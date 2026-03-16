Facts: Middlesex’s Sam Robson is the third leading batter of the One Day Cup with 321 runs in five innings.

Ekansh Singh leads Kent’s run charts with 156 runs in four innings so far.

Middlesex lead their head-to-head tally against Kent with a 3-2 scoreline in the last five matches.

Middlesex vs Kent Chances of Winning

Middlesex’s winning streak came to an end as they faced a dominant Yorkshire in the previous outing. The former were relegated to a meager total of 129 while batting first with Sam Robson and Noah Cornwell as the joint leading batters, having scored 28 runs each. Naturally, this was not a target the bowlers could defend at all and they did the best they could by taking three wickets. They watched with folded arms as Yorkshire made it over the line with seven wickets still in hand.

On the contrary, Kent tasted success for the first time in the present season as they took on Lancashire in the previous match. Kent batted first and piled on a highly competitive stand of 315 runs where openers Jaydn Denly and BJ Dawkins were the leading batters with 91 and 85 runs, respectively. The rest of the batting order did their part to contribute to the target and gave the bowlers a dominant total. They delivered as they bundled out Lancashire for a mere 293 runs and took victory by a 22-run margin.

Middlesex chance of winning - 55%

Kent chance of winning - 45

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Middlesex vs Kent Betting Tips

Middlesex to score high before first dismissal

Joe Cracknell and Joshua De Caires kicked off their campaign with a solid 63-run partnership in the first game but their collaboration has not yielded desired results thereafter. In the following four matches, they posted totals of 17, 2, 12 and 1 before the fall of the first wicket. Since they are not in form at the moment, they will be on the backfoot against Kent’s bowlers.

Match Prediction Best Odds Middlesex Opening Partnership to be Under 27.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Kent Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Middlesex vs Kent Toss Prediction

Two games have been hosted at Radlett Cricket Club in the tournament this season and the average first innings score of 209 is not safe at this venue. The teams chasing have a clean sweep with a 2-0 record and it is quite clear that fielding first is advantageous here, making it the top choice for the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

A 20% chance of rainfall at Radlett is not a major threat and the conditions will remain cloudy on the day of the game. The temperature is expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

Middlesex Player List

Ben Geddes (c), Aaryan Sawant, Joshua De Caires, Kane Williamson, Leus du Plooy, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Sebastian Morgan, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Stephen Eskinazi, Blake Cullen, Dane Paterson, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Josh Little, Naavya Sharma, Noah Cornwell, Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Helm, Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Cracknell Wicket-keeper Joshua De Caires Batter Sam Robson Batter Ben Geddes (C) Batter Jack Davies Batter Luke Hollman Bowler Nathan Fernandes All-rounder Toby Roland-Jones Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler Josh Little Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex’s batting was off the mark in the previous game but they have what it takes to bounce back in the next game.

Kent Player List

Harry Finch (c), Ben Compton, Ben Dawkins, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ekansh Singh, Jaydn Denly, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Corey Flintoff, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Tom Rogers, Chris Benjamin, Sam Billings, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Jaskaran Singh, Kashif Ali, Keith Dudgeon, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Will Harby, Mohammed Rizvi.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Dawkins Batter Jaydn Denly All-rounder Joey Evison All-rounder Chris Benjamin Batter Harry Finch (C) Wicket-keeper Ekansh Singh Batter Jack Leaning Batter Mohammed Rizvi Bowler Fred Klaassen Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler Michael Cohen Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent’s batting is quite inconsistent and that makes them an unreliable side in the tournament. They have a strong batting order but their lineup lacks stability.

Middlesex vs Kent Head-to-Head

Middlesex have a 3-2 record against Kent in the last five head-to-head matches in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Middlesex - 3

Kent - 2

Middlesex vs Kent Betting Odds

Kent to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex

Joe Cracknell and Joshua De Caires have opened for Middlesex right from the start of the season but their partnership has not improved in the slightest over the course of their campaign. In the three matches leading up to this fixture, the pair added measly totals of 1, 12 and 2 runs to the first wicket. Kent’s opening wicket, though, saw a massive upswing in momentum with BJ Dawkins, Jaydn Denly and Ben Compton as their openers in the last three games. They secured stands of 155, 18 and 8 runs, and will be expected to sustain their form in the upcoming game.

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Middlesex vs Kent Best Batters

Sam Robson to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Sam Robson was tied as the top batter for Middlesex in the previous game against Yorkshire where he scored 28 runs. He stands as the leading run scorer for the team overall with 321 runs in five innings and an average of 80.25, including a century and a half-century. He remains the top contender for the next game as well.

Ben Dawkins to be Kent’s Best Batter

Ben Dawkins has played two innings in the competition this season and he has amassed 93 runs so far along with an excellent average of 46.50. His best performance was in the previous match against Lancashire where he notched up an 85-run half-century, and he is expected to keep this momentum up in the upcoming fixture, too.

Middlesex vs Kent Best Bowlers

Henry Brookes to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Henry Brookes emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Middlesex in the previous game against Yorkshire, having captured a three-wicket haul in six overs with an exceptional economy rate of 2.83. He is the team’s top bowler in the tournament so far with seven wickets in five innings and his average of 28.85 is the best of the lot, making him the top choice against Kent.

Matt Parkinson to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Matt Parkinson was the top bowler for Kent during the last encounter with Lancashire where he delivered 9.3 overs, bowled a maiden, picked three wickets and achieved an economy rate of 6.00. He continues to be their leading wicket-taker overall with six wickets in four innings, and although his average of 35.66 is not entirely impressive, he is anticipated to come out on top once more.