover, in both One Day Internationals held at the venue so far, the teams batting first emerged victorious which will make it the top strategy in the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

Kibworth will be partially cloudy on match day with a slight 10% chance of rain and a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius.

Leicestershire Player List

Peter Handscomb (c), Rishi Patel, Shan Masood, Sol Budinger, Ben Green, Ben Mike, Ian Holland, Logan van Beek, Louis Kimber, Tom Scriven, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Lewis Hill, Alex Green, Chris Wright, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Matt Salisbury, Rehan Ahmed, Roman Walker, Sam Wood.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Sol Budinger Batter Shan Masood Batter Lewis Hill Batter Peter Handscomb (C) Batter Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Ian Holland All-rounder Tom Scriven All-rounder Liam Trevaskis Bowler Chris Wright Bowler Alex Green Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire’s top order is powerful but inconsistent, and they have a solid middle order with the likes of Peter Handscomb and Ben Cox.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Lyndon James, Robert Lord, Samuel Seecharan, Ishan Kishan, Joe Clarke, Kyle Verreynne, Tom Moores, Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Conor McKerr, Dillon Pennington, Farhan Ahmed, Fergus O'Neill, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Liam Patterson-White, Matthew Montgomery, Mohammad Abbas, Olly Stone, Sam King, Tom Giles, Daniel Sams, Joe Pocklington.

Predicted Playing XI

Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Ben Slater Batter Jack Haynes Batter Samuel Seecharan Batter Lyndon James All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Daniel Sams All-rounder Joe Pocklington Bowler Robert Lord All-rounder Brett Hutton Bowler James Hayes Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire’s batters have got their work cut out, especially after their performance in the previous game. Their bowlers, too, need to work on giving away fewer runs.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

Nottinghamshire have a daunting 4-1 record against Leicestershire in the last five head-to-head games in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Leicestershire - 1

Nottinghamshire - 4

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire @ 1.67 (Parimatch)

Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger are either a hit or a miss, and that makes them inconsistent and unpredictable. In Leicestershire’s previous two games, they secured totals of 0 and 69 runs which shows that they are an unstable opening wicket. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire’s Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater have posted mediocre totals of 18, 39 and 22 runs together in the last three matches. Nevertheless, their consistency puts them in a better position to achieve a superior first partnership in the upcoming fixture.

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Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Peter Handscomb to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

As predicted for the previous outing against Gloucestershire, Peter Handscomb emerged as the top scorer for Leicestershire with a 107-run century. He is the team’s leading batter overall with 130 runs in two innings, and the skipper is expected to keep the momentum going into the next match.

Ben Slater to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

In the last match versus Derbyshire, Ben Slater was the leading run scorer for Nottinghamshire as he scored a 68-run half-century. After two unimpressive outings, he came into his own and now stands as the second leading batter for the team with 124 runs in three innings. Averaging at 41.33, he is anticipated to come out on top once again.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Alex Green to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Alex Green has been absolutely sensational in the tournament so far, having taken two successive fifers in two matches. Naturally, he is the top bowler for Leicestershire by quite a margin with ten wickets and a phenomenal average of 7.70, making him the favorite against Nottinghamshire as well.

Lyndon James to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Lyndon James is the joint leading bowler for Nottinghamshire so far, having claimed a total of five wickets in three innings. He was tied for second place in the previous game against Derbyshire where he picked one wicket. His average of 29.20 is among the best in the team and he is the top choice for the next encounter.