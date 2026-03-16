Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction
LEI
42%
Chance of Winning
WOR
58%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
List a
Grace Road, Leicester
Facts:
- With 294 runs, Shan Masood is the leading run scorer for Leicestershire this season.
- With 364 runs, Jake Libby is the leading run scorer for Worcestershire in this campaign.
Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning
Leicestershire have struggled for consistency thus far. They got off to a great start this season as they won two of the first three matches but since then they are winless in the last three matches and are currently seventh on the table. In the last match, they went head to head against Derbyshire and both sides shared the spoils.
On the other hand, once again Worcestershire have been dominant in the group stages. They made the playoffs last season and with four wins in six matches, they are second on the table. In the last match they beat Glamorgan by five wickets. As per our calculations, Worcestershire are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Leicestershire ’ chances of winning - 42%
- Worcestershire’ chances of winning - 58%
Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Peter Handscomb has been solid so far this season as he has been consistent and has scored 250 runs with an average of 50. In the last two matches, he has scored 33 and 35 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Kashif Ali has been one of the most consistent batters for Worcestershire this season. So far he has scored 272 runs with an average of 45.33 and we expect him to dominate once again and score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Leicestershire Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5
Worcestershire Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Leicestershire
Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction
The teams that have bowled first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy weather in Leicester during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
Leicestershire News & Player List
Leicestershire Player List
Rishi Patel, Soloman Budinger, Lewis Hill, Shan Masood, Peter Handscomb (c), Ben Cox (wk), Ian Holland, Liam Trevaskis, Ben Mike, Tom Scriven, Alex Green, Roman Walker, Samuel Wood, Chris Wright, Chris Lewis
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rishi Patel
|
Batter
|
Soloman Budinger
|
Batter
|
Lewis Hill
|
Batter
|
Shan Masood
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All-rounder
|
Ben Cox
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Wicket-keeper
|
Peter Handscomb
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All-rounder
|
Liam Trevaskis
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All-rounder
|
Ian Holland
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Mike
|
Bowler
|
Tom Scriven
|
Bowler
|
Alex Green
|
Bowler
Leicestershire Team Form
Leicestershire have struggled so far as they have managed two wins in six matches and are seventh on the table.
Worcestershire News & Player List
Worcestershire Player List
Daniel Lategan, Brett DOliveira, Jake Libby (c), Kashif Ali, Ethan Brookes, Rob Jones, Henry Cullen (wk), Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Ben Allison, Khurram Shahzad, Isaac Mohammed, Jack Home, Fateh Singh, Adam Finch, Tom Hinley
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brett DOliveira
|
Batter
|
Daniel Lategan
|
Batter
|
Kashif Ali
|
Batter
|
Jake Libby
|
All-rounder
|
Henry Cullen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rob Jones
|
All-rounder
|
Ethan Brookes
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Waite
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Ben Allison
|
Bowler
|
Khurram Shahzad
|
Bowler
Worcestershire Team Form
Worcestershire made the playoffs last season and once again with four wins in six matches, they are currently second on the table.
Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Head to Head
Historically Leicestershire have an upper hand in this fixture against Worcestershire in this tournament 32-29.
Head to Head
Leicestershire: 32
Worcestershire: 29
Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds
Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire
Leicestershire and Worcestershire head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Leicestershire have found it difficult this season as they have managed just two wins in six matches and with ten points so far, they are seventh on the table. Leicestershire need maximum points in the remaining games to stay in contention for a playoff spot. On the other hand, Worcestershire have once again been dominant in the group stages this season, they are a win away from playoff qualification and are currently second on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Worcestershire have conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe Leicestershire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Leicestershire vs Worcestershire
List a
Grace Road, Leicester, null
Leicestershire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Worcestershire
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Top Batters
Shan Masood to be Leicestershire’ top batter
Shan Masood had a decent game in the last outing against Derbyshire as he scored 22 runs. He has been outstanding thus far as with 294 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jake Libby to be Worcestershire’ top batter
Jake Libby continued his excellent form in the last game as he scored 77 runs against Glamorgan. With 364 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Leicestershire vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers
Alex Green to be Leicestershire’ top bowler
Alex Green had a brilliant game in the last outing as he got a fifer against Derbyshire. So far he has bagged 16 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for Leicestershire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ben Allison to be Worcestershire’ top bowler
Ben Allison had a solid game in the last outing as he bagged two wickets against Glamorgan. With 12 wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Worcestershire
- Leicestershire to win - 1.92 (PariMatch)
- Worcestershire to win - 1.72 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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