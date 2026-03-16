Facts: Nottinghamshire have won only one match and one of their games also ended in a tie.

Glamorgan are yet to win a single game after playing four matches.

Nottinghamshire vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning

Glamorgan are yet to win a single game this season after four matches. They have lost three while one of their games was abandoned due to rain. Glamorgan are coming into this game after losing to Gloucestershire, as they failed to defend the total of 288 runs. They will be desperate to get their first win of the season and will have to do it soon to keep their hopes of making it to the next round alive.

As for Nottinghamshire, they are coming into this game after losing to Leicestershire by a huge margin of 124 runs after failing to chase a 334-run target. They are in sixth place in the points table with one win that came in their first game of the season over Essex. Nottinghamshire will be keen on returning to winning ways, with a solid win over the struggling Glamorgan side.

Glamorgan’s chances of winning - 40%

Nottinghamshire’s chances of winning - 60%

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Nottinghamshire vs Glamorgan Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Eddie Byrom opens the innings for Glamorgan and is coming into this game after scoring 94 runs in the previous game. On the back of his knock, Glamorgan posted 288 runs on the board. Overall, Byrom has scored 132 runs at an average of 44 in three matches and boasts of a strike rate of 87.41 with a half-century to his name. Eddie Byrom can be expected to score at least 25 runs in this game.

Jack Haynes scored 56 runs in the last game and was the top-scorer for Nottinghamshire. While batting at three, he looked solid with his technique and would be gutted to not have converted his half-century. Overall, Haynes has scored 157 runs in four matches at an average of 39.25 and a strike rate of 92.35 with a couple of fifties to his name. Haynes can be expected to score at least 50 runs yet again.

Nottinghamshire vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction

This is the first match of the season at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The venue is known to have something in the pitch for the bowlers, while the batters with patience can score runs. With this being the first game of the season, the team winning the toss is expected to bowl first and then look to chase the score down. The new ball will make a difference in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in Cardiff is expected to be clear for the majority of Sunday (August 17). It will be partly cloudy around 2 PM local time and the sun will be out during the rest of the duration of the match. The fans will get to witness the entire 100 overs of action during the match, with the temperature ranging from 24-25 Degrees Celsius.

Glamorgan News & Player List

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (C), Henry Hurle, Billy Root, James Harris, Andy Gorvin, Ben Morris, Ned Leonard, Zain ul Hassan, Will Smale, Alex Horton, Asa Tribe, Romano Franco, Eddie Bryom, Sam Northeast, Dan Douthwaite

Predicted Playing XI

Eddie Byrom Batter Asa Tribe Batter Sam Northeast Batter Kiran Carlson (C) All-Rounder Will Smale Batter Zain ul Hassan All-Rounder Alex Horton Wicketkeeper Dan Douthwaite All-Rounder Andy Gorvin Bowler Ned Leonard Bowler James Harris Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan have struggled so far in the ongoing season of the One-Day Cup. They are yet to register a win after four matches with three losses while the other game was abandoned.

Nottinghamshire News & Player List

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (C), Ben Slater, Jack Haynes, Freddie McCann, Sam Seecharan, Tom Morres (WK), Lyndon James, Liam Patterson-White, Joe Pocklington, Robert Lord, Brett Hutton

Predicted Playing XI

Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Ben Slater Batter Jack Haynes All-Rounder Freddie McCann All-Rounder Sam Seecharan All-Rounder Tom Moores Wicketkeeper Lyndon James Batter Liam Patterson-White Bowler Joe Pocklington Bowler Robert Lord Bowler Brett Hutton Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire are in sixth place in the points table at the moment with one win from four matches. They have lost two, while one game ended in a tie.

Nottinghamshire vs Glamorgan Head to Head

Glamorgan and Nottinghamshire have faced each other 26 times in List A cricket. Glamorgan have won 15 matches, while Nottinghamshire have emerged victorious on 9 occasions and two matches ended in no result.

Nottinghamshire vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Glamorgan to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Eddie Byrom and Asa Tribe are the openers of Glamorgan, with the former scoring 94 runs. But they added only 8 runs together. Even Nottinghamshire openers Haseeb Hameed and Ben Slater could add only five runs together. It is tough to predict which opening duo will perform better as one of the openers from both sides are not in great form. In this game, we predict the Glamorgan openers to have a better opening stand compared to their Nottinghamshire counterparts.

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Nottinghamshire vs Glamorgan Top Batters

Kiran Carlson to be Glamorgan’s top batter

Kiran Carlson scored 135 runs in their opening game of the season for Glamorgan. But in the following two games, he has scored only 34 more runs. Overall, the Glamorgan captain has amassed 169 runs in three outings at an average of 56.33 and a strike rate of 135.2. After low scores in the previous two games, Carlson will be keen on scoring big. Hence, Carlson is expected to be the top batter for Glamorgan.

Tom Moores to be Nottinghamshire's top batter

Tom Moores is the leading run-scorer for Nottinghamshire at the moment in the ongoing One-Day Cup. He has so far scored 175 runs in four matches at an average of 43.75 and a strike rate of 153.5. He has been batting aggressively this season while coming out to bat at number five. Moores will be key for his side in this game and can be expected to become the top batter for Nottinghamshire in this encounter.

Nottinghamshire vs Glamorgan Top Bowlers

James Harris to be Glamorgan’s top bowler

James Harris was one of the better bowlers for Glamorgan in the previous edition. He has played only two matches this season so far and has been the most economical bowler for his side. Harris has so far picked up three wickets and has conceded only 96 runs in 20 overs at an economy of 4.8. Harris will bowl his full quota of 10 overs and hence, can be expected to become the top bowler for Glamorgan.

Joe Pocklington to be Nottinghamshire's top bowler

Joe Pocklington is a bowler with the best average for Nottinghamshire this season. He has played four matches and picked up six wickets so far at an average of 26.33 and a strike rate of 29 with an economy of 5.44. He takes the new ball for Nottinghamshire and can keep a leash on the run-scoring of the opposition. Pocklington can be expected to become the top bowler in this game.