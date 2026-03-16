Facts: Skipper James Rew leads Somerset’s run charts in the tournament with 106 runs in a single innings.

Durham’s Will Rhodes is the second leading bowler of the One Day Cup so far with five wickets in one innings.

Somerset and Durham have a 3-2 record in their last five head-to-head games in the tournament.

Somerset vs Durham Chances of Winning

Somerset started their season strong with a victory against Middlesex last time around, having allowed the latter to post a competitive 289-run stand. However, the batters came in clutch as skipper and wicket-keeper batter James Rew led the onslaught with an unbeaten 106 while Thomas Rew’s 51 was the second highest score. The top and middle order pitched in to finish the chase and in the end, the Taunton-based side took home a solid six-wicket victory.

Durham, too, made a dominant start to their campaign with a massive victory over Sussex in the previous outing. Batting first, Durham posted a whopping 310 runs on the board with Ollie Robinson’s 100 as the top score of the innings, and Will Rhodes was a close second with a 96-run contribution. They had a strong target to defend and the bowlers came through, having bundled out the opposition for 259 runs with three overs to spare. The Alex Lees-led side emerged victorious by a formidable margin of 51 runs.

Somerset chance of winning - 64%

Durham chance of winning - 36%

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Somerset vs Durham Betting Tips

Durham to score high before first dismissal

Alex Lees faced an uncharacteristic duck dismissal in the previous game against Sussex which resulted in a zero-run partnership with Emilio Gay. However, the pair were quite consistent in the County Championship prior to this where they set up stands of 27, 23, 26, 0, 10, 262*, 51, 0 and 9 runs in the last five games. They showed progression over the course of the season and the bookmakers have faith that they will come back stronger now that they have had the time to settle in.

Match Prediction Best Odds Somerset Opening Partnership to be Over 25.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Durham Opening Partnership to be Over 28.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Somerset vs Durham Toss Prediction

The Cooper Associates County Ground is a fielding friendly track through and through considering 20 out of 30 One Day Internationals held here were won by those chasing. The average stand of 212 with the first bat is quite low and the toss winning skipper will be keen to field first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

Gloomy skies are predicted at Taunton with a slight 20% possibility of precipitation, and the temperature will touch 21 degrees Celsius.

Somerset Player List

James Rew (c), Andrew Umeed, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Banton, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Archie Vaughan, Craig Overton, Fin Hill, Josh Davey, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, Thomas Rew, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, JT Langridge, Matt Henry, Migael Pretorius, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir, Ben Green.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Lammonby Batter Archie Vaughan All-rounder Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder James Rew (C) Wicket-keeper Thomas Rew All-rounder Joshua Thomas Batter Ben Green Bowler Migael Pretorius Bowler Alfie Ogborne Bowler Jake Ball Bowler Jack Leach Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset were a powerhouse with the bat in the last match and they are expected to take that momentum into the next game as well.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Ben McKinney, Emilio Gay, Graham Clark, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, James Neesham, Mitchell Killeen, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, Will Rhodes, Zakary Foulkes, David Bedingham, Ollie Robinson, Brendan Doggett, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Codi Yusuf, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, James Minto, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Neil Wagner, Samuel Conners, Haydon Mustard.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees (C) Batter Emilio Gay Batter Will Rhodes Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Ben Raine Bowler Haydon Mustard Batter George Drissell Bowler Mitchell Killeen All-rounder James Minto Bowler Codi Yusuf Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham have a powerful bowling unit and the batters were quite dominant as well, and they certainly have it in them to put up a fight against Somerset.

Somerset vs Durham Head-to-Head

Somerset and Durham are quite closely matched in their last five head-to-head games since the former has three wins while the latter won the remaining two games.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Somerset - 3

Durham - 2

Somerset vs Durham Betting Odds

Durham to have a better opening partnership than Somerset @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Tom Lammonby and Archie Vaughan’s 49-run opening stand for Somerset in the last match against Middlesex was impressive, but they did not have a strong momentum in the County season. In the last three games, their openers secured totals of 0, 32, 62, 13, 10 and 4 runs. Durham’s Alex Lees and Emilio Gay did not attain a partnership in the last match against Sussex but they were quite fruitful during the County campaign. They added 27, 23, 26, 0, 10 and 262* runs to the first wicket in the previous three matches, and the bookmakers back the latter to achieve a superior first partnership in the next match.

Somerset vs Durham List a The Cooper Associates County Ground, null Somerset Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.56 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.601 Bet Now! Durham Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.40 Bet Now!

Somerset vs Durham Best Batters

James Rew to be Somerset’s Best Batter

As predicted for the last match, James Rew emerged as the top batter for Somerset against Middlesex with an unbeaten 106-run knock. He was also their leading run-getter in the County Championship this season with 876 runs in 20 innings, and his consistency is commendable. He continues to be the top pick for the upcoming match against Durham.

Alex Lees to be Durham’s Best Batter

Alex Lees faced a six-ball duck in the last match against Sussex but the opener was one of the most reliable batters in the County Championship. He led their run charts with 822 runs in 20 innings, and despite his performance in the previous match, he is expected to come good against Somerset.

Somerset vs Durham Best Bowlers

Jack Leach to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Jack Leach was the joint leading bowler for Somerset during the previous outing against Middlesex, having captured three wickets in nine overs with an economy rate of 5.22. He led their bowling attack in the County Championship with 39 wickets in 17 innings this season. Moreover, he has a brilliant bowling average of 15.66 in the present tournament which makes him the top choice for the next match as well.

Will Rhodes to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Will Rhodes was the top wicket-taker for Durham during the last encounter versus Sussex where he bagged a fifer in 7.3 overs and achieved an impressive economy rate of 4.00. He was absolutely relentless and ended up with an excellent average of 6.00 in the competition, making him the leading contender for the next outing, too.