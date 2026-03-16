Facts: Nottinghamshire’s Haseeb Hameed is the leading run scorer of the County Championship Division One with 1108 runs in 19 innings.

Jamie Porter leads Essex’s bowling attack in the County Championship with 35 wickets in 17 innings.

Nottinghamshire vs Essex Chances of Winning

Nottinghamshire were a successful team in the County Championship and they were in a high scoring draw against Somerset in the last match. Somerset piled on 438 runs while batting first and Nottinghamshire surpassed the score with 544 runs on the board; skipper and opener Haseeb Hameed was the major contributor with 208 runs while Lyndon James and Jack Haynes scored half-centuries with 72 and 70 runs, respectively. Somerset scored 200 and were five wickets down when the time was up and a draw was reached.

Essex were sublime with the bat in the last County game against Warwickshire where the former secured a first innings total of 602. Captain Tom Westley was the top scorer with 148 runs while Charlie Allison and Michael Pepper were next in line with 133 and 107* runs, respectively. The bowlers kept Warwickshire at bay by restricting the opposition to 485 runs and the batters were on a rampage once again since they were 96/1 in the final innings - skipper Tom Westley was the leading batter yet again with an unbeaten 51 but the shortage of time did not permit a result, leading to a stalemate.

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 62%

Essex chance of winning - 38%

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Nottinghamshire vs Essex Betting Tips

Essex to score under 26.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Essex’s Dean Elgar and Paul Walter are a strong but unstable first partnership in the County Championship where they were blowing hot and cold throughout their campaign. During the previous five matches in the tournament, they secured scores of 68, 10, 63, 24, 2, 19, 30, 50 and 188 runs. However, the bookmakers expect their form to see a decline going into the one day format.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership to be Over 29.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Essex Opening Partnership to be Under 26.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Nottinghamshire vs Essex Toss Prediction

In the previous season of the One Day Cup, The John Fretwell Sporting Complex hosted two games where the teams batting and fielding first shared a 1-1 record. The toss winners also chose to bat and field first on the two occasions but the average first innings score of 216 was quite low which makes chasing more lucrative in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

Sookholme will be partly cloudy on the day of the match with a mild 20% possibility of precipitation. The temperature is going to reach 18 degrees Celsius.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Haseeb Hameed, Jack Haynes, Lyndon James, Robert Lord, Samuel Seecharan, Ishan Kishan, Joe Clarke, Kyle Verreynne, Tom Moores, Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Conor McKerr, Dillon Pennington, Farhan Ahmed, Fergus O'Neill, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Liam Patterson-White, Matthew Montgomery, Mohammad Abbas, Olly Stone, Sam King, Tom Giles.

Predicted Playing XI

Haseeb Hameed Batter Ben Slater Batter Freddie McCann Batter Joe Clarke Wicket-keeper Jack Haynes Batter Alex Hales Batter Lyndon James All-rounder Liam Patterson-White Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler Farhan Ahmed Bowler Mohammad Abbas Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire drew four matches in a row coming into this tournament but they remain one of the most formidable teams to go up against, especially since their batters are in a league of their own.

Essex Player List

Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Simon Fernandes, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Mackenzie Jones, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Shardul Thakur, Tom Westley, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Jamie Porter, Kasun Rajitha, Khaleel Ahmed, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer.

Predicted Playing XI

Dean Elgar Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Tom Westley All-rounder Jordan Cox Batter Charlie Allison Batter Matt Critchley All-rounder Michael Pepper Wicket-keeper Noah Thain Bowler Simon Harmer Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex are a highly inconsistent team and their performance in the County Championship was up and down.

Nottinghamshire vs Essex Head-to-Head

Nottinghamshire and Essex are meeting for the first time and, therefore, there is no established head-to-head record between the teams.

Nottinghamshire vs Essex Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Essex @ 1.72 (Parimatch)

Dean Elgar and Paul Walter are a powerful opening pair but their inconsistency was a problem in the County Championship since they set up stands of 68, 10, 63, 24 and 0 runs in Essex’s last three matches. On the contrary, Nottinghamshire’s Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater have experienced a slight downtrend in their County Championship season, having scored 6, 3, 9 and 38 runs together in the previous three encounters. However, the bookmakers expect Nottinghamshire’s openers to bounce back and come good in the upcoming game.

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Nottinghamshire vs Essex Best Batters

Haseeb Hameed to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Haseeb Hameed top-scored for Nottinghamshire with a double century in the last County encounter against Somerset where he scored 208 runs. He furthered his lead as their leading run-getter with 1108 runs in 19 innings, including three tons and five half-centuries. Averaging at 79.14, he is expected to be their standout batter against Essex as well.

Jordan Cox to be Essex’s Best Batter

Jordan Cox was not the top scorer for Essex in the last outing against Warwickshire in the County Championship where he scored 34 runs in his solitary innings. However, he has 650 runs in 12 innings which includes three centuries and two half-centuries. With an exceptional average of 59.09, he is the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Nottinghamshire vs Essex Best Bowlers

Mohammad Abbas to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Mohammad Abbas was the joint highest wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire in the previous County match against Essex where he picked three wickets in the first innings and one more in the second. He is their second leading bowler overall with 26 wickets in 12 innings and an average of 23.07, making him the leading contender for the upcoming game, too.

Jamie Porter to be Essex’s Best Bowler

Jamie Porter went wicketless in his solitary innings against Warwickshire last time around in the County Championship but he retains his position at the top with 35 wickets in 17 innings. He has two fifers under his belt and remains one of the team’s most consistent and dependable bowlers with a stellar average of 23.17 which makes him the favorite for the next game against Nottinghamshire.