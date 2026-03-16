Facts: Middlesex’s Ryan Higgins is the second leading bowler of the Division Two with 35 wickets in 19 innings.

Jack Leach is the leading wicket-taker for Somerset in the Division One with 39 wickets in 17 innings.

Middlesex and Somerset are tied with a 2-2 scoreline in the last five games of the tournament.

Middlesex vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Middlesex’s winning streak came to an end as they took on Gloucestershire in their previous County encounter, wherein the former batted first and posted a huge total of 445 runs on the board. Kane Williamson was the standout batter with 153 runs while Luke Hollman, Joshua De Caires and Leus du Plooy were all next in line with 60, 58 and 57 runs, respectively. Gloucestershire were 404/9 in the second innings but the teams ran out of time which resulted in a stalemate.

Somerset are one of the most daunting teams in the County Championship this season, and they were highly competitive with the bat in the last outing against Nottinghamshire. The former, having batted first, racked in 438 runs with James Rew’s 166 and Tom Abell’s 156 as the top scores of the innings. However, the bowlers were off the mark as they conceded 544 runs to Nottinghamshire which prompted the need for a massive score in the second innings with the bat. Somerset were 200/5 when they were forced to declare due to a shortage of time.

Middlesex chance of winning - 26%

Somerset chance of winning - 74%

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Middlesex vs Somerset Betting Tips

Somerset to score high before first dismissal

Somerset used varying opening combinations in the County Championship this season which, undoubtedly, had a negative impact on their consistency. In the last five matches of the competition, the openers set up unstable partnerships of 0, 32, 62, 13, 10, 4, 186, 24, 13 and 35 runs. Despite the erratic nature of their performances, the bookmakers are certain they will return stronger and come good in the one day format.

Middlesex vs Somerset Toss Prediction

In the 2024 season of the One Day Cup, two matches were scheduled at Radlett Cricket Club out of which one was abandoned. The remaining game was between Northamptonshire and Middlesex where the former elected to bat first and they piled on 317 runs. Although the score was competitive, the bowlers had a tough time defending it and they conceded defeat by five wickets. In spite of this outcome, the toss winning side will favor batting first in the next match.

Weather Report

A slight 10% likelihood of precipitation is predicted at Radlett with overcast conditions and a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius.

Middlesex Player List

Aaryan Sawant, Ben Geddes, Joshua De Caires, Kane Williamson, Leus du Plooy, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Sebastian Morgan, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Stephen Eskinazi, Blake Cullen, Dane Paterson, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Josh Little, Naavya Sharma, Noah Cornwell, Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Helm, Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Robson Batter Max Holden Batter Kane Williamson Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Ryan Higgins All-rounder Ben Geddes Batter Joe Cracknell Wicket-keeper Zafar Gohar Bowler Luke Hollman Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex have a mixed bag of results in the last five County games with two defeats, two wins and a draw. They are inconsistent and unpredictable, putting them on the backfoot against Somerset.

Somerset Player List

Andrew Umeed, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Banton, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, Craig Overton, Fin Hill, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, James Rew, Thomas Rew, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, JT Langridge, Matt Henry, Migael Pretorius, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir.

Predicted Playing XI

Lewis Gregory Batter Josh Davey Batter Tom Lammonby Batter James Rew Wicket-keeper Tom Abell Batter Jack Leach Bowler Tom Banton Batter Archie Vaughan All-rounder Craig Overton Bowler Migael Pretorius Bowler Jake Ball Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset have two wins and three draws in the previous five County fixtures and there is certainly room for improvement in their bowling attack.

Middlesex vs Somerset Head-to-Head

Middlesex and Somerset are nip and tuck with two wins eachin the last five head-to-head games in the competition.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Middlesex - 2

Somerset - 2

Abandoned - 1

Middlesex vs Somerset Betting Odds

Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex @ 1.59 (Parimatch)

In Middlesex’s last three County games, Sam Robson was their mainstay opener along with Joshua De Caires and Max Holden. Their first wicket was a massive success in the tournament considering the pairs secured totals of 10, 122 and 173 runs. On the other hand, Somerset’s opening order was rather inconsistent in the competition with Lewis Gregory, Josh Davey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sean Dickson and Matt Henry having opened the previous three matches. They added 0, 32, 62, 13, 10 and 4 runs to the first wicket, and although they were not competitive enough, the bookmakers expect them to come into the One Day Cup in better form to outdo Middlesex’s opening score.

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Middlesex vs Somerset Best Batters

Max Holden to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Max Holden stands as the leading run scorer for Middlesex in the County Championship with 898 runs in 19 innings and an average of 47.26. This includes a whopping three centuries and three half-centuries. His consistency is admirable and he is expected to lead the charge for the team in the upcoming game as well.

James Rew to be Somerset’s Best Batter

James Rew was the top scorer for Somerset during the last County encounter with Nottinghamshire, having notched up a massive 166-run century. He leads their run charts overall with 876 runs in 20 innings and an average of 46.10 which makes him the favorite for the next match, too.

Middlesex vs Somerset Best Bowlers

Ryan Higgins to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Ryan Higgins was the joint leading bowler for Middlesex during their last County game against Gloucestershire, having taken two wickets in 19 overs with an economy rate of 4.15. He was their top bowler overall with 35 wickets in 19 innings, and his average of 23.40 was absolutely stellar. He remains the top contender against Somerset.

Jack Leach to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Jack Leach went wicketless in the previous game against Nottinghamshire in the County Championship but his position as their top bowler remains unthreatened as he has 39 wickets in 17 innings, including two fifers. With a brilliant average of 26.15, he is the top pick for Somerset once again.