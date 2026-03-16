Facts: Jack Haynes stands as the leading run scorer for Nottinghamshire with 378 runs in six innings.

Josh Shaw leads Gloucestershire’s bowling attack so far with ten wickets in five innings.

Gloucestershire lead their head-to-head tally against Nottinghamshire with a 3-2 scoreline in the last five games.

Nottinghamshire vs Gloucestershire Chances of Winning

Nottinghamshire have a two-match winning streak leading up to this fixture and they overcame Hampshire in an impressive high scoring chase. After the latter posted 290 runs on the board, Nottinghamshire’s batters got to work - although the openers did not make much of an impact, the middle order went absolutely hammer and tongs as Jack Haynes scored 97 runs while skipper Haseeb Hameed was a close second with 86 runs. This took the load off the rest of the batting order and they were able to take the team over the line with four wickets to spare.

Gloucestershire, though, are in a league of their own as they remain undefeated in the competition. In the previous encounter against Worcestershire, the latter were restricted to 237 runs and the chase was an absolute breeze for Gloucestershire. The opening wicket collapsed early but Oliver Price, coming in at one-down, top-scored with 66 runs while Ben Charlesworth and skipper Jack Taylor were tied for second place with 50 runs each. The team overhauled the target by the 33rd over with six wickets in hand.

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 40%

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 60%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Nottinghamshire vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

Gloucestershire to score high before first dismissal

James Bracey and Cameron Bancroft are the linchpins for Gloucestershire’s opening wicket and they have opened all of the team’s matches this season. In the last five games, they set up stands of 17, 43, 105, 46 and 8 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Barring two subpar scores, the pair have proved to be destructive together and they are backed to secure another competitive total in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Gloucestershire Opening Partnership to be Over 31.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Nottinghamshire vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

Trent Bridge hosted three matches in the tournament during the 2024 season where the teams fielding first had the upper hand with two victories. Furthermore, the toss winners chose to field first on all three occasions and the average first innings score of 245 is attainable. For the upcoming game as well, the toss winning skipper will be keen to chase.

Weather Report

Overcast conditions are predicted at Nottingham with a 20% possibility of a washout. The temperature is expected to hover around 19 degrees Celsius.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Lyndon James, Robert Lord, Samuel Seecharan, Ishan Kishan, Joe Clarke, Kyle Verreynne, Tom Moores, Brett Hutton, Calvin Harrison, Conor McKerr, Dillon Pennington, Farhan Ahmed, Fergus O'Neill, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Liam Patterson-White, Matthew Montgomery, Mohammad Abbas, Olly Stone, Sam King, Tom Giles, Joe Pocklington.

Predicted Playing XI

Benjamin Martindale Batter Ben Slater Batter Jack Haynes Batter Haseeb Hameed (C) Batter Freddie McCann Batter Lyndon James All-rounder Dane Schadendorf Wicket-keeper Joe Pocklington Bowler Brett Hutton Bowler Robert Lord Bowler James Hayes Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire were excellent with the bat in the last game and they have two back-to-back wins prior to this match-up. However, they do not have the firepower to overcome Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire Player List

Jack Taylor (c), Ben Charlesworth, Joe Phillips, Luke Charlesworth, Miles Hammond, Tommy Boorman, Ahmed Syed, Cameron Green, D'Arcy Short, Ed Middleton, Graeme van Buuren, Oliver Price, Tom Price, Cameron Bancroft, Chris Dent, James Bracey, Ajeet Dale, Aman Rao, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Todd Murphy, Tom Smith, Zaman Akhter, Daaryoush Ahmed, Craig Miles.

Predicted Playing XI

James Bracey Wicket-keeper Cameron Bancroft Batter Oliver Price All-rounder Ben Charlesworth Batter Jack Taylor (C) Batter Graeme van Buuren All-rounder Tommy Boorman Batter Daaryoush Ahmed Bowler Zaman Akhter Bowler Craig Miles Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire are a force to be reckoned with this season and they are far too dominant considering they are the only team who remain unbeaten.

Nottinghamshire vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head

Gloucestershire and Nottinghamshire have a close record in the last five head-to-head games with a 3-2 scoreline.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Nottinghamshire - 2

Gloucestershire - 3

Nottinghamshire vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Benjamin Martindale replaced Haseeb Hameed as Nottinghamshire’s opener in the previous game, and he opened with mainstay Ben Slater. The team has secured opening stands of 8, 41 and 5 runs in the last three matches while Gloucestershire have been better in this aspect. James Bracey and Cameron Bancroft added 17, 43 and 107 runs to the first wicket in the previous three encounters, and despite the slight downtrend in the previous outing, Gloucestershire’s openers are favored to outclass Nottinghamshire’s first wicket.

Nottinghamshire vs Gloucestershire List a Trent Bridge, null Nottinghamshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.66 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.652 Bet Now! Gloucestershire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.25 Bet Now!

Nottinghamshire vs Gloucestershire Best Batters

Jack Haynes to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Jack Haynes missed out on a second ton this season as he scored 97 runs in the last game against Hampshire. He is the leading batter for Nottinghamshire so far with 378 runs in six innings, including one ton and three half-centuries. He also has a remarkable average of 63.00 which makes him the top choice for the next encounter.

Ben Charlesworth to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

Ben Charlesworth is the leading run scorer for Gloucestershire overall with 246 runs in five innings. He was tied for second place in the last match against Worcestershire where he scored precisely 50 runs, marking his third half-century of the season. With an average of 49.20, he is expected to be their standout batter against Nottinghamshire, too.

Nottinghamshire vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers

Joe Pocklington to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Joe Pocklington emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Nottinghamshire in the last encounter against Hampshire, having taken three wickets in ten overs along with an absolutely outstanding economy rate of 2.80. He is the team’s top bowler with ten wickets under his belt in six innings, and his average of 23.20 is the best of the lot, making him the favorite against Gloucestershire as well.

Josh Shaw to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

Josh Shaw was tied as the second leading bowler in the previous match against Worcestershire as he delivered ten overs, bowled three maidens, bagged a single wicket and achieved an economy rate of 2.70. He is their top wicket-taker with ten wickets in five innings and an average of 21.30, and he is expected to lead the charge for Gloucestershire in the next match.