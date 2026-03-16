Facts: Yuzvendra Chahal has an incredible List A record with 225 wickets in 141 games at an economy rate of just 4.83

Tom Clark’s 139 against Lancashire in his previous game is also his highest List A score

Henry Crocombe has picked up 6 wickets in his last two outings in the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2025

Northamptonshire vs Sussex Chance of Winning

Northamptonshire will be buoyed after their first win of the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2025 against Durham with a massive margin of 150 runs. James Sales’ sensational hundred and fifties from Tom Robinson and Justin Broad have kept their batting in good shape. Yuzvendra Chahal’s experience and Liam Guthrie’s form provide a cutting edge in the bowling department.

Meanwhile, Sussex will also be high on confidence after their thrilling one-wicket win against Lancashire. Tom Clark’s brilliant hundred and a fine 90 from Tom Haines mean their top order is in fine form. Henry Crocombe has emerged as a genuine wicket-taker in the last two games, and they will be banking on him to come good once again.

NOR’s chance of winning is 53%

SUS’s chance of winning is 47%

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Northamptonshire vs Sussex Betting Tips

Yuzvdenra Chahal’s sensational List A record means that picking him is an absolute no-brainer. He has picked up 225 wickets in 141 games at an economy rate of just 4.83, which ensures betting on him is an easy choice. Tom Clark achieved his career-best score of 139 in his previous game, and his red-hot form makes him an enticing pick to bet on with 187 runs already in just four innings this season. Henry Crocombe has picked up six scalps from his previous two innings and that makes him an underrated betting choice.

Northamptonshire vs Sussex Toss Prediction

The toss record at the County Ground in Northampton has been pretty even. In the previous season, four games were played at this venue, and teams opted to bowl first and bat first two times each. The results were also split evenly, with teams chasing and teams batting first winning a couple of games each. Yorkshire batted first in the solitary game played at the venue this season and beat Northamptonshire by 202 runs.

Weather Report

With AccuWeather predicting just a 6% chance of precipitation, the clash between Northamptonshire and Sussex is expected to go ahead without any weather disruptions.

Northamptonshire Player List

Matthew Breetzke, Tim Robinson, Aadi Sharma, George Bartlett, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Luke Procter, James Sales, Saif Zaib, Rob Keogh, David Willey, Gus Miller, Ravi Bopara, Justin Broad, Lewis McManus, Arush Buchake, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dom Leech, Harry Conway, Lloyd Pope, Ben Sanderson, Liam Guthrie, Tiaan Louw, Nirvan Ramesh, Freddie Heldreich, Raphael Weatherall, Ben Whitehouse, George Scrimshaw

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Lewis McManus Wicket-Keeper James Sales All-rounder Tim Robinson Batter Justin Broad All-rounder George Barlett Batter Luke Procter All-rounder Rob Keogh All-rounder Liam Guthrie Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Nirvan Ramesh Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

After their first match had been abandoned by rain and they had lost the following two games, Northamptonshire registered their first win of the England Domestic One-Day Cup 2025 by beating Durham by a massive margin of 150 runs. They are placed eighth on the points table in Group B with six points and an NRR of -0.760.

Sussex Player List

John Simpson, Tom Alsop, Oliver Carter, Charlie Tear, Harrison Ward, Daniel Hughes, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, James Coles, George Thomas, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Danial Ibrahim, Bertie Foreman, Henry Rogers, Henry Crocombe, Brad Currie, Jayden Seales, Nantes Oosthuizen, Jack Carson, Gurinder Sandhu, Sean Hunt, Jofra Archer, Troy Henry, Ollie Robinson, Ari Karvelas, Ollie Moore, Archie Lenham, Nathan McAndrew, Jaydev Unadkat

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Haines Batter Charlie Tear Batter Tom Clark Batter Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder John Simpson Wicket-Keeper Oliver Carter Batter Danny Lamb All-rounder Jack Carson Bowler Archie Lenham Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler Sean Hunt Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have had a pretty middling campaign so far in the one-day cup this season, with two wins and as many losses from four games. However, they are coming on the back of a thrilling one-wicket win against Lancashire and are now in fifth place in Group B with eight points at an NRR of -0.299.

Northamptonshire vs Sussex Head-To-Head

In the new format of the England Domestic One-Day Cup, Northamptonshire have faced Sussex just once before, back in 2023, where they ended up winning by three wickets (DLS Method).

Northamptonshire vs Sussex Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Northamptonshire had done pretty well in the previous season of the ODI Cup, having scored 61 runs on an average in the first 10 overs of the innings. This year, as well, they have been pretty good too, so banking on them to deliver is a good idea.

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Northamptonshire vs Sussex Best Batters

James Sales to be Northamptonshire’s best batter (Parimatch)

After a couple of losses in a row, Northamptonshire made a change at No.3 with James Sales replacing Aadi Sharma, and that move paid off instantly. Sales scored a sensational 117 runs off just 110 balls against Durham and laid the foundation for a mammoth total of 321/8. In such great form, he is a straightforward choice for a decent stake.

Tom Clark to be Sussex’s best batter (Parimatch)

After getting off to promising starts in each of his previous three innings, Tom Clark finally made it count in his previous game, where he scored an outstanding 139 runs off just 109 balls and was one of the standouts in Sussex’s incredible chase of 339. He will be riding high on confidence and this is a great opportunity for you to place a bet on him.

Northamptonshire vs Sussex Best Bowlers

Liam Guthrie to be Northamptonshire’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Liam Gurthrie has been the pick of the bowlers for Northamptonshire this season, with as many as seven wickets from just three innings at an economy rate of 7.64. He has the ability to make the new ball talk and is reliable with at least a couple of wickets each game so far. So what are you waiting for?

Henry Crocombe to be Sussex’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sussex have a well-rounded bowling attack, and Henry Crocombe stands out of it, having picked up six wickets from four innings so far this season at an economy rate of just 6.21. Interestingly, all of his six wickets have come in his last two games, and that shows a sudden uptick in his recent form, making him a smart choice to place a bet on.