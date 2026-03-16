Facts: James Sales is the leading run scorer for Northamptonshire with 223 runs in three innings so far.

Sam Robson leads Middlesex’s run charts this season with 356 runs in six innings.

Middlesex lead their head-to-head tally against Northamptonshire with a 4-1 scoreline.

Northamptonshire vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire’s dry spell continues to plague them this season as they lost yet again at the hands of Kent in the previous game. The former, having chosen to bat first, posted a measly score of 243 runs - opener Aadi Sharma was the only one who played a consequential innings as he scored 82 runs. Their batting lineup collapsed quite quickly and there were hardly any batters who made a difference. Naturally, the bowlers were unable to defend the target and they allowed Kent to get by with seven wickets to spare.

Middlesex are in much better form this season and they overcame Kent in the previous encounter. They allowed the latter to score 279 runs and the batters overhauled the target with ease. Their opening wicket was not entirely helpful but skipper Ben Geddes anchored the innings as he remained not out on 141. He forged a solid partnership with Luke Hollman who scored an unbeaten 77 runs. In the end, they took victory by a margin of six wickets.

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 33%

Middlesex chance of winning - 67%

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Northamptonshire vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Middlesex to score low before first dismissal

Joe Cracknell and Joshua De Caires started the campaign in strong form but their performance trailed off over the course of the season. In the previous five games, they did not post a single competitive score considering they set up totals of 1, 1, 12, 2 and 17 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Based on their recent form, they are expected to remain on the backfoot against Northamptonshire as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northamptonshire Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Middlesex Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Northamptonshire vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

The chasing sides have a 2-1 record at County Ground in Northampton this season but batting first is an advantage at this venue, given that the toss winners elected to do so on all three occasions. The average first innings score of 304 is also rather high, and the toss winning skipper of the next game will be inclined to set the target.

Weather Report

A slight 10% chance of rain is predicted at Northampton and the skies will be cloudy with the temperature reaching 22 degrees Celsius.

Northamptonshire Player List

Lewis McManus (c), Arush Buchake, George Bartlett, James Sales, Matthew Breetzke, Tim Robinson, Aadi Sharma, David Willey, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Luke Procter, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Ben Sanderson, Dominic Leech, Freddie Heldreich, George Scrimshaw, Harry Conway, Liam Guthrie, Lloyd Pope, Nirvan Ramesh, Raphael Weatherall, Tiaan Louw, Yuzvendra Chahal, Stuart van der Merwe, Aryaman Varma.

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Procter Batter Aadi Sharma Batter James Sales Batter Stuart van der Merwe Batter Justin Broad Bowler George Bartlett Batter Lewis McManus (C) Wicket-keeper Dominic Leech Bowler Aryaman Varma Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Nirvan Ramesh Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have lost four of the last five matches and their batting is not competitive enough to put up a fight against other teams. They are the worst-performing side in their division so far.

Middlesex Player List

Ben Geddes (c), Aaryan Sawant, Joshua De Caires, Kane Williamson, Leus du Plooy, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Sebastian Morgan, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Stephen Eskinazi, Blake Cullen, Dane Paterson, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Josh Little, Naavya Sharma, Noah Cornwell, Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Helm, Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Cracknell Wicket-keeper Joshua De Caires Batter Sam Robson Batter Ben Geddes (C) Batter Jack Davies Batter Luke Hollman Bowler Nathan Fernandes All-rounder Toby Roland-Jones Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler Josh Little Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex emerged victorious in four out of the previous five games and their batting prowess is significantly superior to Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire vs Middlesex Head-to-Head

Middlesex have a dominant record against Northamptonshire with four wins in the previous five matches.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Northamptonshire - 1

Middlesex - 4

Northamptonshire vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex

Joe Cracknell and Joshua De Caires’ partnership for Middlesex has been far from ideal considering their scores of 1, 1 and 12 runs in the last three matches are not convincing in the slightest. Neither of the openers are in form at the moment and that gives Northamptonshire the edge in this aspect. Aadi Sharma and Luke Procter have secured totals of 20, 73 and 31 runs in the previous three encounters and despite the lack of consistency, they certainly have a better shot at achieving a stronger opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Northamptonshire vs Middlesex Best Batters

James Sales to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

James Sales was not among the top scorers at all during the last game against Kent where he scored a mere eight runs. However, despite having taken part in just three innings, he is the leading run scorer overall with 223 runs which includes one century and a half-century. Averaging at 74.33, he is expected to be their top batter against Middlesex.

Sam Robson to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

In the last outing against Kent, Sam Robson was not the leading batter for Middlesex considering he scored 35 runs before his dismissal. Nevertheless, he is the top run-getter for the team overall with 356 runs in six innings. With an average of 71.20 which is the best of the lot, he is anticipated to be their standout batter against Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire vs Middlesex Best Bowlers

Nirvan Ramesh to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Nirvan Ramesh has participated in two games so far and he has two wickets under his belt. In the last game against Kent, he delivered four overs, bowled a maiden, picked one wicket and achieved a remarkable economy rate of 3.25. His average of 18.00 is impressive and he remains the top choice for the upcoming fixture.

Henry Brookes to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

As predicted, Henry Brookes emerged as the top wicket-taker for Middlesex in the previous game versus Kent and he was tied for the spot as he claimed a three-wicket haul in ten overs, including one maiden and an economy rate of 4.70. He has furthered his lead at the top with ten wickets in six innings and a brilliant average of 24.90, making him the favorite for the next encounter as well.