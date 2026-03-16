748

Middlesex vs Kent Match Prediction

MID

55%

Chance of Winning

KEN

45%

Parimatch

1.73
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.708
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.70
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

List a

Radlett Cricket Club

Middlesex are poised to take on Kent in the next One-Day Cup encounter on August 18, 2025, with the match being held at Radlett Cricket Club, Radlett. The game is set to kick off at 3:30 PM IST.
Middlesex vs Kent Match Prediction

Facts:

  • Middlesex’s Sam Robson is the third leading batter of the One Day Cup with 321 runs in five innings.
  • Ekansh Singh leads Kent’s run charts with 156 runs in four innings so far.
  • Middlesex lead their head-to-head tally against Kent with a 3-2 scoreline in the last five matches.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Middlesex vs Kent Chances of Winning

Middlesex’s winning streak came to an end as they faced a dominant Yorkshire in the previous outing. The former were relegated to a meager total of 129 while batting first with Sam Robson and Noah Cornwell as the joint leading batters, having scored 28 runs each. Naturally, this was not a target the bowlers could defend at all and they did the best they could by taking three wickets. They watched with folded arms as Yorkshire made it over the line with seven wickets still in hand.

On the contrary, Kent tasted success for the first time in the present season as they took on Lancashire in the previous match. Kent batted first and piled on a highly competitive stand of 315 runs where openers Jaydn Denly and BJ Dawkins were the leading batters with 91 and 85 runs, respectively. The rest of the batting order did their part to contribute to the target and gave the bowlers a dominant total. They delivered as they bundled out Lancashire for a mere 293 runs and took victory by a 22-run margin.

  • Middlesex chance of winning - 55%
  • Kent chance of winning - 45

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Middlesex vs Kent Betting Tips

Middlesex to score high before first dismissal

Joe Cracknell and Joshua De Caires kicked off their campaign with a solid 63-run partnership in the first game but their collaboration has not yielded desired results thereafter. In the following four matches, they posted totals of 17, 2, 12 and 1 before the fall of the first wicket. Since they are not in form at the moment, they will be on the backfoot against Kent’s bowlers.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Middlesex Opening Partnership to be Under 27.5

1.87

Kent Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5

1.87

Middlesex vs Kent Toss Prediction

Two games have been hosted at Radlett Cricket Club in the tournament this season and the average first innings score of 209 is not safe at this venue. The teams chasing have a clean sweep with a 2-0 record and it is quite clear that fielding first is advantageous here, making it the top choice for the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

A 20% chance of rainfall at Radlett is not a major threat and the conditions will remain cloudy on the day of the game. The temperature is expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

Middlesex Player List

Ben Geddes (c), Aaryan Sawant, Joshua De Caires, Kane Williamson, Leus du Plooy, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Sebastian Morgan, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Stephen Eskinazi, Blake Cullen, Dane Paterson, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Josh Little, Naavya Sharma, Noah Cornwell, Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Helm, Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Cracknell

Wicket-keeper

Joshua De Caires

Batter

Sam Robson

Batter

Ben Geddes (C)

Batter

Jack Davies

Batter

Luke Hollman

Bowler

Nathan Fernandes

All-rounder

Toby Roland-Jones

Bowler

Henry Brookes

Bowler

Noah Cornwell

Bowler

Josh Little

Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex’s batting was off the mark in the previous game but they have what it takes to bounce back in the next game.

Kent Player List

Harry Finch (c), Ben Compton, Ben Dawkins, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ekansh Singh, Jaydn Denly, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Corey Flintoff, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Tom Rogers, Chris Benjamin, Sam Billings, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Jaskaran Singh, Kashif Ali, Keith Dudgeon, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Will Harby, Mohammed Rizvi.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Dawkins

Batter

Jaydn Denly

All-rounder

Joey Evison

All-rounder

Chris Benjamin

Batter

Harry Finch (C)

Wicket-keeper

Ekansh Singh

Batter

Jack Leaning

Batter

Mohammed Rizvi

Bowler

Fred Klaassen

Bowler

Matt Parkinson

Bowler

Michael Cohen

Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent’s batting is quite inconsistent and that makes them an unreliable side in the tournament. They have a strong batting order but their lineup lacks stability.

Middlesex vs Kent Head-to-Head

Middlesex have a 3-2 record against Kent in the last five head-to-head matches in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Middlesex - 3

Kent - 2

Middlesex vs Kent Betting Odds

Kent to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex

Joe Cracknell and Joshua De Caires have opened for Middlesex right from the start of the season but their partnership has not improved in the slightest over the course of their campaign. In the three matches leading up to this fixture, the pair added measly totals of 1, 12 and 2 runs to the first wicket. Kent’s opening wicket, though, saw a massive upswing in momentum with BJ Dawkins, Jaydn Denly and Ben Compton as their openers in the last three games. They secured stands of 155, 18 and 8 runs, and will be expected to sustain their form in the upcoming game.

Middlesex vs Kent

List a

Radlett Cricket Club, null

Icon

Middlesex

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.73

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.708
Icon

Kent

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

2.15

Middlesex vs Kent Best Batters

Sam Robson to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Sam Robson was tied as the top batter for Middlesex in the previous game against Yorkshire where he scored 28 runs. He stands as the leading run scorer for the team overall with 321 runs in five innings and an average of 80.25, including a century and a half-century. He remains the top contender for the next game as well.

Ben Dawkins to be Kent’s Best Batter

Ben Dawkins has played two innings in the competition this season and he has amassed 93 runs so far along with an excellent average of 46.50. His best performance was in the previous match against Lancashire where he notched up an 85-run half-century, and he is expected to keep this momentum up in the upcoming fixture, too.

Middlesex vs Kent Best Bowlers

Henry Brookes to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Henry Brookes emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Middlesex in the previous game against Yorkshire, having captured a three-wicket haul in six overs with an exceptional economy rate of 2.83. He is the team’s top bowler in the tournament so far with seven wickets in five innings and his average of 28.85 is the best of the lot, making him the top choice against Kent.

Matt Parkinson to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Matt Parkinson was the top bowler for Kent during the last encounter with Lancashire where he delivered 9.3 overs, bowled a maiden, picked three wickets and achieved an economy rate of 6.00. He continues to be their leading wicket-taker overall with six wickets in four innings, and although his average of 35.66 is not entirely impressive, he is anticipated to come out on top once more.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Middlesex

Middlesex are a middling team in the competition this season as they occupy fifth place in the Group B standings with three wins and two defeats. Their net run rate of -0.332 is not entirely favorable but their upcoming rivals, Kent, are all the way down in the last position with three defeats, one victory and a terrible net run rate of -0.657. Moreover, Middlesex have a 3-2 lead over Kent in the previous five encounters which makes the Ben Geddes-led side the favorites to emerge victorious in the next fixture.
  • Middlesex to win @ 1.73 (Parimatch)
  • Kent to win @ 1.91 (Parimatch)
laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments