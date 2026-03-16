Facts: Joshua De Caires is the top run-getter for Middlesex with 71 runs in a single innings thus far.

Oliver Carter is the leading batter for Sussex, having amassed 106 runs in two innings so far.

Sussex and Middlesex have a 3-1 scoreline in the previous five head-to-head clashes.

Middlesex vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Middlesex were off to a poor start to their campaign despite having put up a solid batting display against Somerset last time around. Middlesex had an impressive first innings stand of 289 runs where opener Joshua De Caires top-scored with 71 runs. Jack Davies and skipper Ben Geddes were next in line with 64 and 40 runs, respectively. Despite their competitive target, the bowlers were unable to defend it and they allowed Somerset to surpass the total with six wickets still in hand.

On the contrary, Sussex had a brilliant outing against Kent in the last match where the former posted a formidable total of 287 runs on the board. Even though Sussex’s batters had their work cut out, they managed to put on a stellar chase - Oli Carter led the innings with 68 runs while John Simpson and Jack Carson were tied for second place with 50 runs apiece. The rest of the middle order helped out by making valuable contributions and eventually, the team overhauled the target with three wickets to spare.

Middlesex chance of winning - 43%

Sussex chance of winning - 57%

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Middlesex vs Sussex Betting Tips

Middlesex to score high before first dismissal

Joe Cracknell and Joshua De Caires are both seasoned batters for Middlesex, and they kicked off their One Day Cup campaign with a solid 63-run partnership in the last outing against Somerset. The former has an excellent List A average of 35.31 while Joshua De Caires came into this tournament on the back of three half-centuries in the County Championship - having played a total of four innings. Both openers are on a different plane and will be expected to forge another strong stand in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Middlesex Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Sussex Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Middlesex vs Sussex Toss Prediction

The surface at Lord's is better suited to the teams fielding first. In the last season, the venue held one game and it was between Middlesex and Somerset. The latter chose to field first and the game was a breeze as they restricted Middlesex to 135, a ridiculously low total for limited overs cricket. This makes chasing the favored option for the next game as well.

Weather Report

London will experience sunny conditions with a minor 5% threat of rain, and the temperature will peak at 26 degrees Celsius on the day of the match.

Middlesex Player List

Ben Geddes (c), Aaryan Sawant, Joshua De Caires, Kane Williamson, Leus du Plooy, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Sebastian Morgan, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Stephen Eskinazi, Blake Cullen, Dane Paterson, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Josh Little, Naavya Sharma, Noah Cornwell, Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Helm, Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Cracknell Wicket-keeper Joshua De Caires Batter Sam Robson Batter Ben Geddes (C) Batter Jack Davies Batter Luke Hollman Bowler Nathan Fernandes All-rounder Toby Roland-Jones Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler Josh Little Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex’s batters are competitive and their top order, particularly, is quite daunting. However, their bowlers concede far too many runs which is counterproductive and that needs work ahead of the next game.

Sussex Player List

John Simpson (c), Jack Carson, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, George Thomas, Harrison Ward, Nantes Oosthuizen, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Nathan McAndrew, Zach Lion-Cachet, Charlie Tear, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Brad Currie, Gurinder Sandhu, Henry Crocombe, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Ollie Moore, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt, Troy Henry, Tymal Mills.

Predicted Playing XI

Danial Ibrahim Batter Tom Haines Batter Tom Clark Batter Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder John Simpson (C) Wicket-keeper Oliver Carter Batter Danny Lamb All-rounder Jack Carson Bowler Archie Lenham Bowler Aristides Karvelas Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex are a well-rounded unit with powerful batting and bowling lineups in the tournament so far.

Middlesex vs Sussex Head-to-Head

Sussex have the edge over Middlesex, having won three of the last five encounters between the sides.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Middlesex - 1

Sussex - 3

No Result - 1

Middlesex vs Sussex Betting Odds

Middlesex to have a better opening partnership than Sussex

Danial Ibrahim and Tom Haines have not been a strong opening wicket for Sussex in the tournament, especially after their subpar performances in the County Championship. They secured totals of 0 and 9 in the last two matches while Middlesex’s Joe Cracknell and Joshua De Caires added a whopping 63 runs to the first wicket in their last game against Somerset. There is a very clear disparity between the sides and that makes Middlesex’s openers the favorites for the next encounter.

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Middlesex vs Sussex Best Batters

Joshua De Caires to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Joshua De Caires emerged as the top batter for Middlesex in the previous outing against Somerset, having notched up 71 runs. He participated in four innings during the County Championship this season and scored a total of 233 runs with an exceptional average of 55.75, including a whopping three half-centuries. He remains the top choice for the next game.

John Simpson to be Sussex’s Best Batter

John Simpson was tied as the second highest run scorer for Sussex in the last game against Kent, having scored precisely 50 runs. He was also their second leading batter in the County Championship this season with 871 runs in 19 innings. The skipper is anticipated to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Middlesex vs Sussex Best Bowlers

Toby Roland-Jones to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Toby Roland-Jones went wicketless during the first game of the tournament against Somerset but he was the team’s second leading bowler in the County Championship with 31 wickets in 16 innings and an average of 27.80. He is expected to come out on top in the upcoming match against Sussex.

Fynn Hudson-Prentice to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Fynn Hudson-Prentice was the leading bowler for Sussex in the last match against Kent where he picked three wickets in ten overs which included a maiden and an economy rate of 6.50. He is the joint highest wicket-taker for the team with four wickets in two innings so far. Despite his unfavorable average of 31.25, he is the top choice to be their leading bowler against Middlesex.