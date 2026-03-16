Facts: James Sales is the leading run-getter for Northamptonshire in the tournament so far with 215 runs in two innings.

Fred Klaassen and Matt Parkinson are the joint leading bowlers for Kent with six wickets apiece in five innings thus far.

Northamptonshire have a slight lead over Kent in their last five head-to-head games with a 3-2 scoreline.

Northamptonshire vs Kent Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire returned to losing ways as they faced Sussex in the previous game, having posted a competitive stand of 295 runs while batting first. Top-order batter James Sales was the leading batter of the innings with 98 runs while Stuart van der Merwe was next in line with a 59-run knock. However, the bowlers were a complete let down as they failed to curtail the opposition. In the end, Sussex surpassed this huge target with a whopping seven wickets in hand.

Kent also found themselves on the losing side once again as they went up against Middlesex in the previous outing. The former, having batted first, secured a 279-run total with Jack Leaning’s 63*, Chris Benjamin’s 50 and BJ Dawkins’s 48 as the top scores of the innings. They failed to defend the total, though, as Middlesex chased down the target with six wickets to spare.

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 55%

Kent chance of winning - 45%

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Northamptonshire vs Kent Betting Tips

Kent to score high before first dismissal

Kent’s first wicket was struggling at the start of the season where Jaydn Denly was opening alongside Ben Compton. In the two matches that they played, they secured single digit totals of seven and eight runs. However, when the latter was replaced by BJ Dawkins in the previous three encounters, their opening stands improved a great deal as they set up scores of 18, 155 and 52 runs. They are expected to keep up the momentum as they take on Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire vs Kent Toss Prediction

County Ground in Northampton has seen a shared 1-1 record between the teams batting and fielding first in the two matches played here this season. The toss winners, though, elected to bat first on both occasions and the average first innings score of 335 is quite competitive. This makes it the top choice in the upcoming game as well.

Weather Report

Mostly cloudy skies are predicted at Northampton with a minor 20% threat of rainfall. The temperature is set to reach 18 degrees Celsius.

Northamptonshire Player List

Lewis McManus (c), Arush Buchake, George Bartlett, James Sales, Matthew Breetzke, Tim Robinson, Aadi Sharma, David Willey, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Luke Procter, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Ben Sanderson, Dominic Leech, Freddie Heldreich, George Scrimshaw, Harry Conway, Liam Guthrie, Lloyd Pope, Nirvan Ramesh, Raphael Weatherall, Tiaan Louw, Yuzvendra Chahal, Stuart van der Merwe.

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Procter Batter Aadi Sharma Batter James Sales Batter Tim Robinson Batter Stuart van der Merwe Batter Justin Broad Bowler George Bartlett Batter Lewis McManus (C) Wicket-keeper Dominic Leech Bowler Liam Guthrie Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire were brilliant with the bat in the last game but their bowlers were absolutely horrendous.

Kent Player List

Harry Finch (c), Ben Compton, Ben Dawkins, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ekansh Singh, Jaydn Denly, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Corey Flintoff, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Tom Rogers, Chris Benjamin, Sam Billings, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Jaskaran Singh, Kashif Ali, Keith Dudgeon, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Will Harby, Mohammed Rizvi.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Dawkins Batter Jaydn Denly All-rounder Joey Evison All-rounder Chris Benjamin Batter Harry Finch (C) Wicket-keeper Ekansh Singh Batter Jack Leaning Batter Mohammed Rizvi Bowler Fred Klaassen Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler Michael Cohen Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent’s batting performances have improved over the course of the season but the bowlers are still not on par.

Northamptonshire vs Kent Head-to-Head

Northamptonshire and Kent have a close 3-2 recordin the last five head-to-head matches in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Northamptonshire - 3

Kent - 2

Northamptonshire vs Kent Betting Odds

Kent to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

Ricardo Vasconcelos and Lewis McManus opened for Northamptonshire in two of the last three matches where they added mediocre totals of 30 and 31 runs to the first wicket. However, Aadi Sharma and Luke Procter took over in the previous game and secured an impressive stand of 73 runs. Kent’s opening wicket, on the other hand, has improved a great deal with BJ Dawkins and Jaydn Denly opening for the team, having posted scores of 52, 155 and 18 runs in the last three games. The latter have established themselves as a dependable pair which makes them the favorites for the next encounter.

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Northamptonshire vs Kent Best Batters

James Sales to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

James Sales has participated in two matches in the present tournament and he was the top scorer on both occasions. In the last game against Sussex, he missed out on a second ton as he was dismissed on 98. However, he remains their leading batter overall with 215 runs in two innings and a brilliant average of 107.50, making him the top pick for the next game as well.

Ben Dawkins to be Kent’s Best Batter

Ben Dawkins missed out on a half-century by two runs in the previous encounter against Middlesex, having scored 48 runs. He is among the top batters for Kent so far with 141 runs in three innings and an average of 47.00. Based on the form he has shown, he is the top choice for the upcoming fixture.

Northamptonshire vs Kent Best Bowlers

Liam Guthrie to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Liam Guthrie delivered seven overs in the previous outing against Sussex where he went wicketless and achieved an economy rate of 6.42. However, he stands as their top wicket-taker in the tournament with seven wickets in four innings. Although his average of 33.71 is rather high, he is expected to come out on top against Kent.

Michael Cohen to be Kent’s Best Bowler

In the last game versus Middlesex, Michael Cohen was the joint leading bowler for Kent as he captured one wicket in nine overs and an economy rate of 7.44. He is their second highest wicket-taker overall with five wickets in four innings, and despite his unfavorable average of 42.60, he is anticipated to be their premier bowler in the next game.