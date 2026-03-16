Facts: Liam Guthrie was Northamptonshire’s top bowler in the County Championship Division Two with 29 wickets in 17 innings.

Yorkshire’s Benjamin Cliff is the third leading wicket-taker of the One Day Cup with five wickets in a single innings.

Yorkshire lead their head-to-head tally against Northamptonshire with a 4-0 scoreline in the last five matches.

Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Northamptonshire were slated to meet Lancashire for their first game in the One Day Cup this season but unfavorable weather conditions resulted in an abandoned match. They come into this tournament after a substandard run in the County Championship Division Two where they were in the penultimate position of the standings. In eleven games, they took just two wins and lost on four occasions. Moreover, they were highly inconsistent since their batting performances were erratic throughout the season.

On the contrary, Yorkshire made a stellar start to their One Day Cup campaign where they overcame Warwickshire with ease. The latter were put in to bat first and Yorkshire’s bowlers went all out, having bundled out the opposition for a mere 137 runs. The team based out of Leeds kicked off the innings with a 55-run knock from opener Imam-ul-Haq, and even though they lost five wickets in the process of chasing down the score, they finished the chase well before the allotted time.

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 37%

Yorkshire chance of winning - 63%

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Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire Betting Tips

Yorkshire to score high before first dismissal

Adam Lyth and Imam-ul-Haq’s partnership for Yorkshire was not entirely fruitful in the previous game against Warwickshire where they scored ten runs together, owing to the former’s dismissal after scoring a mere six runs. However, Yorkshire’s first wicket was thriving in the County Championship where Lyth led the innings with Finlay Bean to score 46, 107, 15, 81, 41*, 0, 2 and 40 runs in the last five games. The openers are expected to come into their own in their second match against Northamptonshire.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northamptonshire Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Yorkshire Opening Partnership to be Over 35.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction

County Ground, Northampton, has served as host to eight One Day International games where the teams batting and fielding first have a close 4-3 record. Nevertheless, the average first innings score of 193 is quite competitive and the toss winner of the next game will be inclined to bat first.

Weather Report

There is a mild 10% chance of rain at Northampton and the conditions will remain overcast on the day of the game. The temperature will hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

Northamptonshire Player List

Arush Buchake, George Bartlett, James Sales, Matthew Breetzke, Tim Robinson, Aadi Sharma, David Willey, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Luke Procter, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Ben Sanderson, Dominic Leech, Freddie Heldreich, George Scrimshaw, Harry Conway, Liam Guthrie, Lloyd Pope, Nirvan Ramesh, Raphael Weatherall, Tiaan Louw, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Luke Procter Batter Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper James Sales Batter George Bartlett Batter Saif Zaib All-rounder Justin Broad Bowler Rob Keogh All-rounder George Scrimshaw Bowler Liam Guthrie Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have their work cut out in the batting department, especially in terms of their top order performances.

Yorkshire Player List

Dom Bess (c), Abdullah Shafique, Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Imam-ul-Haq, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, William Luxton, George Hill, Jawad Akhtar, Jordan Thompson, Will Sutherland, Yash Vagadia, Finlay Bean, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Jonny Bairstow, Noah Kelly, Adil Rashid, Alexander Wade, Ben Coad, Ben Sears, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Jack White, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Buckingham, Matt Milnes, Will O'Rourke.

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Imam-ul-Haq Batter James Wharton Batter William Luxton Batter Matthew Revis All-rounder George Hill Bowler Harry Duke Wicket-keeper Dom Bess (C) Bowler Benjamin Cliff Bowler Daniel Moriarty Bowler Jack White Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire have had the chance to bed in this season and they have the potential to come back stronger in the next encounter. Their bowling attack is formidable and they will certainly give Northamptonshire a run for their money.

Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head

Yorkshire have a dominant record against Northamptonshire with four victories in the previous five head-to-head games.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Northamptonshire - 0

Yorkshire - 4

No Result - 1

Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire @ 1.62 (Parimatch)

Adam Lyth faced an early dismissal in Yorkshire’s previous game against Warwickshire which led to a meager opening total of ten runs with Imam-ul-Haq. However, this was rather unseemly for the opener considering he partnered with Finlay Bean to score 46, 107, 15, 81 and 41* runs in the last three matches. Northamptonshire’s openers were not nearly as proactive in the County Championship, reflected in totals of 21, 54, 10 and 25 runs in the previous three encounters. Yorkshire’s opening wicket has the potential to be explosive which makes them the favorite pair for the upcoming match.

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Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire Best Batters

Saif Zaib to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Saif Zaib has been an absolute boon for Northamptonshire in the County Championship this season, having amassed a grand total of 1047 runs in just 18 innings. He notched up five tons and four half-centuries during the campaign and has a stellar average of 61.58, making him the top contender for the next match as well.

Adam Lyth to be Yorkshire’s Best Batter

Adam Lyth was not a major contributor in the last match against Warwickshire where he scored six runs before his dismissal. However, the opener was in a league of his own in the County Championship this season with 1023 runs in 20 innings. Further, his stellar average of 53.84 makes him the top pick for the next encounter.

Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire Best Bowlers

Liam Guthrie to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Liam Guthrie stands as the leading wicket-taker for Northamptonshire in the County tournament this season as he bagged 29 wickets in 17 innings. This includes a fifer and although his average of 36.93 is quite high, he is expected to turn things around and be their top bowler in the upcoming fixture against Yorkshire.

George Hill to be Yorkshire’s Best Bowler

George Hill was tied for second place during the last outing versus Warwickshire, having taken two wickets in eight overs which included two maidens and an economy rate of 3.25. He is the team’s leading bowler in the County Championship with 39 wickets in 17 innings, and his consistency is remarkable. He has an excellent average of 13.00 in the present tournament which makes him the favorite against Northamptonshire.