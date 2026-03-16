Facts: With 398 runs, Ben Slater was the leading run scorer for Nottinghamshire last season.

With 526 runs, Jake Libby was the leading run scorer for Worcestershire in the last campaign.

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning

Nottinghamshire head into this game hoping to get over the disappointments of last season as they ended the group stages with four wins in eight games and ended up missing the playoffs. They have got off to a great start this season as they dominated against Essex and eventually won the game by 51 runs.

Worcestershire would be hoping for a similar impact this season as they were brilliant in the group stages last season. They ended up second on the table and made the playoffs. They were eventually beaten by Warwickshire in the Quarterfinals. As per our calculations, Nottinghamshire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Nottinghamshire ’ chances of winning - 55%

Worcestershire’ chances of winning - 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ben Slater had a brilliant season last season as he scored 398 runs and was the leading run scorer for Nottinghamshire last term. Even though he did not have a great start to the campaign, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Gareth Roderick had an exceptional season last term as he was one of the most consistent players for Worcestershire. He scored 405 runs with an average of 50.62 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership to be Over 28.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Worcestershire Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Nottinghamshire 1.63 Bet on Parimatch

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction

The teams that have batted first have had an upper hand in this fixture. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that have batted first, regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Nettleworth during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Nottinghamshire News & Player List

Nottinghamshire Player List

Haseeb Hameed (c), Ben Slater, Jack Haynes, Sam Seecharan, Tom Moores (wk), Lyndon James, Daniel Sams, Joe Pocklington, Brett Hutton, Robert Lord, James Hayes, Benjamin Martindale, Tom Giles, Byron Jon Hatton-Lowe

Predicted Playing XI

Haseeb Hameed Batter Ben Slater Batter Jack Haynes Batter Sam Seecharan All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Daniel Sams All-rounder Lyndon James All-rounder Joe Pocklington All-rounder Robert Lord Bowler Brett Hutton Bowler James Hayes Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire missed the playoffs last season but got off to a great start as they beat Essex by 51 runs in the opening game.

Worcestershire News & Player List

Worcestershire Player List

Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Henry Nicholls, Isaac Mohammed, Jake Libby, Kashif Ali, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Brett D'Oliveira, Ethan Brookes, Harry Darley, Jack Home, Matthew Waite, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Allison, Ben Gibbon, Fateh Singh, Jacob Duffy, Khurram Shahzad, Tom Hinley, Tom Taylor, Yadvinder Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Ed Pollock Batter Rob Jones Batter Ethan Brookes Batter Jake Libby All-rounder Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Rehaan Edavalath All-rounder Tom Taylor All-rounder Fateh Singh All-rounder Jack Home Bowler Tom Hinley Bowler Harry Darley Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire were brilliant in the group stages last year as they won five of the eight matches and ended up second on the table.

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Head to Head

Historically Worcestershire have an upper hand in this fixture against Nottinghamshire in this tournament.

Head to Head

Nottinghamshire: 28

Worcestershire: 32

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire go head to head after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Nottinghamshire struggled for consistency last season as they won four of the eight matches and eventually missed the playoffs last season as they ended up fourth on the table. On the other hand, Worcestershire had a phenomenal campaign last term as they ended up with five wins in eight matches and made the playoffs where they were knocked out in the Quarterfinals. Nottinghamshire openers had a phenomenal campaign last season as they were the top run scorers for Nottinghamshire last season and even though they struggled in the opening game, we believe Nottinghamshire will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire List a The John Fretwell Sporting Complex, Nettleworth, null Nottinghamshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.79 Bet Now! Worcestershire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.95 Bet Now!

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Top Batters

Haseeb Hameed to be Nottinghamshire’ top batter

Haseeb Hameed struggled in the opening game of the season against Essex, regardless we are going to back him as last season he scored 345 runs with an average of 57.50 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jake Libby to be Worcestershire’ top batter

Jake Libby heads into this campaign after a phenomenal season last year as he was the standout batter for his side. With 526 runs, Libby was the leading run scorer last season for Worcestershire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers

Robert Lord to be Nottinghamshire’ top bowler

Robert Lord was sensational in the opening game against Essex as he bagged three wickets. Last season he was the leading wicket taker for Nottinghamshire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jack Home to be Worcestershire’ top bowler

Jack Home was the standout bowler last season for Worcestershire as he was consistent and with 16 wickets, he was also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.