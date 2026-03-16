Facts: Yorkshire opener Imam-ul-Haq is the leading run-scorer in the Domestic One-Day Cup 2025. He has scored 331 runs in three matches

Matthew Revis scored 85 runs for Yorkshire in their last match against Somerset

Middlesex spinner Luke Hollman picked four wickets against Warwickshire in his last outing

Middlesex vs Yorkshire Chance of Winning

Middlesex are the third ranked team in Group B of the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2025. They have won three of their first four matches. On the other hand, Yorkshire are leading the points table also with three wins in four games. However, they have a better Net Run Rate (NRR) than Middlesex because of their better win margins.

Yorkshire would aim to continue their lead at the top by beating Middlesex in their fifth match of the tournament. They have a better chance of beating Middlesex because of their better bowling performances so far in the tournament. Yorkshire suffered their last match of the season on Thursday but the bowlers again fought hard and allowed Somerset to chase a 248-run target with just five balls remaining. Also, Yorkshire did not have Imam-ul-Haq, tournament's leading wicket-taker, available for their last match. The Southpaw has already tonked two hundred in the tournament, and would further increase the chances of Yorkshire's win against Middlesex on Sunday.

Middlesex chances of winning - 55%

Yorkshire chances of winning - 45%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Middlesex captain Ben Geddes scored 48 runs off 57 balls in his last match against Warwickshire. The innings consisted of five fours and a six. His other three scores in the Domestic One-Day Cup 2025 are - 24, 30 and 40. The 24-year-old is getting starts, and a big knock from him is round the corner.

Matthew Revis scored 85 runs off as many balls in his last match against Somerset. The innings consisted of as many as nine fours. He scored unbeaten 41 runs in his last match against Yorkshire, and 69 against Northamptonshire in his third-last match. The 23-year-old has shown some good form, and could come up with a big knock against Middlesex.

Middlesex vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction

Just one game has been played at the Radlett Cricket Club in the ongoing England Domestic One-Day Cup 2025. In the match, Somerset elected to field first and defeated Middlesex by six wickets. The team winning the toss could follow pursuit on Sunday.

Weather Report

It's expected to be bright and clear in Radlett on Sunday, August 17. The humidity level will be close to 90 percent, no rain predictions have been made. The temperature will hover around 23 degree celsius and the wind speed will be close to 19 km/h.

Middlesex News & Player List

Middlesex Player List

Joe Cracknell (wk), Joshua De Caires, Sam Robson, Ben Geddes (c), Jack Davies, Luke Hollman, Nathan Fernandes, Toby Roland-Jones, Henry Brookes, Nathan Gilchrist, James Feldman, Aaryan Sawant, Noah Cornwell, Joshua Little

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Cracknell Wicket-keeper Joshua De Caires Batter Sam Robson Batter Ben Geddes (C) Batter Jack Davies Batter Luke Hollman Bowler Nathan Fernandes All-rounder Toby Roland-Jones Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler N Gilchrist Bowler James Feldman Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex won their tournament-opener against Somerset by six wickets, and then won three matches on the trot.

Yorkshire News & Player List

Yorkshire Player List

Adam Lyth, Finlay Bean, William Luxton, James Wharton, Harry Duke (wk), Matthew Revis, George Hill, Dominic Bess (c), Matt Milnes, Daniel Moriarty, Benjamin Cliff, Imam-ul-Haq, Ben Coad, Jack White

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Imam-ul-Haq Batter James Wharton Batter William Luxton Batter Matthew Revis All-rounder George Hill Bowler Harry Duke Wicket-keeper Dom Bess (C) Bowler Benjamin Cliff Bowler Daniel Moriarty Bowler Jack White Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire have won three of their first four matches so far. They won three matches on the row, and then lost to Somerset by six wickets in their last game.

Middlesex vs Yorkshire Head to Head

Middlesex and Yorkshire have fought neck-to-neck in their last five games, but the former has somehow managed to take a slim lead.

Head to Head

Matches: 5

Middlesex Won: 3

Yorkshire Won: 2

(Last five games)

Middlesex vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to score over 23.5 ruins before fall of first wicket @ 1.83 (Pari Match)

Yorkshire opening pair of Adam Lyth and Finlay Bean partnered for 22 runs in their last outing together against Somerset. In their second-last match, Yorkshire openers could forge only a 16-run partnership. Yorkshire's first wicket fell at the score of eight in their third-last game against Northamptonshire. Interestingly, Imam-ul-Haq smashed a hundred in each of these two games. Lyth and Haq partnered for 10 runs only in Yorkshire's tournament opener against Warwickshire. The form of England international Adam Lyth has been a concern and the veteran batter would be aiming for a very watchful start against Middlesex. Imam-ul-Haq's return would further increase Yorkshire's chances of scoring over 24 runs before the fall of the first wicket.

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Middlesex vs Yorkshire Top Batters

Imam-ul-Haq to be Yorkshire's top batter

With two hundreds in three matches, Imam-ul-Haq is the leading run-scorer in the Domestic One-Day Cup 2025. In the three matches so far, he has scored 331 runs in three matches at an average of 110.33. The Pakistan international will look for another impactful knock on Sunday.

Sam Robson to be Middlesex's top batter

Sam Robson is the leading run-scorer for Middlesex at the moment. In the four matches so far, he has scored 293 runs at an average of 97.66. One hundred and a fifty each has come off his bat already. The 36-year-old international is looking set for a good coming week with the bat.

Middlesex vs Yorkshire Top Bowlers

Benjamin Cliff to be Yorkshire's top bowler

Benjamin Cliff is currently the leading wicket-taker for Yorkshire. He has picked seven wickets in three matches so far. He picked a five-fer against Warwickshire. He picked two wickets against Northamptonshire.

Noah Cornwell to be Middlesex top bowler

Noah Cornwell picked three wickets in his last outing against Sussex. In the second-last match, the left-arm pacer picked two wickets against Somerset. He has played a total of six List A matches and picked seven wickets at an average of 43.42. He is currently the leading wicket-taker for his team in the Domestic One-Day Cup 2025.